Concise Encyclopedia of the Mechanical Properties of Materials
1st Edition
Description
The Concise Encyclopedia of the Mechanical Properties of Materials draws its material from the award-winning Encyclopedia of Materials: Science and Technology, and includes updates and revisions not available in the original set.
Mechanical properties describe the response of a material to an applied strain. Elastic behaviour is encountered at small strains, followed by plastic strain which is usually followed by fracture. If the magnitude of the applied strain fluctuates with time, fatigue failure may take place. Again, at relatively high temperatures (with respect to their melting point) materials subjected to a constant stress may exhibit progressive creep deformation over a period of time which may lead to ultimate failure.
Articles have been selected which discuss this wide range of properties, both generally and also specifically with reference to metals and alloys, polymeric materials, ceramics and glasses, composite materials, as well as some miscellaneous materials such as wood, paper and textiles. The majority of contributions contain quantitative data, the others are predominantly descriptive in nature where it is more appropriate for the type of material in question. The compilation provides the reader with an up-to-date understanding of the mechanical properties of a wide range of materials.
Key Features
- Each article provides a concise overview of the chosen subject, written by an internationally recognized expert
- The content includes updates and revisions that were previously available only online via ScienceDirect
- Extensive bibliographies, cross-references and indexes guide the reader to additional information and further reading in the primary literature
Readership
Faculty and postgraduate research students in materials science and technology and related disciplines, especially physics, chemistry, engineering and biomedical science; also researchers and staff in government and industry.
Table of Contents
General Metals and Alloys Polymeric Materials Ceramics and Glasses Composite Materials Miscellaneous Materials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 826
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 8th May 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080914855
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080465258
About the Author
J. W. Martin
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Oxford, UK