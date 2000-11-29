Configuring Citrix Metaframe for Windows 2000 Terminal Services
1st Edition
Authors: Melissa Craft
eBook ISBN: 9780080476582
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 29th November 2000
Page Count: 543
Description
Configuring Citrix Metaframe for Windows 2000 Terminal Services describes all the means in using both Microsoft Windows 2000 Terminal Services and Citrix MetaFrame in an environment. The book specifically covers ways on designing the infrastructure, implementing the plan, troubleshooting the deployment, and configuring servers and clients. The text also explains the process of deploying applications over the Internet, monitoring end users, and securing applications and data. The book also directs how to improve applications' performance with thin clients.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Chapter 1: Challenges of the Virtual Environment
Introduction
What Defines a Mainframe?
Benefits of the Mainframe Model
History and Benefits of Distributed Computing
Meeting the Business Requirements of Both Models
The Main Differences between Remote Control and Remote Node Remote Control
Remote Node
The Thin-Client Revolution
Key Concepts
The Beginning of Terminal Services and MetaFrame
Introduction of Terminal Services
Windows 2000 Terminal Services
Citrix MetaFrame
Bottom Line Value of Using Thin-Client Technology
Calculating Hard Costs
Calculating Soft Costs
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 2: Routing and Remote Access Services for Windows 2000
Introduction
Designing and Placing RAS Servers on the Network
Sizing the Servers
Placing the RAS Servers on the Internetwork
Remote Access Protocols
Dial-up Clients
VPN Clients
Installing the Windows 2000 Remote Access Service
Dial-Up Configuration
VPN Configuration
RAS Upgrade Considerations
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 3: Designing Terminal Services for Windows 2000
Introduction
Designing and Placing Terminal Services on the Network
Sizing the Server-User and Application Analysis
Placing Terminal Services Servers on the Network
Implementing Terminal Services Protocols
RDP
TCP/IP
Other Protocols
Analyzing the Environment
Network Requirements for New Installations
Upgrade from Windows NT 4.0
Terminal Services Considerations
Integration with Citrix MetaFrame or WinFrame
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 4: Designing a Citrix MetaFrame Internetwork
Introduction
Designing and Placing MetaFrame Servers on the Network
Sizing the Server
Placing the Server on the Network
Designing an Internetwork with Multiple
MetaFrame Servers
Placing Servers on the Network
Implementing Load Balancing Procedures
Utilizing License Pooling
Implementing MetaFrame-Supported Protocols
TCP/IP
IPX/SPX
NetBEUI
ICA
Analyzing the Environment
Designing the Internetwork
Upgrading to Citrix MetaFrame 1.8 for Windows
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 5: Deploying Terminal Services Clients
Introduction
Limitations of Terminal Services Clients
Licensing
Operating System Limitations
Protocol Limitations
Other Limitations
Client Considerations
Installing the Client Manually
32-bit Windows
16-bit Windows
Windows CE
Deploying the Client Using Automated Installation Methods
32-bit Windows
Using the Client Software
Terminal Services Client
Client Connection Manager
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 6: Citrix MetaFrame Clients
Introduction
Selecting a Protocol
Installing MetaFrame Clients
DOS
Windows 16-Bit
Windows 32-Bit
Macintosh
OS/2
OS/2 Installation
UNIX
Using the Red Hat Package Manager (RPM) to Install the Client
Deploying MetaFrame Clients Using
Automated Installation
Steps to Create Preconfigured Client Install Disks
Creating a New Client Update Database
Configuring MetaFrame Clients
Configuring the UNIX Clients
Troubleshooting Basic Client Connectivity.
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 7: Installing Terminal Services
Introduction
Gathering Business Goals and Objectives
Components of Windows 2000 Terminal Services
Terminal Services Encryption
Remote Administration Mode
Application Server Mode
Testing Configurations and Deploying a Pilot
Installation
Rolling out the Final Configuration
Local Printer Support
Roaming Disconnect
Enhanced Performance
Multiple Login Support
Clipboard Redirection
Windows 2000 Server
Windows 2000 Advanced Server
Terminal Services Licensing
Installing the Terminal Services Licensing Component
Activating the Terminal Services License Server
Using the Training Tools
Administrators
End Users
Summary
Using Terminal Services to Provide Applications over the Internet
FAQs
Chapter 8: Installing Citrix MetaFrame
Introduction
Business Drivers for Selection of Citrix MetaFrame
Installating MetaFrame 1.8
Integrating with the Active Directory
Mixed Mode
Installing NFuse
Feature Release 1
Testing Configurations and Deploying a MetaFrame Pilot
Application Launching and Embedding
Rolling out MetaFrame to the Environment
Presenting Applications to Users
Defining the Environment
Installing the ICA Client
Citrix MetaFrame Licensing
Training
Administrators
End Users
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 9: Configuring the User Experience
Introduction
Configuring Parameters with Active Directory Utilities
Creating a Custom MMC Console
Configuring the User Properties
Using Citrix MetaFrame Utilities
Shadowing
Applying Group Policy
Understanding Group Policy and Active Directory
Connection Profiles and Session Configuration
Specifying Shadow Permissions to a Connection Profile
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 10: Configuring Terminal Sessions
Introduction
Creating Sessions
Configuring Sessions
Applying Security across All Sessions
Encryption
Logon Settings
Session Permissions
Special Internet Security Measures
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 11: Installing and Publishing Applications
Introduction
Selecting Compatible Applications
Installing Applications on the Server
User-Specific
User-Global
Testing the Applications
Shadow Registry
Application Compatibility Scripts
Publishing Applications
Using Published Application Manager
Multisession Applications
"Short and Drop"
Load Balancing
Creating an ICA File
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 12: Utilizing the Internet
Introduction
Phoenix Manufacturing Case Study
Providing Business Applications over the Internet
The Total Cost of Ownership Advantage
Business-to-Business Arrangements
Overview of Connecting to Sessions over the Internet
Using MetaFrame Client and VPN
Server Farms
Using a Web Browser
Configuring the Server to Provide Applications from a Web Page
Configuring the Original Installation
NFuse
Infrastructure Impacts
Firewall Setup Considerations
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 13: Optimizing, Monitoring, and Troubleshooting Windows 2000 and Terminal Services
Introduction
Optimizing Your Resources
Handling Changes in the Environment
Performance Tuning
Monitoring
Session Utilities
Shadowing Sessions
Troubleshooting
Establishing Drive Mapping
Resolving Connectivity Issues
Preventing Users from Downloading Files
Printing
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 14: Managing Citrix MetaFrame 1.8 for Windows 2000 Fast Track
Introduction
Understanding Mid-Tier Architecture
Remote Node and Remote Control
Connecting Client Types
Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP)
The Independent Computing Architecture
Licensing
Application Load Balancing
Designing and Deploying Terminal Services MetaFrame
Design
Deploying MetaFrame
Configuration
Utilizing the Internet
Managing Your Systems
The Value of a Thin-Client System
The Future of Windows and MetaFrame
Microsoft Windows 2000
Citrix MetaFrame
FAQs
Appendix A: Secrets
Appsrv.INI Parameters
Improving Terminal Services Performance
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 543
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2000
- Published:
- 29th November 2000
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080476582
About the Author
Melissa Craft
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice President of Dane Holdings, Inc., USA
