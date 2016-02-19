Concurrency Control in Distributed Database Systems, Volume 3

Distributed Database Systems (DDBS) may be defined as integrated database systems composed of autonomous local databases, geographically distributed and interconnected by a computer network.

The purpose of this monograph is to present DDBS concurrency control algorithms and their related performance issues. The most recent results have been taken into consideration. A detailed analysis and selection of these results has been made so as to include those which will promote applications and progress in the field. The application of the methods and algorithms presented is not limited to DDBSs but also relates to centralized database systems and to database machines which can often be considered as particular examples of DDBSs.

The first part of the book is devoted to basic definitions and models: the distributed database model, the transaction model and the syntactic and semantic concurrency control models. The second discusses concurrency control methods in monoversion DDBSs: the locking method, the timestamp ordering method, the validation method and hybrid methods. For each method the concept, the basic algorithms, a hierarchical version of the basic algorithms, and methods for avoiding performance failures are given. The third section covers concurrency control methods in multiversion DDBSs and the fourth, methods for the semantic concurrency model. The last part concerns performance issues of DDBSs.

The book is intended primarily for DDBMS designers, but is also of use to those who are engaged in the design and management of databases in general, as well as in problems of distributed system management such as distributed operating systems and computer networks.