Concise Guide to Sports Injuries - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443068737

Concise Guide to Sports Injuries

2nd Edition

Authors: Malcolm Read
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443068737
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 26th June 2008
Page Count: 392
Description

CONCISE GUIDE TO SPORTS INJURIES covers a wide range of sports injuries from head to toe, looking at cause, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation. Ordered by pain site, this accessible reference book allows professionals to reach a quick working diagnosis and provides a guide to managing the problem.

Key Features

  • A practical, easy accessible reference guide to allow professionals to reach quick working diagnosis
  • Chapters divided by anatomical regions for easy reference
  • Discusses techniques of sports that produce injuries and details causes as well as the injury itself
  • Highly illustrated, includes MRIs, CTs and X-rays
  • Covers rehabilitation and training with an injury
  • Extensive glossary defines terms and provides full explanation of diagnostic tests

Table of Contents

Preface

Acknowledgements

Foreword

1 Head injuries

2 The axial skeleton

3 Neck

4 Dorsal spine

5 Lumbar spine

6 Anterior chest pain

7 Abdomen

8 Groin
9 Buttock and back of thigh

10 Anterior thigh

11 Knee

12 Lower leg

13 The ankle

14 Heel and arch of the foot

15 Mid foot

16 Forefoot

17 Shoulder

18 Elbow

19 Wrist and hand

20 Rehabilitation and training with an injury

21 Team doctoring

Glossary

Index

About the Author

Malcolm Read

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine, London, UK

