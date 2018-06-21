Conducting Behavioral Consultation in Educational and Treatment Settings - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128144459, 9780128144466

Conducting Behavioral Consultation in Educational and Treatment Settings

1st Edition

Authors: James Luiselli
eBook ISBN: 9780128144466
Paperback ISBN: 9780128144459
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st June 2018
Page Count: 124
Table of Contents

1. Behavioral Consultation: Basic Principles and Practices
2. Roles, Responsibilities, and Expectations of a Behavioral Consultant
3. Establishing a Consultation Relationship
4. Consultation in Action: Problem Identification
5. Consultation in Action: Problem Analysis
6. Consultation in Action: Intervention Implementation
7. Consultation in Action: Intervention Evaluation
8. Supervision
9. Interpersonal Sills
10. Time Management Skills
11. Summary

Description

Conducting Behavioral Consultation in Educational and Treatment Settings is a practitioner’s guide to implementing consultation with multidisciplinary care-providers for children and adults who have learning and behavioral challenges. The book focuses on the interactive, problem-solving, dispute resolution, time management and related skills necessary for conducting behavioral consultation successfully. Primary topics include (a) basic principles and practices of behavioral consultation, (b) roles, expectations and responsibilities of a behavioral consultant, (c) establishing a consultation relationship, (d) consultation in action (problem identification, problem analysis, intervention implementation and intervention evaluation), (e) supervision, (f) interpersonal skills, and (g) time management skills.

Key Features

  • Features explicit, best practice recommendations
  • Presents strategies for successful consulting
  • Provides practice aides, such as tables, charts and checklists
  • Includes case examples and vignettes in each chapter
  • Highlights the experience of a world-renowned clinician

Readership

Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs), entry-level paraprofessionals who work directly with children with ASD. Centers for autism will be interested in purchasing multiple copies of this manual for those they are training

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

James Luiselli Author

James K. Luiselli is a licensed psychologist, diplomat in cognitive and behavioral psychology (ABPP), board certified behavior analyst (BCBA-D), and Director of Clinical Development and Research at Melmark New England located in Massachusetts. Dr. Luiselli is the editor, senior editor, and co-editor of 15 books in the areas of clinical psychology, applied behavior analysis, intellectual and developmental disabilities, sport psychology, and performance management. His publication record also includes more than 60 book chapters and 260 journal articles. He has extensive editorial experience, serving as Guest Editor for eight special-topic journal issues, Associate Editor for three peer-reviewed journals, and Board of Editors for ten other peer-reviewed journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Private Practice, Carlisle, Massachusetts and William James College, Needham, Massachusetts, USA

