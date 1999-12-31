Conductive Polymers and Plastics
1st Edition
In Industrial Applications
Table of Contents
Electrical Conductivity in Conjugated Polymers Polyaniline as Viewed from a Structural Perspective Processability of Electrically Conductive Polyaniline Due to Molecular Recognition Crystallinity and Stretch Orientation in Polyaniline Camphor-Sulphonic Acid Films Structure-Property Characteristics of Ion Implanted Syndiotactic Polystyrene Carbon Black Filled Immiscible Blend of Poly(Vinylidene Fluoride) and High Density Polyethylene: Electrical Properties and Morphology Conductivity/Morphology Relationships in Immiscible Polymer Blends: HIPS/SIS/Carbon Black Rheological Characterization of an Electrically Conductive Composite Estimation of the Volume Resistivity of Conductive Fiber Composites by Two New Models Effect of Thermal Treatment on Electrical Conductivity of Polypyrrole Film Cast from Solution Creation of Electrically Conducting Plastics by Chaotic Mixing Production of Electrically Conducting Plastics at Reduced Carbon Black Concentrations by Three-Dimensional Chaotic Mixing Preparation of Conducting Composites and Studies on Some Physical Properties Development of Electrohydrodynamic Flow Cells for the Synthesis of Conducting Polymers Hydroxyethyl Substituted Polyanilines: Chemistry and Application as Resists Electroformation of Polymer Devices and Structures Microelectronic Encapsulation and Related Technologies: an Overview Fabrication and Characterization of Conductive Polyaniline Fiber Electrically Conductive Polyaniline Fibers Prepared by Dry-Wet Spinning Techniques Conductive Thermoplastic Compounds for EMI/RFI Applications Crystallization Kinetics in Low Density Polyethylene Composites Development of Conductive Elastomer Foams by in Situ Copolymerization of Pyrrole and N-Methylpyrrole Neocapacitor. New Tantalum Capacitor with Conducting Polymer Conductive Polymer-Based Transducers as Vapor-Phase Detectors Conductive Polyphenylene Ether/Polyamide Blends For Electrostatic Painting Applications Conductive Polymer Films for Improved Poling in Non-Linear Optical Waveguides The Corrosion Protection of Metals by Conductive Polymers. II. Pitting Corrosion Studies of Electronically Conducting Polymer for Corrosion Inhibition of Aluminum and Steel Novel Electrically Conductive Injection Moldable Thermoplastic Composites for ESD Applications Electrical Properties of Carbon Black-Filled Polypropylene/Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Composites The Use of Conducting Polymer Composites in Thermoplastics for Tuning Surface Resistivity Monosandwich Injection Molding: Skin-Core-Structure and Properties of Sandwich-Molded Anti-electrostatic Components Thermoformed Containers for Electrostatic Sensitive Devices Electronic Packaging for the Next Century Conducting Polymers as Alignment Layers and Patterned Electrodes for Twisted Nematic Liquid Crystal Displays Flexible Conductive Coatings on Thermoformed Films for EMI/RFl Shielding Nylon 6 in Thin-wall Housings for Portable Electronics Finite Element Analysis Aided Engineering of Elastomeric EMI Shielding Gaskets Index
Description
This book is a collection of papers by individuals in industry and academia on research and application development of conductive polymers and plastics. Conductive plastics are positioned to play an increasingly important role in affairs of mankind, specifically in the area of electrical and electronic conductivity.
While general knowledge about conductive polymers and plastics has been available for many years, a true understanding of their application has only taken place in the last 3 to 4 years. This is attributed to advances in materials and processing techniques. Engineers have only begun to explore the design freedom and economic benefits of specifying conductive polymers and plastics in industrial and business applications.
This book is a key reference and guide to the use of conductive polymers and plastics. It is a summary of existing technologies, but also a look at future possibilities.
Readership
Materials scientists, engineers, and technicians in the plastics industry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 293
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1999
- Published:
- 31st December 1999
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781884207778
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815516569
About the Authors
Larry Rupprecht Author
Affiliations and Expertise
RTP Company, USA
About the Editors
Larry Rupprecht Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
RTP Company, USA