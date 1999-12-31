This book is a collection of papers by individuals in industry and academia on research and application development of conductive polymers and plastics. Conductive plastics are positioned to play an increasingly important role in affairs of mankind, specifically in the area of electrical and electronic conductivity.

While general knowledge about conductive polymers and plastics has been available for many years, a true understanding of their application has only taken place in the last 3 to 4 years. This is attributed to advances in materials and processing techniques. Engineers have only begun to explore the design freedom and economic benefits of specifying conductive polymers and plastics in industrial and business applications.

This book is a key reference and guide to the use of conductive polymers and plastics. It is a summary of existing technologies, but also a look at future possibilities.