Configuring Cisco AVVID - 1st Edition

Configuring Cisco AVVID

1st Edition

Authors: Wayne Lawson
eBook ISBN: 9780080476735
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 8th February 2001
Page Count: 608
What is AVVID? Previously called Configuring Cisco Communications Networks (CCN), Architecture for Voice, Video, and Integrated Data (AVVID) is the latest development from Cisco Systems that will soon redefine the way businesses communicate. AVVID allows businesses to transmit voice, data, and video over one combined architecture, whereas in the past, three separate systems were required. Configuring Cisco AVVID will be the first book to discuss the components of the AVVID architecture and will be timed to release with the launch of the technology in early 2000.

A practical guide to the AVVID technology this book will include an introduction to AVVID, and its software, hardware, network architecture, installation, operation and configuration. Topics include CallManager, Cisco Gateways, and IPCC (Cisco IP Contact Center).

  • The first book to discuss the components of this important new technology
  • Practical guide; many engineers will find this a great source of AVVID product knowledge
  • Cisco is planning to launch AVVID hardware and software in Spring 2000 - demand is already high for information
  • Book will be timed to release with technology

Foreword

Chapter 1 An Introduction to AVVID Technology

Introduction

AVVID—An Architecture of Voice, Video, and Integrated Data

The AVVID Vision

Toll Bypass

Unified Messaging and Unified Communications

An AVVID Overview

Hardware

Software

The Converged Infrastructure

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 2 An Overview of AVVID Hardware Solutions

Introduction

Understanding IP Phone Sets

Cisco's First-Generation IP Telephones

Cisco's Second-Generation IP Telephones

Inline Power

Understanding the External Patch Panel Power Option

Cisco Routers (Voice over X Capable)

Understanding Memory Usage

The Importance of a Modular Chassis

MCS 3810

The 26xx Router Series

The 36xx Router Series

Cisco Catalyst Switches

3500 Series Switches

4000 Series Switches

6000 Series Switches

CSS 11000 Series

Utilizing Media Convergence Servers (MCS 78xx)

AVVID Video Hardware Overview

IP Video Conferencing (IP/VC)

The Advantages of Content Delivery Networks (CDN)

The AVVID Telephony Infrastructure

Voice Gateways (Analog and Digital)

Web Cache Engine Technologies

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 3 Migrating Your Network to AVVID Technologies

Introduction

Planning and Executing a PBX Migration

Analyzing the Protocols

Legacy-Based PBX Migration Strategies

New Installations

Immediate Migration

Phased Migration

Planning and Executing a Voice Mail Migration

Physical Interfaces and Protocols

Voice Mail Migration Strategies

New Installations

Immediate Migration

Phased Migration

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 4 Configuring Cisco CallManager

Introduction

CallManager Hardware Platforms

Scalability/Redundancy

A CallManager Software Overview: Features and Functionality

User Features

Administrative Features

System Capabilities

Enhanced 911 Support

Utilizing IP IVR and AutoAttendant

CallManager Deployment Models

Single-Site Deployment

Multiple-Site Deployment with Independent

Call Processing

Multiple Sites with Centralized Call Processing

Multiple Sites with Distributed Call Processing

Configuring and Deploying IP Handsets

An IP Handset Overview

Utilizing Skinny Station Protocol

Performing Phone Registration with Skinny Station Protocol

Assigning Directory Numbers

Other Phone Configuration Tasks

An Overview of VoIP Gateways

Utilizing Cisco's VoIP Gateways

Understanding Legacy Telephony Interfaces and Signaling

Gateway Protocol Support

Monitoring CallManager Activity

CiscoWorks 2000

Call Detail Records

Using Remote Administration Tools

Understanding the Packages, Licensing, and Upgrades

CallManager Software

Media Convergence Servers

IP Telephones

Voice Gateways

What to Expect in the Next Version of Cisco CallManager

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 5 Utilizing AVVID Applications and Software Solutions

Introduction

What Is Call Processing?

Utilizing Call Processing

The Development of CallManager

CallManager 2.4

CallManager 3.0

IOS CallManager

Utilizing CallManager

Call Manager Features

Configuring the Bulk Administration Tool (BAT)

Adding Signaling System #7 (SS7)

Using Cisco SC2200

An Introduction to Active Voice

The Unity Product Line

Internet Communications Software (ICS)

ACD (Automatic Call Distribution)

Cisco IP Contact Center Solutions

Intelligent Contact Management (ICM)

Customer Interaction Suite

Network Applications Manager (NAM)

The Video Component of AVVID

IP Video Conferencing (IP/VC)

Content Delivery Networks (CDN)

Utilizing WebAttendant

The WebAttendant Interface

Utilizing Soft Phone

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 6 Utilizing Unified Messaging and Active Voice

Introduction

Understanding Unified Messaging

The Benefits of Unified Messaging

Utilizing Voice Mail (VM) over IP

Utilizing Fax, Web, and E-mail over IP

Factoring in QoS Considerations

What Is Active Voice?

Unity Enterprise

Hardware and Platform Requirements and Recommendations

Software Overview

Configuring Active Voice

Stand-Alone Voice Messaging Server

Stand-Alone Voice Messaging Server with LAN Administration

Unified Messaging: One Exchange Server

Unified Messaging with More Than One Exchange Server

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 7 Design Considerations in a WAN/Campus Environment

Introduction

Traffic Engineering Principles for Packet Voice Networks

Analyzing Existing WAN Facilities

Applying Traffic Engineering

Quality of Service

QoS Issues in the WAN

QoS Issues in the LAN

LAN Infrastructure Basics and IP Telephony

Designing Enterprise Dial Plans

Dialed Numbers and Number Modification

Call Routing Decision Points

Dial Plan Groups and Calling Restrictions

Summary

FAQs

Chapter 8 The Cisco AVVID Fast Track

Introduction

A Hardware Overview

IP Phones

Routers & Modules

Switches & Modules

MCS

IPVC

IP/TV

Voice Trunks and Gateways

ICS 7750

A Software Overview

CallManager

Active Voice

Soft Phone

Web Attendant

AVVID Design Considerations

PBX Migration Strategies

Summary

FAQs

Appendix A Optimizing Network Performance with Queuing and Compression

Introduction

Network Performance

Queuing Overview

Queuing Methods and Configuration

Selecting a Cisco IOS Queuing Method

Verifying Queuing Operation

Weighted Random Early Detection (WRED) Overview

Tail Drop

Weighted Random Early Detection (WRED)

Flow-Based WRED

Data Compression Overview

Hardware Compression

Selecting a Cisco IOS Compression Method

Verifying Compression Operation

Summary

FAQs

Index


No. of pages: 608
608
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780080476735

Wayne Lawson

Wayne A. Lawson II (CCIE # 5244) currently with iPexpert, Inc., formerly a Systems Engineer with Cisco Systems in Southfield, Michigan. With over 9 years of experience in the IT industry, his certifications include the Cisco CCIE, CCNA, & CCDA, Nortel Networks NNCSE, Certified Network Expert (CNX) Ethernet, Microsoft MCSE, Novell CNE, and Banyan Systems CBE. His core area of expertise is in the Routed Wide Area Network (WAN) arena as well as the Campus Switching arena.

