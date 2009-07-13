Concrete Structures
1st Edition
Protection, Repair and Rehabilitation
Description
The success of a repair or rehabilitation project depends on the specific plans designed for it. Concrete Structures: Protection, Repair and Rehabilitation provides guidance on evaluating the condition of the concrete in a structure, relating the condition of the concrete to the underlying cause or causes of that condition, selecting an appropriate repair material and method for any deficiency found, and using the selected materials and methods to repair or rehabilitate the structure. Guidance is also provided for engineers focused on maintaining concrete and preparing concrete investigation reports for repair and rehabilitation projects. Considerations for certain specialized types of rehabilitation projects are also given. In addition, the author translates cryptic codes, theories, specifications and details into easy to understand language. Tip boxes are used to highlight key elements of the text as well as code considerations based on the International Code Council or International Building Codes. The book contains various worked out examples and equations. Case Studies will be included along with diagrams and schematics to provide visuals to the book.
Key Features
- Deals primarily with evaluation and repair of concrete structures
- Provides the reader with a Step by Step method for evaluation and repair of Structures
- Covers all types of Concrete structures ranging from bridges to sidewalks
- Handy tables outlining the properties of certain types of concrete and their uses
Readership
Civil Engineers, Construction Engineers, Builders, Structural Engineers, Earthquake Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Chemical Engineers, Materials Scientists, and Architects
Table of Contents
- Chemistry of Concrete
2. Evaluation of the Concrete in Concrete Structures
3. Non-destructive Testing Methods
4. Causes of Distress and Deterioration of Concrete
5. Planning and Design of Concrete Repair
6. Self Repair Concrete
7. Concrete Removal and Preparation for Repair
8. Materials and Methods for Repair and Rehabilitation
9. Maintenance of Concrete
10. Specialized Repairs
11. Investigation Reports
Appendix A References
Appendix B Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2009
- Published:
- 13th July 2009
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080949819
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781856175494
About the Author
R. Dodge Woodson
Affiliations and Expertise
General contractor and master plumber