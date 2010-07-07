Concise Histology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702031144, 9780323359412

Concise Histology

1st Edition

Authors: Leslie Gartner James Hiatt
eBook ISBN: 9780323359412
eBook ISBN: 9780323359405
eBook ISBN: 9780323240192
eBook ISBN: 9781437735796
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 7th July 2010
Page Count: 352
Description

CONCISE HISTOLOGY, by Leslie P. Gartner, PhD and James L. Hiatt, PhD, thoroughly reviews all the histology knowledge required for the USMLE Step 1 in an easy-access outline format. Designed for students who need to learn a large amount of material in a limited time, it presents key information in a readable, concise manner, accompanied by full-color illustrations that clarify complex concepts. Online access via Student Consult includes an online testing centre providing students with class style tests using electron and photomicrographs, cross referenced to the corresponding sections of the textbook.

Key Features

  • Efficiently absorb each topic through a self-contained two-page spread: one page of concise text, and a corresponding page of carefully selected, full-color illustrations – mostly from Gartner & Hiatt’s Color Textbook of Histology 3rd Edition.

  • Access the full text online at studentconsult.com, and test your knowledge with an online testing centre providing students with class style tests using electron and photomicrographs, cross referenced to the corresponding sections of the textbook.

  • See the relevance of histology to the practice of medicine with the aid of clinical consideration boxes interspersed throughout the text.

  • Gain a rich and accurate understanding of histology thanks to the expertise and skillful teaching style of bestselling authors Drs. Gartner and Hiatt.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Histology and Basic Histological Techniques  

 2 Cytoplasm  

 3 Nucleus  

 4 Extracellular Matrix  

 5 Epithelium and Glands  

 6 Connective Tissue  

 7 Cartilage and Bone  

 8 Muscle  

 9 Nervous Tissue  

10 Blood and Hemopoiesis  

11 Circulatory System  

12 Lymphoid (Immune) System  

13 Endocrine System  

14 Integument  

15 Respiratory System  

16 Digestive System: Oral Cavity  

17 Digestive System: Alimentary Canal  

18 Digestive System: Glands  

19 Urinary System  

20 Female Reproductive System  

21 Male Reproductive System  

22 Special Senses  

Index  

 

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323359412
About the Author

Leslie Gartner

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anatomy (Ret.), Department of Biomedical Sciences, Baltimore College of Dental Surgery, Dental School, University of Maryland, Baltimore, Maryland

James Hiatt

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Anatomy, Retired, Department of Oral and Craniofacial Biological Sciences, Baltimore College of Dental Surgery, Dental School, University of Maryland, Baltimore, MD

