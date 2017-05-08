Concise Prosthodontics
2nd Edition
Description
Concise Prosthodontics is a comprehensive exam preparatory manual written in question and answer format as per the syllabus prescribed by the Dental Council of India. Tailor-made answers to the frequently asked examination questions are provided. The book has more than 332 line illustrations , numerous flowcharts and tables to make the text self-explanatory. The book is primarily meant for undergraduate students but will also be helpful to postgraduate students for reference purpose.
Key Features
• Covers the entire syllabus prescribed by the Dental Council of India in the form of questions and answers
• Provides simple, comprehensive and complete answers to questions
• Has Key Facts at the end of each chapter for quick recapitulation of the learnt topics
• Includes Question Bank at the end of the book to complete the preparation for exams
• Line diagrams are used extensively to improve understanding and reproducibility
• Primarily for UGs but will also be useful for students preparing for PG entrance exams
Table of Contents
Section I: Complete Dentures
1. Introduction to Edentulous State
2. Diagnosis and Treatment Planning for Edentulous Patients
3. Mouth Preparation of Complete Denture Patients
4. Impressions in Complete Dentures
5. Articulators and Facebows
6. Maxillomandibular Relationship
7. Selection and Arrangement of Teeth
8. Concept of Occlusion
9. Wax Try-in and Laboratory Procedures
10. Insertion and Troubleshooting in Complete Denture Prosthesis
11. Relining and Rebasing
12. Single Complete Dentures and Immediate Dentures
13. Overdentures
Section II: Removable Partial Dentures
14. Introduction to Removable Partial Dentures
15. Diagnosis and Treatment Planning
16. Components of Removable Partial Denture
17. Principles of RPD Design
18. Mouth Preparation in RPD
19. Impression Making in Removable Partial Denture
20. Laboratory Procedures, Occlusal Relationship, and Postinsertion of Removable Partial Denture
21. Insertion, Relining and Rebasing
Section III: Fixed Partial Dentures
22. Introduction to Fixed Prosthodontics
23. Diagnosis and Treatment Planning in Fixed Partial Denture
24. Design of Fixed Partial Denture
25. Clinical Crown Preparation in Fixed Prosthodontics
26. Impressions in Fixed Partial Denture
27. Provisional Restoration
28. Occlusion Relationship
29. Laboratory Procedures in Fixed Prosthodontics
30. Finishing and Cementation
Section IV: Maxillofacial Prosthodontics
31. Introduction and Materials
32. Maxillofacial Defects and Prosthesis
Section V: Implant Dentistry
33. Diagnosis and Treatment Planning
34. Osseointegration and Materials
35. Surgical and Prosthetic Phase
Appendix: Question Bank
Suggested Readings
Details
- No. of pages:
- 518
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 8th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131249338
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131248782