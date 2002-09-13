Configuring Cisco Voice Over IP 2E
2nd Edition
Description
Configuring Cisco Voice Over IP, Second Edition provides network administrators with a thorough understanding of Cisco's current voice solutions. This book is organized around the configuration of all of Cisco's core VoIP products, including Cisco CallManager software, Cisco 7910 series of phones, and server-based IP PBXs. In addition, AVVID coverage has been added.
Key Features
An update to a bestselling title in a growth market. Continued competitive pressure on ISPs to deliver VoIP will create strong demand information on topic
Voice Over IP is expected to make great inroads in 2002. Voice-over-IP got its start at the time of the first edition of the book; it is now real and more companies are adopting it since IT managers have become less skeptical of IP telephony's reliability and more aware of the potential cost savings and application benefits of a converged network. Voip wares now promise easier quality-of-service (QoS) deployment, and a multitude of new IP phones and conferencing stations for corporations. Cisco and IBM recently announced a package deal that could help businesses quickly roll out IP voice in a small or midsize office. Since getting into the IP telephony market two years ago, Cisco has seen quick success in selling its voice-over-IP products into its vast installed base of IP LAN equipment customers. The firm was the top vendor of IP phones in the first quarter of this year and second in IP PBX system shipments (behind 3Com), according to Cahners In-Stat.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction
Chapter 1 Introduction to Voice Over IP and Business Justifications
Introduction
Introduction to Voice Over IP
General Overview of Voice Technologies
Common VoIP Implementation Services
Toll Bypass
Cisco IP Telephony
Corporate Multimedia
The Emerging Carrier and Intercarrier VoIP
Basic Toll-Bypass Designs
Tie-Line Replacement
The Merging of Voice and Data Networks
Using Frame Relay for Toll Bypass
Using Asynchronous Transfer Mode for Toll Bypass
Using Point-to-Point Leased Lines for Toll Bypass
Return on Investment
Advanced Features and Integration Possibilities
Replacing the Traditional PBX
TAPI Integration
Web Click-to-Talk
Transfer, Forward, and Conference Capabilities
Call Detail Recording and Data Mining
Transcoders
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 2 Traditional Voice Telephony Principles
Introduction
Analog Systems
Basic Telephone System Operation
Analog Network Components
Voice Encoding: Standards and Techniques
Cabling
Analog Signaling
Analog Signal Composition
E&M Signaling
Loop and Ground Start
Dial-Pulse Signaling
Dual-Tone Multifrequency
Digital Transmission
Time-Division Multiplexing
Integrated Services Digital Network Signaling
Call Control Signaling
Channel Associated Signaling
Common Channel Signaling
Signaling System 7
Signaling Points
Signaling Links
SS7 Protocol Stack
Analog-to-Digital Conversion
Modems
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 3 VoIP Signaling and Voice Transport Protocols
Introduction
An Overview of IP Networks
IP Addressing Overview
VoIP Signaling, Addressing, and Routing
Signaling Between Routers and PBXs
VoIP Signaling
Introducing H.323
H.323 Components
H.323 Terminals (Endpoints)
H.323 Gateways
H.323 Gatekeepers
Multipoint Control Units
The H.323 Protocol Stack
IP,TCP, and UDP
H.225
H.245
Registration, Administration, and Status
Real-Time Transport Protocol
Codecs
H.323 Call Stages
H.323 Discovery and Registration
H.323 Call Setup
Call Termination
H.323 Endpoint-to-Endpoint Signaling
Session Initiation Protocol
Key Benefits of Session Initiation Protocol
Session Initiation Protocol Components
Session Initiation Protocol Messages
Media Gateway Control Protocol
MGCP Connections
MeGaCo/H.248
The Role of QoS in Packet-Switched Voice Networks
What Is Quality of Service
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 4 An Overview of Cisco’s VoIP Components
Introduction
Exploring the Types of Voice Ports
Foreign Exchange Station Interface
Foreign Exchange Office Interface
E&M Interface
E1/T1 Voice Connectivity
Voice Modules and Cards
Voice Network Modules
Voice Interface Cards
Connecting VNMs and VICs to the Router
1700 Series Router Configurations
2600, 3600, and 3700 Series Router Configurations
7200 and 7500 Series Router Configurations
MC3810 Router Configurations
AS5350 and 5850 Universal Gateway Configuration
Cisco Catalyst 4000 and 6000 Series Switches
Cisco Catalyst 4200
VoIP Terminology
ATM
Bandwidth Consumption
CAC
Call Legs
Codec
Delay
Dial Peers
Dial Plans
Echo
Frame Relay
Gateways and Gatekeepers
H.323
Jitter
MGCP
Number Extension and Digit Translation
PSTN
POTS
Serialization Delay
