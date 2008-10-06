Concise Learning and Memory
The study of learning and memory is a central topic in neuroscience and psychology. Many of the basic research findings are directly applicable in the treatment of diseases and aging phenomena, and have found their way into educational theory and praxis.
Concise Learning and Memory represents the best 30 chapters from Learning and Memory: A comprehensive reference (Academic Press March 2008), the most comprehensive source of information about learning and memory ever assembled, selected by one of the most respective scientists in the field, John H. Byrne. This concise version provides a truly authoritative collection of overview articles representing fundamental reviews of our knowledge of this central cognitive function of animal brains. It will be an affordable and accessible reference for scientists and students in all areas of neuroscience and psychology. There is no other single-volume reference with such authority and comprehensive coverage and depth currently available.
Key Features
- Represents an authoritative selection of the fundamental chapters from the most comprehensive source of information about learning and memory ever assembled, Learning and Memory - A comprehensive reference (Academic Press Mar 2008)
- Representing outstanding scholarship, each chapter is written by a leader in the field and an expert in the topic area
- All topics represent the most up to date research
- Full color throughout, heavily illustrated
- Priced to provide an affordable reference to individuals and workgroups
Readership
Cognitive scientists, neuroscientists, neuropsychologists, and cognitive/experimental psychologists, theoretical neuroscientists, neurologists, as well as graduate students in these areas.
Table of Contents
- Henry L. Roediger, Washington University, St. Louis: A Typology of Memory Terms
- Larry Squire, University of California, San Diego: Declarative Memory System: Amnesia
- Norman White, McGill University Montreal: Multiple Memory Systems in the Brain: Cooperation and Competition
- Daniel Schacter, Harvard University, Boston: Implicit Memory and Priming
- David Balota, Washington University, St. Louis: Semantic Memory
- Alex Martin, NIMH, Bethesda: Structural basis of Semantic memory
- Kathleen B. McDermott, Washington University, St. Louis: Episodic Memory: An Evolving Concept
- Susan Gathercole, University of York, UK: Working Memory
- Charan Ranganath, University of California, Davis: Prefrontal Cortex and Memory
- Rebecca Burwell, Brown University, Providence: Anatomy of the hippocampus and the Declarative memory system
- David Sweatt, University of Alabama, Birmingham: Long-Term Potentiation: A Candidate Cellular Mechanism for Information Storage in the CNS
- C.R.W. Hansel, Erasmus University Medical Center, Rotterdam, Netherlands: LTD -- Synaptic Depression and Memory Storage
- Lucas Pozzo-Miller, University of Alabama, Birmingham: Activity-Dependent Structural Plasticity of Dendritic Spines
- John Byrne, University of Texas, Houston: Plasticity of intrinsic excitability as a mechanism for memory storage
- Terry Sejnoswki, The Salk Institute for Biological Sciences, San Diego, CA: Neural computation theories of learning
- Edmund T Rolls, University of Oxford, UK: Computational models of hippocampal function
- Mark Packard, Texas A&M University, College Station: Neurobiology of procedural learning in animals
- John Byrne, University of Texas, Houston: Sensitization and Habituation Invertebrate
- John Byrne, University of Texas, Houston: Cellular Mechanisms of Associative Learning in Aplysia / Molecular Mechanism of Associative Learning in Aplysia
- Andrew M. Poulos, University of California, Los Angeles: Procedural learning: classical conditioning
- Glenn Schafe, Yale University, New Haven: Neural and Molecular Mechanisms of Fear Memory
- Kobi Rosenblum, University of Haifa, Israel: Conditioned Taste Aversion and Taste Learning: molecular mechanism
- Bernard W Balleine, University of California, Los Angeles: Theory of Reward Systems
- Eric Nestler, The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas: The Molecular Mechanisms of Reward
- Randolph J Nudo, University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City: Neurophysiology of Motor skill learning
- Robert Stickgold, Harvard University, Boston: The Role of Sleep in Memory Consolidation
- James McGaugh, University of Calfornia, Irvine: Memory modulation
- Paul Gold, University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana: Memory Enhancing Drugs
- Mark Bouton, University of Vermont, Burlington: Extinction: Behavioral Mechanisms and Their Implications
- Susan Sara, College de France, Paris: Reconsolidation: Historical Perspective and Theoretical Aspects
- Ralph Miller, State University of New York, Binghamton: Retrieval from memory
- Elizabeth Marsh, Duke University, Durham, NC: False Memories
- Lennart Mucke, University of California, Los Angeles: Molecular aspects of memory disfunction in Alzheimer's Disease
- Elena Grigorenko, Child Study Center, Yale University, New Haven, CT: Developmental Disorders of Learning
- Edwin J Weeber, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN: Angelman syndrome
- Jonathan M Levenson, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI: Epigenetics-Chromatin structure and Rett Syndrome
- Fred H. Gage, The Salk Institute for Biological Studies, San Diego, CA: Neurogenesis
About the Editor-in-Chief
John H. Byrne
The June and Virgil Waggoner Professor and Chair, Department of Neurobiology and Anatomy, University of Texas Medical School at Houston. Dr. Byrne is an internationally acclaimed Neuroscientist. He received his PhD under the direction of Noble Prize winner, Eric Kandel. Dr. Byrne is a prolific author and Editor-in-Chief of Learning and Memory (CSHP).
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas Medical School, Houston, TX, USA
Reviews
"I think [this volume] is exciting and has high utility, particularly now. The field of learning and memory is arguably now the strongest example of an inter-disciplinary field within the neurosciences and psychology, and the fruitfulness of that convergence is likely to only grow in the coming years. Having one volume that ties together these elements and is up to date is very useful. The scope is impressively appropriate."
Chaeron Myme, Oberlin College
"The authors represent a "who's who" of learning and memory research. It is an excellent choice of topics and exquisite selection of authors. It covers the area well, the chosen topics includes classical ones as well as hot ones."
Joseph Huston, University of Duesseldorf, Germany
"There is a need for this book. There is no comparable book on the market. [The choice of topics is] excellent. Editors and authors are very appropriate."
Avy Susswein, Bar Ilan University, Israel
"This looks amazing! I want this book!"
Lila Davachi, New York University