Condition Monitoring and Diagnostic Engineering Management
1st Edition
Description
This Proceedings contains the papers presented at the 14th International Conference on Condition Monitoring and Diagnostic Engineering Management (COMADEM 2001), held in Manchester, UK, on 4-6 September 2001. COMADEM 2001 builds on the excellent reputation of previous conferences in this series, and is essential for anyone working in the field of condition monitoring and maintenance management.
The scope of the conference is truly interdisciplinary. The Proceedings contains papers from six continents, written by experts in industry and academia the world over, bringing together the latest thoughts on topics including:
Condition-based maintenance
Reliability centred maintenance
Asset management
Industrial case studies
Fault detection and diagnosis
Prognostics
Non-destructive evaluation
Integrated diagnostics
Vibration
Oil and debris analysis
Tribology
Thermal techniques
Risk assessment
Structural health monitoring
Sensor technology
Advanced signal processing
Neural networks
Multivariate statistics
Data compression and fusion
This Proceedings also contains a wealth of industrial case studies, and the latest developments in education, training and certification.
For more information on COMADEM's aims and scope, please visit http://www.comadem.com
Readership
For practising engineers and researchers from a range of disciplines, particularly in the fields of condition monitoring and maintenance management.
Table of Contents
Selected papers. Preface. Bearing diagnostics in helicopter gearboxes (R.B. Randall). Detection of rotor-stator rubbing in large rotating machinery using acoustic emissions (L.D. Hall, D. Mba). Monitoring sliding wear using acoustic emission (C.K. Mechefske, G. Sun). Novelty detection using minimum variance features (L.B. Jack, A.K. Nandi). A novel signal processing approach to eddy current flaw detection based on wavelet analysis (L.Q. Li et al.). Partially blind source separation of the diagnostic signals with prior knowledge (H. Zhang et al.). Design, development and assessment of maintenance system for building industry in developing countries (F. Falade). An approach to the development of condition monitoring for a new machine by example (B.S. Payne et al.). Certification in condition monitoring - development of an international PCN scheme for CM personnel (P.W. Hills, J. Thompson). Asymmetrical stator and rotor fault detection using vibration, per-phase current and transient speed analysis (B. Liang et al.). The development of flux monitoring for a novel electric motor (B. Payne et al.). A non-linear technique for diagnosing spur gear tooth fatigue cracks: Volterra kernel approach (F.A. Andrade, I.I. Esat). Use of genetic algorithm and artificial neural network for gear condition diagnostics (B. Samanta et al.). Securing the successful adoption of a global information delivery system (D. Perry, A.G. Starr). Inverse method of processing motion blur for vibration monitoring of turbine blade (T. Kawai et al.). Applying neural networks to intelligent condition monitoring (W. Li et al.). Development of an automated fluorescent dye penetrant inspection system (T.D. Moore, A.G. Starr). Combining vibrations and acoustics for the fault detection of marine diesel engines using neural networks and wavelets (N.G. Pantelelis et al.). Condition diagnosis of reciprocating machinery using information theory (T. Toyota et al.). Thermodynamic diagnosis at steam turbines (P. Girbig). On-line sensor calibration verification: 'a survey' (J.W. Hines). Comparison of approaches to process and sensor fault detection (A. Adgar). The neural network prediction of diesel engine smoke emission from routine engine operating parameters of an operating road vehicle (E. Berry et al.). Maintenance functional modelling centred on reliability (F.J. Didelet Pereira, F.M. Vicente Sena). Failure analysis and fault simulation of an electrohydraulic servo valve (Z. Shi et al.). A multiple condition information sources based maintenance model and associated prototype software development (W. Wang, Y. Jia). Assessment of structural integrity monitoring systems (B. de Leeuw, F.P. Brennan). Influence of turbine load on vibration pattern and symptom limit value determination procedures (T. Galka). The flow-induced vibration of cylinders in heat exchanger (W. Takano et al.). Author index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1020
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2001
- Published:
- 14th September 2001
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080550787
About the Author
A. Starr
Affiliations and Expertise
Manchester School of Engineering, The University of Manchester, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M13 9PL, UK
B.K.N. Rao
Affiliations and Expertise
COMADEM International, 307 Tiverto Rd, Selly Oak, Birmingham, B29 6DA, UK