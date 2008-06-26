Concise Guide to Sports Injuries
2nd Edition
Description
CONCISE GUIDE TO SPORTS INJURIES covers a wide range of sports injuries from head to toe, looking at cause, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation. Ordered by pain site, this accessible reference book allows professionals to reach a quick working diagnosis and provides a guide to managing the problem.
Key Features
- A practical, easy accessible reference guide to allow professionals to reach quick working diagnosis
- Chapters divided by anatomical regions for easy reference
- Discusses techniques of sports that produce injuries and details causes as well as the injury itself
- Highly illustrated, includes MRIs, CTs and X-rays
- Covers rehabilitation and training with an injury
- Extensive glossary defines terms and provides full explanation of diagnostic tests
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
Foreword
1 Head injuries
2 The axial skeleton
3 Neck
4 Dorsal spine
5 Lumbar spine
6 Anterior chest pain
7 Abdomen
8 Groin
9 Buttock and back of thigh
10 Anterior thigh
11 Knee
12 Lower leg
13 The ankle
14 Heel and arch of the foot
15 Mid foot
16 Forefoot
17 Shoulder
18 Elbow
19 Wrist and hand
20 Rehabilitation and training with an injury
21 Team doctoring
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2008
- Published:
- 26th June 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443068737
About the Author
Malcolm Read
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine, London, UK