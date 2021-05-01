Conducting Polymer-Based Nanocomposites
1st Edition
Fundamentals and Applications
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Conducting Polymer-Based Nanocomposites: Fundamentals and Applications takes an innovative and methodical approach to the preparation of nanocomposites based on conducting polymers, for a range of advanced applications. The design of conducting polymers and derived nanocomposites has made a significant contribution to materials science and nanotechnology. Appropriate fabrication strategies, along with choice of nano-reinforcement and conducting matrix, can lead to enhanced physicochemical features and material performance. The resulting substantial electrical conductivity, optical features, thermal stability, and mechanical strength of conducting polymer based nanocomposites enable the development of high-performance materials for cutting-edge devices and applications.
The book begins by introducing essential knowledge relating to conjugated polymers, properties, features, and processing. This is followed by systematic coverage of preparation of conducting polymer based nanocomposites, organized by material, examining polyaniline, polythiophene, polypyrrole derived nanomaterials, and multifunctional nanostructured materials based on conjugated polymers with nanofibers. The subsequent chapters focus on the impact and implementation of conducting polymer-based nanocomposite state-of-the-art applications, discussing anti-corrosion coatings, electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding, sensing, and energy devices and systems. Finally, potential challenges and future opportunities in the field of conjugated nanocomposites are considered.
This is a valuable resource for researchers, scientists, and advanced students working with conductive polymers, and across the fields of polymer chemistry, composites, nanotechnology, plastics engineering, chemical engineering, materials science, and engineering. In an industrial setting, this book supports R&D professionals, engineers, and scientists who are interested in innovative materials with conductive properties for a range of applications, such as paints and coatings, packaging, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and energy.
Key Features
- Provides detailed information on fundamental aspects, including structures, compatibilization, conductivity, and physical properties
- Offers thorough coverage of conducting polymer nanocomposites with polyaniline, polypyrrole, and polythiophene based materials
- Presents state-of-the-art applications in areas such as corrosion resistant coatings, EMI shielding, sensors, and energy devices
Readership
Academic: Researchers, scientists, and advanced students working with conductive polymers, and across the fields of polymer chemistry, composites, nanotechnology, plastics engineering, chemical engineering, materials science and engineering. Industry: R&D, scientists, and engineers interested in innovative materials with conductive properties for a range of applications, including paints and coatings, packaging, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and more
Table of Contents
1. Prominence of conjugated polymers
2. Conducting polymer-based nanocomposites: Structuration, compatibilizing effect, conductivity, and physical properties
3. Essence of nanoparticles and functional nanofillers for conducting polymers
4. Design and development of polyaniline/nanocarbon nanocomposites
5. Perspectives on nanocomposite with polypyrrole and nanoparticles
6. Emerging polythiophene and graphene derived hybrids
7. Nanocomposite nanofibers of conducting polymers: Multifunctional nanostructured materials
8. Anti-corrosion coatings derived from conducting polymeric nanocomposites
9. Electromagnetic interference shielding effectiveness of polymer nanocomposites
10. Effect of interaction between conjugated polymers and nanofillers on sensing properties
11. Emerging materials for energy devices and systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128224632
About the Author
Ayesha Kausar
Ayesha Kausar is a Professor at the National University of Sciences and Technology, Islamabad, Pakistan. She has previously worked at the National Centre for Physics, Islamabad, Pakistan, and at Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, Pakistan. She obtained her PhD from Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, Pakistan/KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology), Graduate School of EEWS, Daejeon, Republic of Korea. Prof. Kausar’s current research interests cover structure-property relationships, polymer nanocomposites, and hybrid materials, and she notably specializes in polymer nanocomposite and hybrid materials with electrical conductivity behavior, flame retardancy, proton conductivity for PEMFCs, Li-ion electrode properties, photovoltaic features, water treatment, corrosion protection, and biomedical and aerospace applications. Ayesha Kausar is currently serving School of Natural Sciences, National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Islamabad, Pakistan. She has previously worked with National Centre for Physics, Islamabad, Pakistan and Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, Pakistan. She obtained her PhD from Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, Pakistan/KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology), Graduate School of EEWS, Daejeon, Republic of Korea. She also gained her Maters and M.Phil education from Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, Pakistan. Her current research interests include design, fabrication, characterization, and exploration of structure-property relationship and potential prospects of nanocomposite, polymeric nanocomposite, polymeric composite, and hybrid materials. Nanocomposite and hybrid materials having electrical conductivity behavior, flame retardancy, proton conductivity for PEMFCs, Li-ion electrode properties; photovoltaic features, water treatment potential, corrosion protection, biomedical, and aerospace relevance, etc. are among her notable research interests.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Natural Sciences, National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Islamabad, Pakistan
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.