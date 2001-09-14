This Proceedings contains the papers presented at the 14th International Conference on Condition Monitoring and Diagnostic Engineering Management (COMADEM 2001), held in Manchester, UK, on 4-6 September 2001. COMADEM 2001 builds on the excellent reputation of previous conferences in this series, and is essential for anyone working in the field of condition monitoring and maintenance management.

The scope of the conference is truly interdisciplinary. The Proceedings contains papers from six continents, written by experts in industry and academia the world over, bringing together the latest thoughts on topics including:



Condition-based maintenance



Reliability centred maintenance



Asset management



Industrial case studies



Fault detection and diagnosis



Prognostics



Non-destructive evaluation



Integrated diagnostics



Vibration



Oil and debris analysis



Tribology



Thermal techniques



Risk assessment



Structural health monitoring



Sensor technology



Advanced signal processing



Neural networks



Multivariate statistics



Data compression and fusion

This Proceedings also contains a wealth of industrial case studies, and the latest developments in education, training and certification.

For more information on COMADEM's aims and scope, please visit http://www.comadem.com