Concrete Materials
2nd Edition
Properties, Specifications, and Testing
Description
This book presents an in-depth approach to concrete ingredients and their relationships to concrete by discussing their properties, pertinent test methods, specifications, proper use and selection, and solutions to problems in practice. The approach is practice oriented, and the book assists in the improved application of concrete through a thorough understanding of its ingredients. This is aided by the discussion of certain fundamental aspects and relationships in quantitative forms, and by also presenting the interpretation of research and experience. An extensive bibliography is included.
The book is a current, organized summary of knowledge concerning concrete-making materials, which will enable the engineer/user to make the best possible product using these materials.
Readership
Technologists, practitioners, engineers, architects, concrete manufacturers, material scientists, cement scientists, students.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Portland Cement - Types, Properties and Specifications Summary 2.1 Introduction 2.2 History of Portland Cement 2.3 Manufacture 2.4 Composition of Portland Cement Clinker 2.5 Types of Portland Cement 2.6 Blended Portland Cements 2.7 Technically Important Properties of Portland Cement - Testing and Specifications 2.8 Uniformity of Cements 2.9 Sampling 2.10 Storage of Cements
- Hydration of Portland Cement Summary 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Reactions in Early Hydration and Setting 3.3 Reactions in the Hardening Process 3.4 Mechanism of Hydration 3.5 Structure of the Cement Paste 3.6 Effect of Cement Composition on the Strength Development - Mathematical Models
- Hydraulic Cements Other Than Standard Portland Summary 4.1 Introduction 4.2 High-Alumina Cement 4.3 Expansive Cement 4.4 Special Portland Cements 4.5 Other Hydraulic Cementing Materials 4.6 Latent Hydraulic Materials 4.7 Fly Ash and Silica Fume 4.8 Selection of Cements 4.9 Future of Cements
- Water Summary 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Mixing Water 5.3 Water for Curing and Washing
- Admixtures Summary 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Classification 6.3 Air-Entraining Admixtures 6.4 Accelerating Admixtures 6.5 Water-Reducing Admixtures and Set-Controlling Admixtures 6.6 Polymers 6.7 Other Chemical Admixtures 6.8 Finely Divided Mineral Admixtures 6.9 Storage, Sampling, and Testing 6.10 Future of Admixtures
- Mineral Aggregates - General Summary 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Classification of Aggregates 7.3 Sampling of Aggregates
- Mineral Aggregates - Physical Properties Summary 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Specific Gravity and Solid Volume 8.3 Absorption, Moisture Content, and Permeability 8.4 Unit Weight, Voids Content, and Bulking 8.5 Strength, Toughness, Hardness, and Deformability 8.6 Thermal Properties 8.7 Durability and Soundness 8.8 Porosity in Aggregates 8.9 Wear and Skid Resistance
- Chemical Properties of Aggregates Summary 9.1 Introduction 9.2 Deleterious Materials 9.3 Reactivity of Concrete Aggregates 9.4 Deterioration of Aggregates by Chemical Attacks from Outside
- Geometric Properties of Aggregates Summary 10.1 Shape and Surface Texture of Particles 10.2 Particle Size 10.3 Sieves and Screens 10.4 Grading 10.5 Sieve Test 10.6 Grading Curves 10.7 Grading Representation in Triangular Diagram 10.8 Numerical Characterization of Grading 10.9 Average Particle Size of the Complete Grading
- Fineness Modulus and Specific Surface Summary 11.1 Fineness Modulus 11.2 Experimental Justification of the Fineness Modulus 11.3 Optimum Fineness Moduli 11.4 Specific Surface 11.5 Critique of the Specific Surface and Other Numerical Characteristics 11.6 Attempts to Improve Numerical Grading Characterization
- Grading Evaluation and Specification Summary 12.1 Grading Evaluation 12.2 Grading Specification in General 12.3 Specification of Maximum Particle Size 12.4 Specification of the Sand and Fine Sand Contents 12.5 Specification of the Grading Curve 12.6 Grading Specification with Limit Curves 12.7 Grading Specification on Percentage Passing-Retained Basis 12.8 Grading Specifications with Particular Conditions 12.9 Specifications with Fineness Modulus 12.10 Critical Comparison of Various Methods for Grading Evaluation
- Internal Structure of Concrete and its Optimization Summary 13.1 Aggregate Grading and the Internal Structure of Concrete 13.2 Need for Blending Aggregates 13.3 General Theory of Blending 13.4 Improvement of Grading 13.5 Blending of Two Aggregates 13.6 Graphical Methods for Blending Proportions 13.7 Graphical Method by Rothfuchs 13.8 British Method 13.9 The Triangular Method 13.10 Critical Comparison of the Methods for Blending Proportions
- Lightweight and Heavyweight Aggregates Summary 14.1 Introduction 14.2 Lightweight Aggregates 14.3 Types of Lightweight Aggregates 14.4 Possible Problems Related to Lightweight Aggregates 14.5 Requirements and Test Methods for Lightweight Aggregates 14.6 Heavyweight Aggregates 14.7 Possible Problems Related to Heavyweight Aggregates 14.8 Requirements and Test Methods for Heavyweight Aggregates
- Handling and Selection of Aggregates Summary 15.1 Aggregate Handling 15.2 Selection of Aggregates 15.3 Future of Aggregates Bibliography Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 674
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1992
- Published:
- 31st December 1992
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815516552
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815513087
About the Author
Sandor Popovics
Affiliations and Expertise
Drexel University, Philadelphia, PA, USA