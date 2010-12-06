Concussion in Sports, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 30-1
1st Edition
Authors: William P. Meehan Lyle Micheli
eBook ISBN: 9781455709564
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455705061
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 6th December 2010
Page Count: 240
Description
This issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine will explore all aspects of sports-related concussion, such as the biomechanics and epidemiology of concussions,as well as special considerations for female and pediatric athletes. The issue will also include articles on return-to-play and retiring decisions after sports-related concussions.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 6th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455709564
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455705061
About the Authors
William P. Meehan Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Sports Medicine and Sports Concussion Clinic, Children's Hospital Boston and Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts
Lyle Micheli Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Director Division of Sports Medicine, Associate in Surgery, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery Children's Hospital; Associate Clinical Professor, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.