What is AVVID? Previously called Configuring Cisco Communications Networks (CCN), Architecture for Voice, Video, and Integrated Data (AVVID) is the latest development from Cisco Systems that will soon redefine the way businesses communicate. AVVID allows businesses to transmit voice, data, and video over one combined architecture, whereas in the past, three separate systems were required. Configuring Cisco AVVID will be the first book to discuss the components of the AVVID architecture and will be timed to release with the launch of the technology in early 2000.
A practical guide to the AVVID technology this book will include an introduction to AVVID, and its software, hardware, network architecture, installation, operation and configuration. Topics include CallManager, Cisco Gateways, and IPCC (Cisco IP Contact Center).
- The first book to discuss the components of this important new technology
- Practical guide; many engineers will find this a great source of AVVID product knowledge
- Cisco is planning to launch AVVID hardware and software in Spring 2000 - demand is already high for information
- Book will be timed to release with technology
Chapter 1 An Introduction to AVVID Technology
Introduction
AVVID—An Architecture of Voice, Video, and Integrated Data
The AVVID Vision
Toll Bypass
Unified Messaging and Unified Communications
An AVVID Overview
Hardware
Software
The Converged Infrastructure
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 2 An Overview of AVVID Hardware Solutions
Introduction
Understanding IP Phone Sets
Cisco's First-Generation IP Telephones
Cisco's Second-Generation IP Telephones
Inline Power
Understanding the External Patch Panel Power Option
Cisco Routers (Voice over X Capable)
Understanding Memory Usage
The Importance of a Modular Chassis
MCS 3810
The 26xx Router Series
The 36xx Router Series
Cisco Catalyst Switches
3500 Series Switches
4000 Series Switches
6000 Series Switches
CSS 11000 Series
Utilizing Media Convergence Servers (MCS 78xx)
AVVID Video Hardware Overview
IP Video Conferencing (IP/VC)
The Advantages of Content Delivery Networks (CDN)
The AVVID Telephony Infrastructure
Voice Gateways (Analog and Digital)
Web Cache Engine Technologies
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 3 Migrating Your Network to AVVID Technologies
Introduction
Planning and Executing a PBX Migration
Analyzing the Protocols
Legacy-Based PBX Migration Strategies
New Installations
Immediate Migration
Phased Migration
Planning and Executing a Voice Mail Migration
Physical Interfaces and Protocols
Voice Mail Migration Strategies
New Installations
Immediate Migration
Phased Migration
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 4 Configuring Cisco CallManager
Introduction
CallManager Hardware Platforms
Scalability/Redundancy
A CallManager Software Overview: Features and Functionality
User Features
Administrative Features
System Capabilities
Enhanced 911 Support
Utilizing IP IVR and AutoAttendant
CallManager Deployment Models
Single-Site Deployment
Multiple-Site Deployment with Independent
Call Processing
Multiple Sites with Centralized Call Processing
Multiple Sites with Distributed Call Processing
Configuring and Deploying IP Handsets
An IP Handset Overview
Utilizing Skinny Station Protocol
Performing Phone Registration with Skinny Station Protocol
Assigning Directory Numbers
Other Phone Configuration Tasks
An Overview of VoIP Gateways
Utilizing Cisco's VoIP Gateways
Understanding Legacy Telephony Interfaces and Signaling
Gateway Protocol Support
Monitoring CallManager Activity
CiscoWorks 2000
Call Detail Records
Using Remote Administration Tools
Understanding the Packages, Licensing, and Upgrades
CallManager Software
Media Convergence Servers
IP Telephones
Voice Gateways
What to Expect in the Next Version of Cisco CallManager
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 5 Utilizing AVVID Applications and Software Solutions
Introduction
What Is Call Processing?
Utilizing Call Processing
The Development of CallManager
CallManager 2.4
CallManager 3.0
IOS CallManager
Utilizing CallManager
Call Manager Features
Configuring the Bulk Administration Tool (BAT)
Adding Signaling System #7 (SS7)
Using Cisco SC2200
An Introduction to Active Voice
The Unity Product Line
Internet Communications Software (ICS)
ACD (Automatic Call Distribution)
Cisco IP Contact Center Solutions
Intelligent Contact Management (ICM)
Customer Interaction Suite
Network Applications Manager (NAM)
The Video Component of AVVID
IP Video Conferencing (IP/VC)
Content Delivery Networks (CDN)
Utilizing WebAttendant
The WebAttendant Interface
Utilizing Soft Phone
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 6 Utilizing Unified Messaging and Active Voice
Introduction
Understanding Unified Messaging
The Benefits of Unified Messaging
Utilizing Voice Mail (VM) over IP
Utilizing Fax, Web, and E-mail over IP
Factoring in QoS Considerations
What Is Active Voice?
Unity Enterprise
Hardware and Platform Requirements and Recommendations
Software Overview
Configuring Active Voice
Stand-Alone Voice Messaging Server
Stand-Alone Voice Messaging Server with LAN Administration
Unified Messaging: One Exchange Server
Unified Messaging with More Than One Exchange Server
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 7 Design Considerations in a WAN/Campus Environment
Introduction
Traffic Engineering Principles for Packet Voice Networks
Analyzing Existing WAN Facilities
Applying Traffic Engineering
Quality of Service
QoS Issues in the WAN
QoS Issues in the LAN
LAN Infrastructure Basics and IP Telephony
Designing Enterprise Dial Plans
Dialed Numbers and Number Modification
Call Routing Decision Points
Dial Plan Groups and Calling Restrictions
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 8 The Cisco AVVID Fast Track
Introduction
A Hardware Overview
IP Phones
Routers & Modules
Switches & Modules
MCS
IPVC
IP/TV
Voice Trunks and Gateways
ICS 7750
A Software Overview
CallManager
Active Voice
Soft Phone
Web Attendant
AVVID Design Considerations
PBX Migration Strategies
Summary
FAQs
Appendix A Optimizing Network Performance with Queuing and Compression
Introduction
Network Performance
Queuing Overview
Queuing Methods and Configuration
Selecting a Cisco IOS Queuing Method
Verifying Queuing Operation
Weighted Random Early Detection (WRED) Overview
Tail Drop
Weighted Random Early Detection (WRED)
Flow-Based WRED
Data Compression Overview
Hardware Compression
Selecting a Cisco IOS Compression Method
Verifying Compression Operation
Summary
FAQs
Index
- 608
- English
- © Syngress 2001
- 8th February 2001
- Syngress
- 9780080476735
Wayne Lawson
Wayne A. Lawson II (CCIE # 5244) currently with iPexpert, Inc., formerly a Systems Engineer with Cisco Systems in Southfield, Michigan. With over 9 years of experience in the IT industry, his certifications include the Cisco CCIE, CCNA, & CCDA, Nortel Networks NNCSE, Certified Network Expert (CNX) Ethernet, Microsoft MCSE, Novell CNE, and Banyan Systems CBE. His core area of expertise is in the Routed Wide Area Network (WAN) arena as well as the Campus Switching arena.