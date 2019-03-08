Concise Text Book for Pediatric Nursing - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9788131231043

Concise Text Book for Pediatric Nursing

2nd Edition

Authors: Assuma Beevi
Paperback ISBN: 9788131231043
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 8th March 2019
Page Count: 580
Description

Concise Textbook of Pediatric Nursing is a revised and thoroughly updated edition of Elsevier’s previous offering, Textbook of Pediatric Nursing. The book, written in accordance with the INC syllabus, is targeted at undergraduates and is designed to help students develop an understanding of the modern approach to childcare, identification, prevention and nursing management of common health problems of neonates and children. The book is aimed to enhance the capabilities of a nurse in nurturing a child. Not only that, the study questions given at the end of each chapter will allow the student to self-evaluate their understanding of the topic.

Key Features

• Written in accordance with the updated INC syllabus
• Up-to-date statistical data provided by the author
• Easily understandable language covering content comprehensively
• Study questions provided at the end of every chapter
• Detailed nursing interventions provided for various procedures

Table of Contents

UNIT 1

MODERN CONCEPTS OF CHILDCARE

1 Changing Concepts of Paediatric Nursing

2 Difference between Adult Nursing and Child Nursing

3 Child Welfare Activities

UNIT 2

SOCIAL AND PREVENTIVE PAEDIATRICS

4 Illness Prevention Strategies Related to Child Health

5 Child Health Assessment

6 Factors Affecting Child Health

7 Accidents in Children

UNIT 3

HEALTHY CHILD

8 Factors Affecting Growth and Development

9 Play in Children

10 Principles of Growth and Development

11 Growth and Development – The Infant (Neonate through 12 Months)

12 Growth and Development – The Toddler (1–3 Years)

13 Growth and Development – The Preschool Child (3–6 Years)

14 Growth and Development – The School-Aged Child (6–12 Years)

15 Growth and Development – The Adolescent (12–18 Years)

16 Theories of Development

17 Developmental and Behavioural Problems in Children

UNIT 4

NUTRITIONAL NEEDS AND CARE OF CHILDREN WITH NUTRITIONAL DISORDERS

18 Normal Nutrition in Childhood

19 Fluid and Electrolyte Management in Child Health Nursing

20 Common Fluid and Nutritional Problems and their Management

UNIT 5

NURSING CARE OF NEONATES

21 Genetic Concepts and Importance in Paediatric Nursing

22 Care of Children with Inborn Errors of Metabolism

23 Embryological Concepts Important to Child Health Nursing

24 Nursing Care of Normal Neonates

25 Nursing Care of High-Risk Neonates

UNIT 6

CARE OF A HOSPITALIZED CHILD

26 Care of Hospitalized Children, 259

27 Care of Children Undergoing Surgery, 273

UNIT 7

NURSING MANAGEMENT OF CHILDREN WITH COMMON MEDICAL–SURGICAL CONDITIONS

28 Nursing Management of Children with Respiratory Disorders

29 Alterations in Gastrointestinal Functions

30 Alteration in Cardiovascular Functions

31 Alteration in Genitourinary Functions

32 Alteration in Central Nervous System Function

33 Alterations in Haematological Functions: Nursing Care of Children with Haematological Disorders

34 Alteration in Endocrine Functions: Nursing Management of Children with Endocrine Disorders

35 Alteration in Musculoskeletal Functions: Nursing Management of Children with Musculoskeletal Disorders

36 Nursing Management of Children with Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Disorders

37 Alteration in Integumentary Functions: Nursing Care of Children with Dermatological Disorders

38 Nursing Management of Children with Communicable Diseases

39 Childhood Tumours

UNIT 8

SPECIAL TOPICS

40 Administration of Medications in Children

41 Planning Various Types of Paediatric Units

Index

About the Author

Assuma Beevi

