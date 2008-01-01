Concise Thermodynamics
2nd Edition
Principles and Applications in Physical Science and Engineering
Description
This one-semester course text introduces basic principles of thermodynamics and considers a variety of applications in science and engineering. The modern coverage is compact yet self-contained and holistic, with adequate material in a concise and economically-priced book for advanced undergraduates and postgraduates reading for first and higher degrees, and for professionals in research and industry. The mathematical prerequisite is an understanding of partial differentiation.
Key Features
Readership
Advanced undergraduate students, graduate students, and professionals in research and industry
Table of Contents
1: Introduction
2: The Zeroth Law
- Exercises A
3: The First Law
- Some Applications of the First Law
- Exercises B
4: The Second Law
- Exercises C
5: The Second Law and Non-static Processes.
6: The Third Law.
7: Extension to open and non-equilibrium systems.
8: Thermodynamic cycles.
- Exercises D
9: Negative Temperatures and the Second Law.
10: Phase Transitions
11: Thermodynamic Equilibrium and Stability
12: Concavity of the Entropy and Negative Heat Capacities
13: Black Hole Entropy and an Alternative Model for a Black Hole
14: Energy Sources and the World’s Energy Requirements
- Traditional sources of energy.
- Nuclear power.
- Conventional methods for the disposal of radioactive waste.
- An alternative method for disposal of high-level radioactive waste.
15: Concluding Remarks
Appendix
- Partial derivatives
- The Chain Rule
- Homogeneous Functions
- Taylor’s Theorem for a Function of Several Variables
- Extreme Values of Functions of Several Variables
Answers and Solutions to Exercises
- Exercises A (p.8)
- Exercises B (p. 21)
- Exercises C (p.36)
- Exercises D(p.57)
Glossary
List of symbols
References and suggestions for further reading
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2008
- Published:
- 1st January 2008
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857099389
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781904275312
About the Author
Jeremy Dunning-Davies
Jeremy Dunning-Davies, University of Hull, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Hull, UK
Reviews
This pleasant volume offers a simple introduction which can be used by physicists, chemists and engineers. There are problems and tutorial solutions to help the beginner to sort out his ideas., Professor Peter T. Landsberg, University of Southampton, UK