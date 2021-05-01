Conducting Polymer-Based Nanocomposites: Fundamentals and Applications takes an innovative and methodical approach to the preparation of nanocomposites based on conducting polymers, for a range of advanced applications. The design of conducting polymers and derived nanocomposites has made a significant contribution to materials science and nanotechnology. Appropriate fabrication strategies, along with choice of nano-reinforcement and conducting matrix, can lead to enhanced physicochemical features and material performance. The resulting substantial electrical conductivity, optical features, thermal stability, and mechanical strength of conducting polymer based nanocomposites enable the development of high-performance materials for cutting-edge devices and applications.

The book begins by introducing essential knowledge relating to conjugated polymers, properties, features, and processing. This is followed by systematic coverage of preparation of conducting polymer based nanocomposites, organized by material, examining polyaniline, polythiophene, polypyrrole derived nanomaterials, and multifunctional nanostructured materials based on conjugated polymers with nanofibers. The subsequent chapters focus on the impact and implementation of conducting polymer-based nanocomposite state-of-the-art applications, discussing anti-corrosion coatings, electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding, sensing, and energy devices and systems. Finally, potential challenges and future opportunities in the field of conjugated nanocomposites are considered.

This is a valuable resource for researchers, scientists, and advanced students working with conductive polymers, and across the fields of polymer chemistry, composites, nanotechnology, plastics engineering, chemical engineering, materials science, and engineering. In an industrial setting, this book supports R&D professionals, engineers, and scientists who are interested in innovative materials with conductive properties for a range of applications, such as paints and coatings, packaging, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and energy.