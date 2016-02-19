Concrete Materials

This book presents an in-depth approach to concrete ingredients and their relationships to concrete by discussing their properties, pertinent test methods, specifications, proper use and selection, and solutions to problems in practice. The approach is practice oriented, and the book assists in the improved application of concrete through a thorough understanding of its ingredients. This is aided by the discussion of certain fundamental aspects and relationships in quantitative forms, and by also presenting the interpretation of research and experience. An extensive bibliography is included.

The book is a current, organized summary of knowledge concerning concrete-making materials, which will enable the engineer/user to make the best possible product using these materials.