Configuring Citrix MetaFrame XP for Windows
1st Edition
Including Feature Release 1
Authors: Syngress
eBook ISBN: 9780080476704
Paperback ISBN: 9781931836531
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 10th May 2002
Page Count: 560
Description
Syngress's best-selling Citrix MetaFrame author to deliver world class support for this new product
As the newest member of the Citrix MetaFrame product family, Citrix MetaFrame XP and recent add-on Feature Release 1 is making a slash in the IT community.
Configuring Citrix MetaFrame XP for Windows offers system administrators and network engineers an in-depth look at configuring, optimizing, implemnting and troubleshooting their Windows applications deployed using Citrix MetaFrame XP. Real-world examples and step-by-step exercises will help system administrators maxinise the capabilities of this revolutionary product from Citrix.
Key Features
- The only book to-date to provide comprehensive coverage of the eagerly awaited Feature Release 1 add-on
- Citrix MetaFrame is a rapidly growing technology; as companies adopt thin-client technology, the number of Certified Citrix Administrators (CCAs) is set to skyrocket
- Unrivalled web based support at solutions@syngress.com
Table of Contents
Foreword
Chapter 1 Thin Clients and Digital Independence
Introduction
The Mainframe Model Meets Distributed Computing
A History of the Mainframe
The Mainframe Model
A History of Distributed Computing
The MetaFrame XP Thin Client Model
The Difference Between Remote Node and Remote Control
Remote Node Computing
Remote Control Computing
The Evolution of the Thin Client
The History of Citrix MetaFrame
Windows 2000 Terminal Services
Citrix MetaFrame XP
Gaining Digital Independence with Thin Clients
Achieving Bottom-Line Value with Thin Clients
Calculating Costs
Calculating Benefits
Meeting Business Needs
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 2 Farming MetaFrame XP Servers
Introduction
Understanding Server Farms
Citrix MetaFrame XP Server Farms
Designing a MetaFrame XP Server Farm
A Single Server Farm
Multiple Server Farms
Mixing Citrix MetaFrame 1.8 and XP in a Farm
Planning a Server Farm Project
Gathering Business Goals
Identifying Existing Business Requirements
Determining the Gaps and Risks
Specifying the Return on Investment and Budgeting Considerations
Creating the Project Timelines and Establishing Milestones
Planning for Training Needs
An Introduction to XP Server Farm Management
Independent Management Architecture
Bandwidth Requirements for a Server Farm
Listener Ports
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 3 Routing and Remote Access
Introduction
Designing and Placing RRAS Servers on the Network
Capacity Planning
Availability Planning
Placing the RRAS Servers on the Network
Remote Access Protocols
Dialup Clients
VPN Clients
Installing Routing and Remote Access Services
Configuring for Dialup Clients
Configuring for VPN Clients
Upgrading and Migrating to RRAS
Direct Dial to Citrix MetaFrame XP: The Alternative Method
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 4 Designing the Thin Client Solution
Introduction
Designing a Three-Tier Solution
Logical Design
Data Storage
Connectivity
Designing and Placing Terminal Servers on the Network
Identifying Hardware Requirements
Capacity Planning
Availability Planning
Placing Terminal Services on the Network
Remote Desktop Protocol
What Is RDP
Design Impacts of Citrix MetaFrame XP
Capacity Impacts of Citrix MetaFrame XP
Server Placement on the Network
Load Balancing
Application Load Balancing
License Pooling
Protocol Expansion
Client Options
Independent Computing Architecture
What Is ICA
Supported Protocols
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 5 Installing Citrix MetaFrame XP
Introduction
Single-Server Installation
A Quick Overview of Windows 2000 Installation
Deploying Multiple Servers
Testing Configurations and Deploying a Pilot
Installing Identical Servers
Migrating from a MetaFrame 1.8 Farm to MetaFrame XP
Using MetaFrame XP Mixed Mode
Using MetaFrame XP Native Mode
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 6 Connecting Thin Clients
Introduction
Client Licensing
RDP Clients
ICA Clients
Managing Licensing in a Citrix MetaFrame XP Server Farm
Licensing Internet Clients
Hardware and Software Requirements
RDP Clients
ICA Clients
Installing RDP Clients
Installation for 32-Bit Windows
Installation for 16-Bit Windows
Installation for Windows CE
Installing ICA Clients
Installation for DOS
Installation for 16-Bit Windows
Installation for 32-Bit Windows
Installation of Windows CE
Installation for Macintosh
Installation for OS/2
Installation for UNIX/Linux
Using Server Auto-Location
Automating Installation
Deciding When to Automate Installation
Creating an Automated Client Installation Package
Deploying the Package to Multiple Clients
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 7 Configuring the Server
Introduction
Configuring Sessions
Creating RDP Sessions
Creating the ICA Sessions
ICA Session Options
Configuring Session Parameters
Configuring Users
Using the MMC Active Directory Users and Computers Snap-In
Customizing User Accounts
Mapping Drives
Connecting Printers
Using Profiles
Applying Group Policies
Understanding Group Policy and Active Directory
Independent Management Architecture
Zones
Data Store
Data Collector Local Host Cache
