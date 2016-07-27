Concise Pathology for Exam Preparation
3rd Edition
Description
This book has been written in a concise and easily assimilable style to enable rapid understanding of the mechanism and morphology of disease. It has been structured in a question-answer format that incorporates information in numerous flowcharts and tables that are easy to tnagars001recall and duplicate in the examination. The new edition is based on Robbins and Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease, 8E.
Key Features
- Updated high quality labeled photomicrographs now which can be used as an Atlas
- Simple, precise and student-friendly text
- Point-wise presentation for easy learning and quick recapitulation during examination
- Line diagrams for basic understanding of the tissue/organ
- Pencil sketches of sections (haematoxylin and eosin) along with salient points of identification, well integrated with text for understanding technical details of structures at the backdrop of theory
- Practical section comprising of enlarged high quality labeled photomicrographs at the end of each chapter with detailed explanation based on students’ expectation to observe
- Clinical correlation of certain important structures
- Self-assessment exercise at the end of theory for revision of the topics studied
Table of Contents
Preface to the Third Edition vii
Preface to the First Edition ix
Acknowledgments xi
SECTION I
General Pathology 1
1 Cell Injury and Cell Death 2
2 Acute and Chronic Infl ammation 31
3 Healing and Repair 53
4 Haemodynamic Disorders, Thrombosis and Shock 67
5 Diseases of Immunity 89
6 Neoplasia 123
7 Infections 150
8 Genetic and Paediatric Disorders 189
9 Environmental and Nutritional Pathology 211
SECTION II
Diseases of Organ Systems 227
10 Blood Vessels 228
11 Disorders of the Heart 254
12 Haematology 285
13 The Lung 356
14 The Oral Cavity and Gastrointestinal Tract 384
15 Diseases of the Hepatobiliary System and Pancreas 420
16 Diseases of the Kidney and Lower Urinary Tract 453
17 Male Genital Tract 489
18 Female Genital System 502
19 The Breast 522
20 Endocrinology 534
21 Musculoskeletal System 569
22 The Skin 603
23 The Central Nervous System 613
Index 625
Online University and PGMEE Patterned MCQs and SAQs SAQ
Chapterwise Important Images
Details
- No. of pages:
- 670
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 27th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131244210
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131244227