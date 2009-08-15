Concise Textbook of Psychiatry - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9788131221952

Concise Textbook of Psychiatry

3rd Edition

Authors: V M D Namboodiri
Paperback ISBN: 9788131221952
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th August 2009
Page Count: 544
Description

The third edition of the book follows the syllabus recommended by the Medical Council of India. It presents a lucid exposition of various psychiatric disorders and their management. In view of the recent developments and advances in Psychiatry, the new edition has been thoroughly revised and updated with many topics expanded and new chapters added.

Key Features

  • Presents a succinct exposition of psychiatric disorders in a simple and systematic style.

  • Illustrates the exposition through suitable diagrams, flowcharts, tables and case- studies.

  • Includes separate chapters devoted to important topics like epilepsy, schizophrenia, substance abuse, evidence-based medicine.


New to this Edition

  • Thoroughly revised chapters; several topics discussed briefly in the previous edition are now elaborated.

  • Three new chapters on two key topics in psychiatry—genetics and psychopharmacology to incorporate recent advances.

  • Chapter, Neurotic and Somatoform Disorders of the previous edition split into two chapters—Neurotic Disorders and Stress-related and Somatoform Disorders to accommodate detailed discussion on these vital disorders.

  • Chapter, Psychiatric Sequelae of Physical Disorders of the previous edition restructured and renamed as Psychiatry and Medicine to broaden it scope.

  • Glossary expanded and Reading List updated.

Table of Contents

1. History of Psychiatry

2. Normality and Abnormality

3. Genetics

4. Psychopharmacology – General Considerations

5. Practical Applications of Psychopharmacology

6. Symptoms and Signs in Psychiatry .

7. The Psychiatric

8. Classification

9. Affective Disorders

10. Schizophrenia

11. Other Psychotic Disorders

12. Neurotic Disorders

13. Stress-related and Somatoform Disorders

14. Psychiatry and Medicine

15. Organic Mental Disorders

16. Epilepsy

17. Mental Retardation

18. Personality Disorders

19. Substance

20. Psychosexual Disorders

21. Sleep and Sleep Disorders

22. Disorders of Eating

23. Suicide and Parasuicide

24. Treatments in Psychiatry: I – Somatic Treatments

25. Treatments in Psychiatry: II – Psycho-social Methods of Treatment

26. Psychiatric Emergencies

27. Child Psychiatry

28. Psychiatry of Old Age

29. Community Psychiatry

30. Psychiatry and Law

31. Psychiatric Nursing: I – General Principles

32. Psychiatric Nursing: II – Special Situations

33. Investigations in Psychiatry

34. Evidence Based Medicine

Glossary

Suggested Readings

About the Author

V M D Namboodiri

