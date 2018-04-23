Concise Textbook of Human Physiology
3rd Edition
Key Features
- Thoroughly revised and updated third edition retains its well accepted unique style of organization of the text in three parts and twelve sections.
- Presentation of the text with various levels of headings, subheadings, boldface and italics has been maintained to help the students easily understand, retain and reproduce.
- Text has been updated incorporating the recent advances in each section including more aspects of molecular physiology.
- Applied physiology has been updated with recent concepts on pathophysiology, and recent advances in the basic investigations and therapeutic principles.
Table of Contents
SECTION 1 GENERAL PHYSIOLOGY
1.1 Functional Organization, Composition and Internal Environment of Human Body
1.2 The Cell Physiology
1.3 Transport Through Cell Membrane
1.4 Membrane Potential
SECTION 2 NERVE MUSCLE PHYSIOLOGY
2.1 The Nerve
2.2 Neuromuscular Junction
2.3 Skeletal Muscle
2.4 Smooth Muscle and Cardiac Muscle
SECTION 3 BLOOD AND IMMUNE SYSTEM
3.1 Plasma and Plasma Proteins7
3.2 Red Blood Cells and Anaemias
3.3 White Blood Cells
3.4 Immune Mechanisms
3.5 Platelets, Haemostasis and Blood Coagulation
3.6 Blood Groups and Blood Transfusion
SECTION 4 CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM
4.1 Functional Anatomy of Heart and Physiology of Cardiac Muscle
4.2 Origin and Spread of Cardiac Impulse and Electrocardiography
4.3 Heart as a Pump: Cardiac Cycle, Cardiac Output and Venous Return
4.4 Dynamics of Circulation: Pressure and Flow of Blood and Lymph
4.5 Cardiovascular Regulation
4.6 Regional Circulation
4.7 Cardiovascular Homeostasis in Health and Disease
SECTION 5 RESPIRATORY SYSTEM
5.1 Respiratory Tract: Structure and Functions
5.2 Pulmonary Ventilation
5.3 Pulmonary Circulation
5.4 Pulmonary Diffusion
5.5 Transport of Gases
5.6 Regulation of Respiration
5.7 Respiration: Applied Aspects
5.8 Physiology of Exercise
SECTION 6 EXCRETORY SYSTEM
6.1 Kidneys: Functional Anatomy and Blood Flow
6.2 Physiology of Excretory System
6.3 Physiology of Acid–Base Balance
6.4 Applied Renal Physiology Including Renal Function Tests
6.5 Physiology of Micturition
SECTION 7 GASTROINTESTINAL SYSTEM
7.1 Organization, General Principles and Functions of Gastrointestinal System
7.2 Physiological Activities in Mouth, Pharynx and Oesophagus
7.3 Physiological Activities in Stomach
7.4 Pancreas, Liver and Gall Bladder
7.5 Physiological Activities in Small Intestine
7.6 Physiological Activities in Large Intestine
7.7 Digestion and Absorption
SECTION 8 ENDOCRINAL SYSTEM
8.1 General Principles of Endocrinal System
8.2 Endocrinal Functions of Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland
8.3 Thyroid Gland
8.4 Endocrinal Control of Calcium Metabolism and Bone Physiology
8.5 Adrenal Glands
8.6 Pancreatic Hormones
8.7 Endocrinal Functions of Other Organs and Local Hormones
SECTION 9 REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM
9.1 Sexual Growth and Development
9.2 Male Reproductive Physiology
9.3 Female Reproductive Physiology
9.4 Physiology of Pregnancy and Parturition
9.5 Physiology of Lactation
9.6 Physiology of Contraception
SECTION 10 NERVOUS SYSTEM
10.1 Central Nervous System
10.2 Synaptic Transmission
10.3 Somatosensory System
10.4 Somatic Motor System
10.5 Autonomic Nervous System
10.6 Meninges, Cerebrospinal Fluid, Blood–Brain Barrier and Cerebral Blood Flow
10.7 Limbic System and Physiology of Emotional, Behavioural and Motivational Mechanisms
10.8 Reticular Formation, Electrical Activity of the Brain, and Alert Behaviour and Sleep
10.9 Some Higher Functions of Nervous System
SECTION 11 SPECIAL SENSES
11.1 Sense of Vision
11.2 Sense of Hearing
11.3 Chemical Senses: Smell and Taste
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 702
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2018
- Published:
- 23rd April 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131252994
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131253007