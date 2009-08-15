Concise Textbook of Psychiatry
3rd Edition
Description
The third edition of the book follows the syllabus recommended by the Medical Council of India. It presents a lucid exposition of various psychiatric disorders and their management. In view of the recent developments and advances in Psychiatry, the new edition has been thoroughly revised and updated with many topics expanded and new chapters added.
Key Features
- Presents a succinct exposition of psychiatric disorders in a simple and systematic style.
- Illustrates the exposition through suitable diagrams, flowcharts, tables and case- studies.
- Includes separate chapters devoted to important topics like epilepsy, schizophrenia, substance abuse, evidence-based medicine.
New to this Edition
- Thoroughly revised chapters; several topics discussed briefly in the previous edition are now elaborated.
- Three new chapters on two key topics in psychiatry—genetics and psychopharmacology to incorporate recent advances.
- Chapter, Neurotic and Somatoform Disorders of the previous edition split into two chapters—Neurotic Disorders and Stress-related and Somatoform Disorders to accommodate detailed discussion on these vital disorders.
- Chapter, Psychiatric Sequelae of Physical Disorders of the previous edition restructured and renamed as Psychiatry and Medicine to broaden it scope.
- Glossary expanded and Reading List updated.
Table of Contents
1. History of Psychiatry
2. Normality and Abnormality
3. Genetics
4. Psychopharmacology – General Considerations
5. Practical Applications of Psychopharmacology
6. Symptoms and Signs in Psychiatry .
7. The Psychiatric
8. Classification
9. Affective Disorders
10. Schizophrenia
11. Other Psychotic Disorders
12. Neurotic Disorders
13. Stress-related and Somatoform Disorders
14. Psychiatry and Medicine
15. Organic Mental Disorders
16. Epilepsy
17. Mental Retardation
18. Personality Disorders
19. Substance
20. Psychosexual Disorders
21. Sleep and Sleep Disorders
22. Disorders of Eating
23. Suicide and Parasuicide
24. Treatments in Psychiatry: I – Somatic Treatments
25. Treatments in Psychiatry: II – Psycho-social Methods of Treatment
26. Psychiatric Emergencies
27. Child Psychiatry
28. Psychiatry of Old Age
29. Community Psychiatry
30. Psychiatry and Law
31. Psychiatric Nursing: I – General Principles
32. Psychiatric Nursing: II – Special Situations
33. Investigations in Psychiatry
34. Evidence Based Medicine
Glossary
Suggested Readings
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2009
- Published:
- 15th August 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131221952