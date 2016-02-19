Conduct Disorders in Youth
1st Edition
Description
Conduct Disorders in Youth deals with the maladaptive behavior, delinquency and other forms of waywardness in youth. It features significant contributions from the research literature relating to the subject in general and to the South African situation in particular. This book is organized into three main parts. The chapters evaluate the usefulness of some psychological tests such as the I PAT Anxiety Scale Questionnaire, the Children's Personality Questionnaire (CPQ) and the High School Personality Questionnaire (HSPQ) as diagnostic instruments. They also provide an inventory of behavioral characteristics that can help in identifying symptoms of conduct disorders. This book also features a detailed discussion of two clinical case histories to exemplify the main points formulated in the text. This book will be of interest to students reading for degrees and diplomas in psychology, education, psychiatry, social work, psychiatric nursing, sociology and criminology.
Table of Contents
Contents
Foreword
Part I: Rethinking the Problem
Chapter One: Introduction
Chapter Two: Nosological Issues
Nosology and the Psychodiagnostic Dilemma in Clinical Work
The Younger Patient
The Symptomatic Patient and Diagnosis
Can We Resolve the Dilemma?
Towards a Taxonomy of Conduct Disorders
Chapter Three: The Nature of Conduct Disorders
Introduction
Problems of Definition
The Concept of Delinquency
The Concept of Pre-delinquency
The Concept of Conduct Disorders
A Brief Comparative-Historical Overview
Legal Correctional Development
The Child-Guidance Clinic and Early Studies on Conduct Disorders
Our Modern Technocratic Society and Conduct Disorders
Sex Differences and Sex Composition in Conduct Disorders
Studies of Conduct Disorders in Females
The Epidemiology of Conduct Disorders
Part II: Diagnosis and Management of Conduct Disorders
Chapter Four: The Need for a Multifactorial Approach to Conduct
Disorder Etiology
Introduction
The Traditional Approach
The Biogenic Approach
The Cultural Approach
The Sociogenic Approach
The Psychogenic Approach
Conduct Disorders as Reflected by Psychotic Disturbances
Conduct Disorders as Reflected by Organic Disturbances
Conduct Disorders as Reflected by Disturbances of a Characterologically
Asocial Orientation
Conduct Disorders as Reflected by Disturbances of a Symptom
Neurotic Orientation
Conclusions
Chapter Five: Further Differential Guidelines to Patterns of Conduct Disorders
Predicting and Identifying Conduct Disorders
Conduct Disorders, Neurotic Disorders and Anxiety
Conduct Disorders and Organicity
Conduct Disorders and Schizophrenia
Multiple Diagnosis and Conduct Disorders
Identifying the Characterological and the Symptom Neurotic Conduct Disordered Sub-Types
Chapter Six: Strategies for Behaviour Change in Conduct Disorders
Psychotherapy with Adolescents: Some Perspectives
Differential Treatment of Conduct Disorders
Individual Psychotherapy and Behaviour Therapy for Conduct Disorders
Group Therapy for Conduct Disorders
Family Therapy and Parent Counselling for Conduct Disorders
Psychopharmacotherapy for Conduct Disorders
The Acute Therapeutic Unit and the Nursing Sister
The School as a Therapeutic Agent
Mental Health Consultation
Treatment Outcome and Follow-up Feedback
Chapter Seven: Prevention of Conduct Disorders
Introduction
Prevention and the Educational System
Prevention Through Community and Individual Programs
Prevention and Parenthood
Prevention and the Dissemination of Knowledge
Prevention, Community Psychology and Mental Health
Part III: Research Considerations
Chapter Eight: Directions for Future Research
Idiographic versus Nomothetic Approaches in Research on Conduct Disorders
Some Specific Research Preferences
Chapter Nine: Comments on Two Patient Profiles
Introduction
Patient No. 1
Patient No. 2
Details
- No. of pages:
- 128
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483182858