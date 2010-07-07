CONCISE HISTOLOGY, by Leslie P. Gartner, PhD and James L. Hiatt, PhD, thoroughly reviews all the histology knowledge required for the USMLE Step 1 in an easy-access outline format. Designed for students who need to learn a large amount of material in a limited time, it presents key information in a readable, concise manner, accompanied by full-color illustrations that clarify complex concepts. Online access via Student Consult includes an online testing centre providing students with class style tests using electron and photomicrographs, cross referenced to the corresponding sections of the textbook.