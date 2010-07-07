Concise Histology
1st Edition
Description
CONCISE HISTOLOGY, by Leslie P. Gartner, PhD and James L. Hiatt, PhD, thoroughly reviews all the histology knowledge required for the USMLE Step 1 in an easy-access outline format. Designed for students who need to learn a large amount of material in a limited time, it presents key information in a readable, concise manner, accompanied by full-color illustrations that clarify complex concepts. Online access via Student Consult includes an online testing centre providing students with class style tests using electron and photomicrographs, cross referenced to the corresponding sections of the textbook.
Key Features
- Efficiently absorb each topic through a self-contained two-page spread: one page of concise text, and a corresponding page of carefully selected, full-color illustrations – mostly from Gartner & Hiatt’s Color Textbook of Histology 3rd Edition.
- Access the full text online at studentconsult.com, and test your knowledge with an online testing centre providing students with class style tests using electron and photomicrographs, cross referenced to the corresponding sections of the textbook.
- See the relevance of histology to the practice of medicine with the aid of clinical consideration boxes interspersed throughout the text.
- Gain a rich and accurate understanding of histology thanks to the expertise and skillful teaching style of bestselling authors Drs. Gartner and Hiatt.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction to Histology and Basic Histological Techniques
2 Cytoplasm
3 Nucleus
4 Extracellular Matrix
5 Epithelium and Glands
6 Connective Tissue
7 Cartilage and Bone
8 Muscle
9 Nervous Tissue
10 Blood and Hemopoiesis
11 Circulatory System
12 Lymphoid (Immune) System
13 Endocrine System
14 Integument
15 Respiratory System
16 Digestive System: Oral Cavity
17 Digestive System: Alimentary Canal
18 Digestive System: Glands
19 Urinary System
20 Female Reproductive System
21 Male Reproductive System
22 Special Senses
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 7th July 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323359412
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323359405
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323240192
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437735796
About the Author
Leslie Gartner
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anatomy (Ret.), Department of Biomedical Sciences, Baltimore College of Dental Surgery, Dental School, University of Maryland, Baltimore, Maryland
James Hiatt
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Anatomy, Retired, Department of Oral and Craniofacial Biological Sciences, Baltimore College of Dental Surgery, Dental School, University of Maryland, Baltimore, MD