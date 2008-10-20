Condition Assessment of Aged Structures
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Current practices: Current practices in condition assessment of aged ships and floating offshore structures; Current practices in condition assessment of aged fixed-type offshore structures; Definition and assessment of deficiencies in building construction. Part 2 Mechanisms, mathematical models and preventive measures for age-related deterioration: Corrosion wastage in aged structures; Fatigue cracking in aged structures; Local denting and other deterioration in aged structures. Part 3 Residual strength of aged structures: Corroded structures and residual strength; Cracked structures and residual strength; Dented structures and residual strength. Part 4 Reliability of aged structures: Reliability of aged ship structures; Reliability of aged offshore structures; Reliability of aged land-based structures. Part 5 Inspection and maintenance: Inspection of aged ships and offshore structures; Inspection of aged land-based structures; Maintenance of aged ships and offshore structures; Maintenance of aged land-based structures; Risk-based inspection and maintenance of aged structures.
Description
Any structural system in service is subject to age-related deterioration, leading to potential concerns regarding maintenance, health & safety, environmental and economic implications. Condition assessment of aged structures is an invaluable, single source of information on structural assessment techniques for marine and land-based structures such as ships, offshore installations, industrial plant and buildings. Topics covered include:
- - Current practices and standards for structural condition assessment
- - Fundamental mechanisms and advanced mathematical methods for predicting structural deterioration
- - Residual strength assessment of deteriorated structures
- - Inspection and maintenance of aged structures
- - Reliability and risk assessment of aged structures
Key Features
- Single source of information on structural assessment techniques for marine and land-based structures
- Examines the residual strength and reliability of aged structures
- Assesses current practices covering inspection, health monitoring and maintenance
Readership
Owners and operators of ships, oil rigs, bridges and other large assets such as fixed and mobile mining equipment; Anybody concerned with managing dynamically loaded equipment such as crushing mills, mobile plant and handling equipment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2008
- Published:
- 20th October 2008
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845695217
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845693343
Reviews
…cohesion between the 17 detailed chapters is excellent., Materials World
…invaluable to owners and operators of ships, oil rigs, bridges and other large assets such as fixed and mobile mining equipment., Materials World
…sections on fatigue and reliability will be useful to anybody concerned with managing dynamically loaded equipment such as crushing mills, mobile plant and handling equipment., Materials World
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
J K Paik Editor
Jeom Kee Paik BE, ME, Dr Eng is Professor of Ship and Offshore Structural Mechanics at Pusan National University, Korea and Director of the University’s LRET (Lloyd’s Register Educational Trust) Research Centre of Excellence. His main areas of teaching and research are non-linear structural mechanics in association with limit states and risk-based design and assessment of ships and offshore structures.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pusan National University, Korea
R E Melchers Editor
Robert E. Melchers BE, MEngSc, PhD is a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering, and an Australian Research Council Professorial Fellow. He has been Professor of Civil Engineering at the University of Newcastle, Australia since 1986, where his main areas of research and consulting are the risk and reliability assessment of complex structures and systems, and structural deterioration, including corrosion.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Newcastle, Australia