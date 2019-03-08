Concise Text Book for Pediatric Nursing
2nd Edition
Description
Concise Textbook of Pediatric Nursing is a revised and thoroughly updated edition of Elsevier’s previous offering, Textbook of Pediatric Nursing. The book, written in accordance with the INC syllabus, is targeted at undergraduates and is designed to help students develop an understanding of the modern approach to childcare, identification, prevention and nursing management of common health problems of neonates and children. The book is aimed to enhance the capabilities of a nurse in nurturing a child. Not only that, the study questions given at the end of each chapter will allow the student to self-evaluate their understanding of the topic.
Key Features
• Written in accordance with the updated INC syllabus
• Up-to-date statistical data provided by the author
• Easily understandable language covering content comprehensively
• Study questions provided at the end of every chapter
• Detailed nursing interventions provided for various procedures
Table of Contents
UNIT 1
MODERN CONCEPTS OF CHILDCARE
1 Changing Concepts of Paediatric Nursing
2 Difference between Adult Nursing and Child Nursing
3 Child Welfare Activities
UNIT 2
SOCIAL AND PREVENTIVE PAEDIATRICS
4 Illness Prevention Strategies Related to Child Health
5 Child Health Assessment
6 Factors Affecting Child Health
7 Accidents in Children
UNIT 3
HEALTHY CHILD
8 Factors Affecting Growth and Development
9 Play in Children
10 Principles of Growth and Development
11 Growth and Development – The Infant (Neonate through 12 Months)
12 Growth and Development – The Toddler (1–3 Years)
13 Growth and Development – The Preschool Child (3–6 Years)
14 Growth and Development – The School-Aged Child (6–12 Years)
15 Growth and Development – The Adolescent (12–18 Years)
16 Theories of Development
17 Developmental and Behavioural Problems in Children
UNIT 4
NUTRITIONAL NEEDS AND CARE OF CHILDREN WITH NUTRITIONAL DISORDERS
18 Normal Nutrition in Childhood
19 Fluid and Electrolyte Management in Child Health Nursing
20 Common Fluid and Nutritional Problems and their Management
UNIT 5
NURSING CARE OF NEONATES
21 Genetic Concepts and Importance in Paediatric Nursing
22 Care of Children with Inborn Errors of Metabolism
23 Embryological Concepts Important to Child Health Nursing
24 Nursing Care of Normal Neonates
25 Nursing Care of High-Risk Neonates
UNIT 6
CARE OF A HOSPITALIZED CHILD
26 Care of Hospitalized Children, 259
27 Care of Children Undergoing Surgery, 273
UNIT 7
NURSING MANAGEMENT OF CHILDREN WITH COMMON MEDICAL–SURGICAL CONDITIONS
28 Nursing Management of Children with Respiratory Disorders
29 Alterations in Gastrointestinal Functions
30 Alteration in Cardiovascular Functions
31 Alteration in Genitourinary Functions
32 Alteration in Central Nervous System Function
33 Alterations in Haematological Functions: Nursing Care of Children with Haematological Disorders
34 Alteration in Endocrine Functions: Nursing Management of Children with Endocrine Disorders
35 Alteration in Musculoskeletal Functions: Nursing Management of Children with Musculoskeletal Disorders
36 Nursing Management of Children with Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Disorders
37 Alteration in Integumentary Functions: Nursing Care of Children with Dermatological Disorders
38 Nursing Management of Children with Communicable Diseases
39 Childhood Tumours
UNIT 8
SPECIAL TOPICS
40 Administration of Medications in Children
41 Planning Various Types of Paediatric Units
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 580
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2019
- Published:
- 8th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131231043