SGCP
TDM
VAD
VoATM
VoFR
VoIP
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 5 VoIP Configurations
Introduction
Voice Port Cabling and Configuration
Port Numbering on the 1700 Series
Port Numbering on the 2600 and 3600 Series
Port Numbering on the MC3810 Series
Port Numbering on the 7200 Series
Port Numbering on the AS5x00 Series
LED Status
Configuring Voice Ports
Configuring FXO or FXS Voice Ports
Configuring E&M Ports
Configuring DID Ports
The Connection Command
Voice Port-Tuning Commands
Concepts of Delay and Echo
Fine-Tuning FXS/FXO Ports
Fine-Tuning E&M Ports
Configuring Dial Plans and Dial Peers
Call Legs: POTS versus Voice Network Dial Peers
Creating and Implementing Dial Plans
Configuring Dial Peers
Number Expansion
Direct Inward Dialing
Configuring Trunking
Trunks
Tie Lines
PLAR
Direct Voice Trunking versus Dial-Digit Interpretation
Supervisory Disconnect
Wink-Start Signaling versus Immediate-Start Signaling
Configuring ISDN for Voice
Configuring ISDN BRI Voice Ports
Configuring ISDN PRI Voice Ports
Configuring Q.931 Support
Configuring QSIG
Configuring CAS
Configuring CCS
Configuring T-CCS
Configuring Gateways and Gatekeepers
Configuring H.323 Gateway
Configuring H.323 Gatekeeper
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 6 Configuring QoS for VoIP
Introduction
QoS Overview
Available QoS Options
Maximizing Bandwidth
Compressed Real-Time Transport Protocol
Queuing
Packet Classification
IP Precedence
Policy Routing
Resource Reservation Protocol
Call Admission Control
RTP Priority
Traffic Shaping
Weighted Random Early Detection
Link Fragmentation and Interleaving
VoIP QoS Configuration Examples
Maximizing Bandwidth
Configuring cRTP
Configuring Queuing
Configuring Custom Queuing
Configuring Priority Queuing
Configuring Weighted Fair Queuing
Configuring Class-Based Weighted Fair Queuing
Configuring Packet Classification
Configuring RSVP
Configuring Priority Queuing with WFQ (IP RTP Priority)
Configuring Traffic Shaping
Configuring Congestion Avoidance with WRED
Configuring Link Fragmentation and Interleaving
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 7 Testing and Troubleshooting VoIP
Introduction
A Basic Troubleshooting Methodology
Layer 1 Troubleshooting
Troubleshooting Equipment, from Powerup to Operating State
Troubleshooting Cabling
Troubleshooting Ports
Troubleshooting Other Physical Layer Issues
Layer 2 Troubleshooting
Troubleshooting Serial Interfaces
Troubleshooting Frame Relay
Troubleshooting Asynchronous Transfer Mode
Layer 3 Troubleshooting
Troubleshooting IP
Troubleshooting Dial Plans
Troubleshooting Voice Ports
Troubleshooting FXS and FXO Voice Ports
Troubleshooting E&M Voice Ports
Troubleshooting Dial Peers
Troubleshooting Signaling Errors
FXS/FXO signaling
E&M Signaling
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 8 Connecting PABXs with VoIP Scenarios
Introduction
Collecting the Information
Gathering Information for Design Purposes
Compiling the Information
VoIP Corporation’s Tie-Line Replacement
Compiling the Information
Designing a Basic Tie-Line Replacement with VoIP
Basic Design Principles for Tie-Line Replacement
Designing the Basic Tie-Line Replacement
Configuring a Basic Tie-Line Replacement with VoIP
Configuration Details for the Basic Tie-Line Replacement
Configuring Advanced Trunking Scenarios
Advanced Trunking Options Overview
Configuring Advanced Trunking Options: Case Studies
Integrating Voice and Data
The Rationale for Integrating Voice and Data Networks
Integrating Voice and Data: Case Studies
Verifying and Testing the Solution
Testing and Verification Methodology
Testing the Deployed Solutions
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 9 Intra- and Interoffice VoIP Scenarios
Introduction
Creating a Basic Intraoffice Dial Plan
What Is a Dial Plan
Collecting the Information
Designing the Dial Plan
Designing a Single-Router VoIP Network
Choosing the Hardware
Creating the Design Plan
Configuring a Single-Router VoIP Network
Reviewing the Design
Configuring the Router: Step by Step
Testing and Verification
Merging the PBX and VoIP Networks
Designing PBX Interconnect Trunks
Configuring the Router
Testing and Verification
Configuring a Multirouter Intraoffice VoIP Network
Extending the Dial Plan
Extending the Design
Configuring the Routers
Testing and Verification
Configuring VoIP for Interoffice Voice Communication
Extending the Dial Plan Again
Extending the Design
Configuring the Routers
Tuning the VoIP Network
Tuning the Design
Testing and Verification
Applying QoS to the VoIP Network
Designing the QoS Solution
Configuring the Routers for QoS
Testing and Verification
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Index
656
- 656
English
- English
© Syngress 2002
- © Syngress 2002
- Published:
- 13th September 2002
Syngress
- Syngress
9780080476742
- 9780080476742