Configuring Citrix Metaframe for Windows 2000 Terminal Services

Table of Contents



Introduction

Chapter 1: Challenges of the Virtual Environment

Introduction

What Defines a Mainframe?

Benefits of the Mainframe Model

History and Benefits of Distributed Computing

Meeting the Business Requirements of Both Models

The Main Differences between Remote Control and Remote Node Remote Control

Remote Node

The Thin-Client Revolution

Key Concepts

The Beginning of Terminal Services and MetaFrame

Introduction of Terminal Services

Windows 2000 Terminal Services

Citrix MetaFrame

Bottom Line Value of Using Thin-Client Technology

Calculating Hard Costs

Calculating Soft Costs

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 2: Routing and Remote Access Services for Windows 2000

Introduction

Designing and Placing RAS Servers on the Network

Sizing the Servers

Placing the RAS Servers on the Internetwork

Remote Access Protocols

Dial-up Clients

VPN Clients

Installing the Windows 2000 Remote Access Service

Dial-Up Configuration

VPN Configuration

RAS Upgrade Considerations

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 3: Designing Terminal Services for Windows 2000

Introduction

Designing and Placing Terminal Services on the Network

Sizing the Server-User and Application Analysis

Placing Terminal Services Servers on the Network

Implementing Terminal Services Protocols

RDP

TCP/IP

Other Protocols

Analyzing the Environment

Network Requirements for New Installations

Upgrade from Windows NT 4.0

Terminal Services Considerations

Integration with Citrix MetaFrame or WinFrame

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 4: Designing a Citrix MetaFrame Internetwork

Introduction

Designing and Placing MetaFrame Servers on the Network

Sizing the Server

Placing the Server on the Network

Designing an Internetwork with Multiple

MetaFrame Servers

Placing Servers on the Network

Implementing Load Balancing Procedures

Utilizing License Pooling

Implementing MetaFrame-Supported Protocols

TCP/IP

IPX/SPX

NetBEUI

ICA

Analyzing the Environment

Designing the Internetwork

Upgrading to Citrix MetaFrame 1.8 for Windows

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 5: Deploying Terminal Services Clients

Introduction

Limitations of Terminal Services Clients

Licensing

Operating System Limitations

Protocol Limitations

Other Limitations

Client Considerations

Installing the Client Manually

32-bit Windows

16-bit Windows

Windows CE

Deploying the Client Using Automated Installation Methods

32-bit Windows

Using the Client Software

Terminal Services Client

Client Connection Manager

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 6: Citrix MetaFrame Clients

Introduction

Selecting a Protocol

Installing MetaFrame Clients

DOS

Windows 16-Bit

Windows 32-Bit

Macintosh

OS/2

OS/2 Installation

UNIX

Using the Red Hat Package Manager (RPM) to Install the Client

Deploying MetaFrame Clients Using

Automated Installation

Steps to Create Preconfigured Client Install Disks

Creating a New Client Update Database

Configuring MetaFrame Clients

Configuring the UNIX Clients

Troubleshooting Basic Client Connectivity.

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 7: Installing Terminal Services

Introduction

Gathering Business Goals and Objectives

Components of Windows 2000 Terminal Services

Terminal Services Encryption

Remote Administration Mode

Application Server Mode

Testing Configurations and Deploying a Pilot

Installation

Rolling out the Final Configuration

Local Printer Support

Roaming Disconnect

Enhanced Performance

Multiple Login Support

Clipboard Redirection

Windows 2000 Server

Windows 2000 Advanced Server

Terminal Services Licensing

Installing the Terminal Services Licensing Component

Activating the Terminal Services License Server

Using the Training Tools

Administrators

End Users

Summary

Using Terminal Services to Provide Applications over the Internet

FAQs

Chapter 8: Installing Citrix MetaFrame

Introduction

Business Drivers for Selection of Citrix MetaFrame

Installating MetaFrame 1.8

Integrating with the Active Directory

Mixed Mode

Installing NFuse

Feature Release 1

Testing Configurations and Deploying a MetaFrame Pilot

Application Launching and Embedding

Rolling out MetaFrame to the Environment

Presenting Applications to Users

Defining the Environment

Installing the ICA Client

Citrix MetaFrame Licensing

Training

Administrators

End Users

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 9: Configuring the User Experience

Introduction

Configuring Parameters with Active Directory Utilities

Creating a Custom MMC Console

Configuring the User Properties

Using Citrix MetaFrame Utilities

Shadowing

Applying Group Policy

Understanding Group Policy and Active Directory

Connection Profiles and Session Configuration

Specifying Shadow Permissions to a Connection Profile

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 10: Configuring Terminal Sessions

Introduction

Creating Sessions

Configuring Sessions

Applying Security across All Sessions

Encryption

Logon Settings

Session Permissions

Special Internet Security Measures

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 11: Installing and Publishing Applications

Introduction

Selecting Compatible Applications

Installing Applications on the Server

User-Specific

User-Global

Testing the Applications

Shadow Registry

Application Compatibility Scripts

Publishing Applications

Using Published Application Manager

Multisession Applications

"Short and Drop"

Load Balancing

Creating an ICA File

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 12: Utilizing the Internet

Introduction

Phoenix Manufacturing Case Study

Providing Business Applications over the Internet

The Total Cost of Ownership Advantage

Business-to-Business Arrangements

Overview of Connecting to Sessions over the Internet

Using MetaFrame Client and VPN

Server Farms

Using a Web Browser

Configuring the Server to Provide Applications from a Web Page

Configuring the Original Installation

NFuse

Infrastructure Impacts

Firewall Setup Considerations

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 13: Optimizing, Monitoring, and Troubleshooting Windows 2000 and Terminal Services

Introduction

Optimizing Your Resources

Handling Changes in the Environment

Performance Tuning

Monitoring

Session Utilities

Shadowing Sessions

Troubleshooting

Establishing Drive Mapping

Resolving Connectivity Issues

Preventing Users from Downloading Files

Printing

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 14: Managing Citrix MetaFrame 1.8 for Windows 2000 Fast Track

Introduction

Understanding Mid-Tier Architecture

Remote Node and Remote Control

Connecting Client Types

Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP)

The Independent Computing Architecture

Licensing

Application Load Balancing

Designing and Deploying Terminal Services MetaFrame

Design

Deploying MetaFrame

Configuration

Utilizing the Internet

Managing Your Systems

The Value of a Thin-Client System

The Future of Windows and MetaFrame

Microsoft Windows 2000

Citrix MetaFrame

FAQs

Appendix A: Secrets

Appsrv.INI Parameters

Improving Terminal Services Performance

Index

