Conduct Disorders in Youth deals with the maladaptive behavior, delinquency and other forms of waywardness in youth. It features significant contributions from the research literature relating to the subject in general and to the South African situation in particular. This book is organized into three main parts. The chapters evaluate the usefulness of some psychological tests such as the I PAT Anxiety Scale Questionnaire, the Children's Personality Questionnaire (CPQ) and the High School Personality Questionnaire (HSPQ) as diagnostic instruments. They also provide an inventory of behavioral characteristics that can help in identifying symptoms of conduct disorders. This book also features a detailed discussion of two clinical case histories to exemplify the main points formulated in the text. This book will be of interest to students reading for degrees and diplomas in psychology, education, psychiatry, social work, psychiatric nursing, sociology and criminology.

Table of Contents



Contents

Foreword

Part I: Rethinking the Problem

Chapter One: Introduction

Chapter Two: Nosological Issues

Nosology and the Psychodiagnostic Dilemma in Clinical Work

The Younger Patient

The Symptomatic Patient and Diagnosis

Can We Resolve the Dilemma?

Towards a Taxonomy of Conduct Disorders

Chapter Three: The Nature of Conduct Disorders

Introduction

Problems of Definition

The Concept of Delinquency

The Concept of Pre-delinquency

The Concept of Conduct Disorders

A Brief Comparative-Historical Overview

Legal Correctional Development

The Child-Guidance Clinic and Early Studies on Conduct Disorders

Our Modern Technocratic Society and Conduct Disorders

Sex Differences and Sex Composition in Conduct Disorders

Studies of Conduct Disorders in Females

The Epidemiology of Conduct Disorders

Part II: Diagnosis and Management of Conduct Disorders

Chapter Four: The Need for a Multifactorial Approach to Conduct

Disorder Etiology

Introduction

The Traditional Approach

The Biogenic Approach

The Cultural Approach

The Sociogenic Approach

The Psychogenic Approach

Conduct Disorders as Reflected by Psychotic Disturbances

Conduct Disorders as Reflected by Organic Disturbances

Conduct Disorders as Reflected by Disturbances of a Characterologically

Asocial Orientation

Conduct Disorders as Reflected by Disturbances of a Symptom

Neurotic Orientation

Conclusions

Chapter Five: Further Differential Guidelines to Patterns of Conduct Disorders

Predicting and Identifying Conduct Disorders

Conduct Disorders, Neurotic Disorders and Anxiety

Conduct Disorders and Organicity

Conduct Disorders and Schizophrenia

Multiple Diagnosis and Conduct Disorders

Identifying the Characterological and the Symptom Neurotic Conduct Disordered Sub-Types

Chapter Six: Strategies for Behaviour Change in Conduct Disorders

Psychotherapy with Adolescents: Some Perspectives

Differential Treatment of Conduct Disorders

Individual Psychotherapy and Behaviour Therapy for Conduct Disorders

Group Therapy for Conduct Disorders

Family Therapy and Parent Counselling for Conduct Disorders

Psychopharmacotherapy for Conduct Disorders

The Acute Therapeutic Unit and the Nursing Sister

The School as a Therapeutic Agent

Mental Health Consultation

Treatment Outcome and Follow-up Feedback

Chapter Seven: Prevention of Conduct Disorders

Introduction

Prevention and the Educational System

Prevention Through Community and Individual Programs

Prevention and Parenthood

Prevention and the Dissemination of Knowledge

Prevention, Community Psychology and Mental Health

Part III: Research Considerations

Chapter Eight: Directions for Future Research

Idiographic versus Nomothetic Approaches in Research on Conduct Disorders

Some Specific Research Preferences

Chapter Nine: Comments on Two Patient Profiles

Introduction

Patient No. 1

Patient No. 2

References

Author Index

Subject Index