Concise Thermodynamics - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781904275312, 9780857099389

Concise Thermodynamics

2nd Edition

Principles and Applications in Physical Science and Engineering

Authors: Jeremy Dunning-Davies
eBook ISBN: 9780857099389
Paperback ISBN: 9781904275312
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 2008
Page Count: 152
Description

This one-semester course text introduces basic principles of thermodynamics and considers a variety of applications in science and engineering. The modern coverage is compact yet self-contained and holistic, with adequate material in a concise and economically-priced book for advanced undergraduates and postgraduates reading for first and higher degrees, and for professionals in research and industry. The mathematical prerequisite is an understanding of partial differentiation.

Key Features

  • Introduces basic principles of thermodynamics and considers a variety of applications in science and engineering
  • The modern coverage is compact yet self-contained and holistic, with adequate and concise material

Readership

Advanced undergraduate students, graduate students, and professionals in research and industry

Table of Contents

1: Introduction

2: The Zeroth Law

  • Exercises A

3: The First Law

  • Some Applications of the First Law
  • Exercises B

4: The Second Law

  • Exercises C

5: The Second Law and Non-static Processes.

6: The Third Law.

7: Extension to open and non-equilibrium systems.

8: Thermodynamic cycles.

  • Exercises D

9: Negative Temperatures and the Second Law.

10: Phase Transitions

11: Thermodynamic Equilibrium and Stability

12: Concavity of the Entropy and Negative Heat Capacities

13: Black Hole Entropy and an Alternative Model for a Black Hole

14: Energy Sources and the World’s Energy Requirements

  • Traditional sources of energy.
  • Nuclear power.
  • Conventional methods for the disposal of radioactive waste.
  • An alternative method for disposal of high-level radioactive waste.

15: Concluding Remarks

Appendix

  • Partial derivatives
  • The Chain Rule
  • Homogeneous Functions
  • Taylor’s Theorem for a Function of Several Variables
  • Extreme Values of Functions of Several Variables

Answers and Solutions to Exercises

  • Exercises A (p.8)
  • Exercises B (p. 21)
  • Exercises C (p.36)
  • Exercises D(p.57)

Glossary

List of symbols

References and suggestions for further reading

Index

Details

No. of pages:
152
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857099389
Paperback ISBN:
9781904275312

About the Author

Jeremy Dunning-Davies

Jeremy Dunning-Davies, University of Hull, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Hull, UK

Reviews

This pleasant volume offers a simple introduction which can be used by physicists, chemists and engineers. There are problems and tutorial solutions to help the beginner to sort out his ideas., Professor Peter T. Landsberg, University of Southampton, UK

