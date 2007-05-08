Concise Encyclopedia of the Mechanical Properties of Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080465258, 9780080914855

Concise Encyclopedia of the Mechanical Properties of Materials

1st Edition

Authors: J. W. Martin
eBook ISBN: 9780080914855
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080465258
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 8th May 2007
Page Count: 826
Institutional Subscription

Description

The Concise Encyclopedia of the Mechanical Properties of Materials draws its material from the award-winning Encyclopedia of Materials: Science and Technology, and includes updates and revisions not available in the original set.

Mechanical properties describe the response of a material to an applied strain. Elastic behaviour is encountered at small strains, followed by plastic strain which is usually followed by fracture. If the magnitude of the applied strain fluctuates with time, fatigue failure may take place. Again, at relatively high temperatures (with respect to their melting point) materials subjected to a constant stress may exhibit progressive creep deformation over a period of time which may lead to ultimate failure.

Articles have been selected which discuss this wide range of properties, both generally and also specifically with reference to metals and alloys, polymeric materials, ceramics and glasses, composite materials, as well as some miscellaneous materials such as wood, paper and textiles. The majority of contributions contain quantitative data, the others are predominantly descriptive in nature where it is more appropriate for the type of material in question. The compilation provides the reader with an up-to-date understanding of the mechanical properties of a wide range of materials.

Key Features

  • Each article provides a concise overview of the chosen subject, written by an internationally recognized expert
  • The content includes updates and revisions that were previously available only online via ScienceDirect
  • Extensive bibliographies, cross-references and indexes guide the reader to additional information and further reading in the primary literature

Readership

Faculty and postgraduate research students in materials science and technology and related disciplines, especially physics, chemistry, engineering and biomedical science; also researchers and staff in government and industry.

Table of Contents

General Metals and Alloys Polymeric Materials Ceramics and Glasses Composite Materials Miscellaneous Materials

About the Author

J. W. Martin

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Oxford, UK

