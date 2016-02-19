Concrete
1st Edition
Properties and Manufacture
Concrete describes the properties of concrete, its manufacture, and use in building and civil engineering construction. A scientific approach to the properties of materials and concrete has been united with a practical approach to methods of construction. The book begins with an introduction to the properties of concrete. Concrete is a constructional material which consists essentially of a binding agent and a mineral filler. The binding agent is a hydraulic cement which develops its strength when mixed with water. Separate chapters cover the manufacture and properties of concrete materials; mix design, i.e. proportioning of various constituents of concrete to produce the desired properties in both the plastic; concrete manufacturing; and quality control. Also discussed are the resistance of concrete to deterioration, surface treatment of concrete, and special concretes. This book is intended to be useful to the student and graduate engineer as well as a reference book for the site engineer. To this end the theoretical and practical considerations have been combined in a degree found necessary in the author's practical experience.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. The Properties of Concrete
Introduction
Properties of Plastic or Wet Concrete
Workability
Segregation
Bleeding
Properties of Hardened Concrete
Strength of Concrete
Elastic Properties of Concrete
Shrinkage of Concrete
Creep
Thermal Expansion
Permeability
Water tightness and Crack Control
Thermal Conductivity
2. Concrete Materials
Cement
Portland Cement
Manufacture
Chemistry of Portland Cement
Cement Hydration
Soundness
Seeding of Cement
Setting and Hardening
Healing or Re-setting of Cement
Types of Portland Cement
Rapid Hardening Portland Cement
Rapid Hardening Portland Cement
Low Heat Portland Cement
High Alumina Cement
Manufacture
Chemistry of High Alumina Cement
Hydration of High Alumina Cement
Soundness
Mixtures of High Alumina and Portland Cements
Slag cements
Blastfurnace Slag and Portland Cement Mixtures
Portland Blast Furnace Cement
Slag Sulphate Cement
Trief Cement
Special Cements
Expanding Cements
Hydrophobic Cements
Aggregates
Petrological Classification
Igneous Rocks
Sedimentary Rocks
Metamorphic Rocks
Natural Sands and Gravels
The Winning of Concrete Aggregates
Concrete Aggregate Production
The influence of Aggregates on Concrete
Manufactured and Lightweight Aggregates
Blastfurnace Slag Aggregate
Broken Brick
Clinker and Breeze
Crusher Sand
Expanded Shale and Clay Aggregates
Foamed Slag
Sintered Fly Ash
Vermiculite
Water
Additives
Accelerators
Catalysts
Retarders
Corrosion Inhibitors
Workability and Air Entraining Agents
Water Repelling Materials
Pulverized Fuel Ash
3. Mix Design
Nominal Mixes
Mix Proportioning Based on Strength and Workability
Strength
Workability
Aggregate/Cement Ratio
Specific Surface
Angularity and Surface Factors
Examples of Mix Design
The Combination of Single-sized Aggregates
Mix Design for High Alumina Cement
Trial Mixes
The Quantities of Materials Per Cubic Yard of Concrete
Ordering Materials
4. Manufacture of Concrete
Handling Materials
Aggregates
Cement
Batching Materials
Mixing and Placing
Operating a Mixer
Conveying Concrete
Pumping Concrete
Pneumatic Placers
Placing Concrete
The compaction of Concrete
Vibration of Concrete
Vibrators
Curing
Steam Curing of Concrete
Winter Concreting
Use of Additives
Heating the Concrete Materials
Curing Environment
5. Quality Control
Field Control
Statistics and Concrete Quality
6. Resistance of Concrete to Deterioration
Corrosion of Reinforcement
Reaction Between Aggregate and Cement
Reaction of Chemicals in Aggregates
Resistance to Various Chemicals
Resistance to sulphate attack
Concrete in Sulphate
Bearing Soils
Concrete in Sea Water
Resistance to Soft Moorland Waters
Resistance to Sewage
Resistance to Freezing
Freezing of Green Concrete
Physics of Saturated Concrete
Mechanism of Disintegration
Resistance to Erosion and Abrasion
Resistance to Fire
Heat-resistant Concrete
7. Surface Treatment of Concrete
Surface Treatment of in Situ Concrete
Finish Left by Formwork
Exposed aggregate finish
Requirement for Surface-treated Concrete
Precast Facing Concrete
The Production of Precast Facing Slabs
8. Special Concretes
Gap-graded concrete
The Characteristics of Gap-graded Concrete
Lightweight Concrete
Structural Lightweight Concrete
Load
Bearing
Lightweight Concrete
Insulation Concrete
Concrete for Atomic Radiation Shielding
Heavy aggregates
Additives
Dry-lean Concrete
Pre-packed or Grouted Concrete
Vacuum Concrete
Ready-mixed concrete
Horizontal Drum Truck-mixer
The Inclined Drum Agitator-truck
Specification for Ready Mixed Concrete
Bibliography
Index
