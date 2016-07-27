Concise Pathology for Exam Preparation - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9788131244210, 9788131244227

Concise Pathology for Exam Preparation

3rd Edition

Authors: Geetika Khanna
Paperback ISBN: 9788131244210
eBook ISBN: 9788131244227
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 27th July 2016
Page Count: 670
Description

This book has been written in a concise and easily assimilable style to enable rapid understanding of the mechanism and morphology of disease. It has been structured in a question-answer format that incorporates information in numerous flowcharts and tables that are easy to tnagars001recall and duplicate in the examination. The new edition is based on Robbins and Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease, 8E.

Key Features

  • Updated high quality labeled photomicrographs now which can be used as an Atlas

  • Simple, precise and student-friendly text

  • Point-wise presentation for easy learning and quick recapitulation during examination

  • Line diagrams for basic understanding of the tissue/organ

  • Pencil sketches of sections (haematoxylin and eosin) along with salient points of identification, well integrated with text for understanding technical details of structures at the backdrop of theory

  • Practical section comprising of enlarged high quality labeled photomicrographs at the end of each chapter with detailed explanation based on students’ expectation to observe

  • Clinical correlation of certain important structures

  • Self-assessment exercise at the end of theory for revision of the topics studied

Table of Contents

Preface to the Third Edition vii

Preface to the First Edition ix

Acknowledgments xi

SECTION I

General Pathology 1

1 Cell Injury and Cell Death 2

2 Acute and Chronic Infl ammation 31

3 Healing and Repair 53

4 Haemodynamic Disorders, Thrombosis and Shock 67

5 Diseases of Immunity 89

6 Neoplasia 123

7 Infections 150

8 Genetic and Paediatric Disorders 189

9 Environmental and Nutritional Pathology 211

SECTION II

Diseases of Organ Systems 227

10 Blood Vessels 228

11 Disorders of the Heart 254

12 Haematology 285

13 The Lung 356

14 The Oral Cavity and Gastrointestinal Tract 384

15 Diseases of the Hepatobiliary System and Pancreas 420

16 Diseases of the Kidney and Lower Urinary Tract 453

17 Male Genital Tract 489

18 Female Genital System 502

19 The Breast 522

 

20 Endocrinology 534

21 Musculoskeletal System 569

22 The Skin 603

23 The Central Nervous System 613

Index 625

Online University and PGMEE Patterned MCQs and SAQs SAQ

Chapterwise Important Images

About the Author

Geetika Khanna