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 8 Citrix MetaFrame XP Management
Introduction
Using the Citrix Management Console
Minimum Requirements
Establishing Connectivity with the Data Store
Configuring Automatic Data Refresh
Organizing Server and Application Folders
Using the Citrix Installation Manager
Configuring the Packager Utility
Setting Up the Installer Utility
Using the CIM Plug-In for the CMC
Uninstalling Packages
Using the Citrix Server Administration Tool
Managing Servers
Managing Users and Sessions
Shadowing
Specifying Shadow Permissions to a Connection Profile
Establishing a Shadowing Session
Using the Citrix Connection Configuration Tool
Configuring the SpeedScreen Latency Reduction Manager
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 9 Installing and Publishing Applications
Introduction
Selecting Compatible Applications
Preparing the Environment
Installing Applications
Using the Correct Installation Mode
The Windows Installer
Deploying Applications to a Server Farm
Removing Applications
Optimizing Application Performance
Using Application Compatibility Scripts
Disabling and Enabling Sound
Handling Video
Setting Graphics Levels to Optimize Performance
Monitoring Applications
Publishing Applications
Program Neighborhood
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 10 Security and Load Management
Introduction
Security Strategies for a Citrix MetaFrame XP Server Farm
Virus Protection
Intrusion Detection
Firewalls
Encrypting Citrix MetaFrame XP
Understanding Encryption
Encryption Strength Options
Where Can You Use Encryption
Clients That Can Support Encryption
Configuring Encryption on Citrix MetaFrame XP
Configuring Server Encryption
Configuring Published Application Encryption
Configuring Client Encryption
Disabling Pass-Through Authentication on Win32 ICA Clients
Using HTTPS with NFuse
Configuring the Citrix SSL Relay
Using Load Manager
Managing Load-Balanced Applications
Load Evaluators
Calculating Load Values
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 11 Extending Citrix MetaFrame XP Over the Internet
Introduction
Business Reasons for Providing Applications Across the Internet
Using Citrix MetaFrame XP with VPN for Telecommuters
Integrating Applications into Intranets
Providing Software-Based Demos
Extending Applications Between Businesses
Deploying Applications with NFuse
Citrix Web Components
Installing NFuse
Using VPNs with Citrix MetaFrame XP Clients
Deploying Applications to Launch from a Browser
ICA Files
Using the Terminal Services Advanced Client
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 12 Printing
Introduction
Defining Printer Terminology
Creating Client Printers
Autocreating Printers
Mapping Print Driver Names
Using Network Printers
Using Local Printers
Printing in a Server Farm Environment
Replicating Print Drivers
Importing Print Servers
Managing Print Drivers
Updating Print Drivers in the XP Data Store
Troubleshooting Printing Problems
Local Client Printers Failing to Autocreate in ICA Sessions
Creating a Printer Pool
Creating an Expedited Print Queue
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 13 Wireless and Mobile Solutions
Introduction
Business Drivers for Wireless Solutions
The Need for Mobility
Selecting Citrix for Rich Applications over Low Wireless Bandwidth
How Citrix Provides Higher Functionality on PDAs
Planning a Wireless Solution
Creating a Private Wireless LAN
The Extended Service Set
The CSMA-CA Mechanism
Configuring Fragmentation
Using Power Management Options
Multicell Roaming
Security in the WLAN
Using a Public Wireless Network
Connecting Via Cellular Modems to the Internet
Public Wireless Protocols
Other Public Wireless Protocols
Designing a Wireless Solution Using a Public Wireless Network
Selecting Clients
Server and Infrastructure Design
Designing a Private Wireless Network
Selecting Clients
Server and Infrastructure Design
Design Steps for a Private Wireless Network
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 14 Building a Portal
Introduction
Introducing Portals
Citrix NFuse Application Portal
Personalizing Data Presentation
Managing Portals from a Single Point
Building a Portal with NFuse
Citrix MetaFrame XP Server
A Supported Web Server
Customizing NFuse Using the NFuse.conf File
Customizing the Web Page Look
Providing Windows Applications in the Portal
Providing UNIX and Java Applications in the Portal
Using SSL Encryption
Synchronizing Application Status
Using Authentication in a Portal
Active Directory
Novell Directory Services
Customizing NFuse with Project Columbia
Building a Redundant NFuse Portal
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 15 Monitoring and Maintenance
Introduction
Minimizing and Troubleshooting Server Problems
Establishing Baseline Performance
Collecting Baseline Data
Examining the Event Viewer
Using the System Information Tool
Monitoring System Performance
Citrix Network Manager
System Requirements
Installing Network Manager
Network Monitoring
System Requirements
Capturing Traffic
Resource Manager
System Requirements
Installing Resource Manager
Using Citrix Resource Manager
Generating Resource Manager Reports
Sending Alerts
Backup and Recovery
Backup Strategies for Standalone Servers
Windows 2000 Backup Procedures
Backup Strategies for Server Farms
Maintaining MetaFrame XP Server Farms
Recovery and Business Continuity
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Index
