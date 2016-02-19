Concrete describes the properties of concrete, its manufacture, and use in building and civil engineering construction. A scientific approach to the properties of materials and concrete has been united with a practical approach to methods of construction. The book begins with an introduction to the properties of concrete. Concrete is a constructional material which consists essentially of a binding agent and a mineral filler. The binding agent is a hydraulic cement which develops its strength when mixed with water. Separate chapters cover the manufacture and properties of concrete materials; mix design, i.e. proportioning of various constituents of concrete to produce the desired properties in both the plastic; concrete manufacturing; and quality control. Also discussed are the resistance of concrete to deterioration, surface treatment of concrete, and special concretes. This book is intended to be useful to the student and graduate engineer as well as a reference book for the site engineer. To this end the theoretical and practical considerations have been combined in a degree found necessary in the author's practical experience.

Table of Contents



Preface

1. The Properties of Concrete

Introduction

Properties of Plastic or Wet Concrete

Workability

Segregation

Bleeding

Properties of Hardened Concrete

Strength of Concrete

Elastic Properties of Concrete

Shrinkage of Concrete

Creep

Thermal Expansion

Permeability

Water tightness and Crack Control

Thermal Conductivity

2. Concrete Materials

Cement

Portland Cement

Manufacture

Chemistry of Portland Cement

Cement Hydration

Soundness

Seeding of Cement

Setting and Hardening

Healing or Re-setting of Cement

Types of Portland Cement

Rapid Hardening Portland Cement

Low Heat Portland Cement

High Alumina Cement

Manufacture

Chemistry of High Alumina Cement

Hydration of High Alumina Cement

Soundness

Mixtures of High Alumina and Portland Cements

Slag cements

Blastfurnace Slag and Portland Cement Mixtures

Portland Blast Furnace Cement

Slag Sulphate Cement

Trief Cement

Special Cements

Expanding Cements

Hydrophobic Cements

Aggregates

Petrological Classification

Igneous Rocks

Sedimentary Rocks

Metamorphic Rocks

Natural Sands and Gravels

The Winning of Concrete Aggregates

Concrete Aggregate Production

The influence of Aggregates on Concrete

Manufactured and Lightweight Aggregates

Blastfurnace Slag Aggregate

Broken Brick

Clinker and Breeze

Crusher Sand

Expanded Shale and Clay Aggregates

Foamed Slag

Sintered Fly Ash

Vermiculite

Water

Additives

Accelerators

Catalysts

Retarders

Corrosion Inhibitors

Workability and Air Entraining Agents

Water Repelling Materials

Pulverized Fuel Ash

3. Mix Design

Nominal Mixes

Mix Proportioning Based on Strength and Workability

Strength

Workability

Aggregate/Cement Ratio

Specific Surface

Angularity and Surface Factors

Examples of Mix Design

The Combination of Single-sized Aggregates

Mix Design for High Alumina Cement

Trial Mixes

The Quantities of Materials Per Cubic Yard of Concrete

Ordering Materials

4. Manufacture of Concrete

Handling Materials

Aggregates

Cement

Batching Materials

Mixing and Placing

Operating a Mixer

Conveying Concrete

Pumping Concrete

Pneumatic Placers

Placing Concrete

The compaction of Concrete

Vibration of Concrete

Vibrators

Curing

Steam Curing of Concrete

Winter Concreting

Use of Additives

Heating the Concrete Materials

Curing Environment

5. Quality Control

Field Control

Statistics and Concrete Quality

6. Resistance of Concrete to Deterioration

Corrosion of Reinforcement

Reaction Between Aggregate and Cement

Reaction of Chemicals in Aggregates

Resistance to Various Chemicals

Resistance to sulphate attack

Concrete in Sulphate

Bearing Soils

Concrete in Sea Water

Resistance to Soft Moorland Waters

Resistance to Sewage

Resistance to Freezing

Freezing of Green Concrete

Physics of Saturated Concrete

Mechanism of Disintegration

Resistance to Erosion and Abrasion

Resistance to Fire

Heat-resistant Concrete

7. Surface Treatment of Concrete

Surface Treatment of in Situ Concrete

Finish Left by Formwork

Exposed aggregate finish

Requirement for Surface-treated Concrete

Precast Facing Concrete

The Production of Precast Facing Slabs

8. Special Concretes

Gap-graded concrete

The Characteristics of Gap-graded Concrete

Lightweight Concrete

Structural Lightweight Concrete

Load

Bearing

Lightweight Concrete

Insulation Concrete

Concrete for Atomic Radiation Shielding

Heavy aggregates

Additives

Dry-lean Concrete

Pre-packed or Grouted Concrete

Vacuum Concrete

Ready-mixed concrete

Horizontal Drum Truck-mixer

The Inclined Drum Agitator-truck

Specification for Ready Mixed Concrete

Bibliography

Index