Concussion in Sports, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455705061, 9781455709564

Concussion in Sports, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 30-1

1st Edition

Authors: William P. Meehan Lyle Micheli
eBook ISBN: 9781455709564
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455705061
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 6th December 2010
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine will explore all aspects of sports-related concussion, such as the biomechanics and epidemiology of concussions,as well as special considerations for female and pediatric athletes. The issue will also include articles on return-to-play and retiring decisions after sports-related concussions.

William P. Meehan Author

Division of Sports Medicine and Sports Concussion Clinic, Children's Hospital Boston and Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts

Lyle Micheli Author

Director Division of Sports Medicine, Associate in Surgery, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery Children's Hospital; Associate Clinical Professor, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA

