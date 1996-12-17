Syntactic description and theoretical syntax are central concerns in linguistics. For thirty years, the search for a single formal model of syntax has been the central task in the field; many theories have been proposed, some discarded, none universally adopted, and the problem continues to challenge linguists.

The award-winning Encyclopedia of Language and Linguistics included many excellent articles on all major syntactic theories, current or past, written either by their originators or by eminent practitioners. These articles are now collected here in a single volume. All have been thoroughly updated; several entirely new articles have been added, while others have been significantly revised or extended.

This collection gives a full and fascinating picture of the evolution of linguists' attempts to wrestle with syntax. The comprehensive inclusion of less popular theories alongside more current ones provides the researcher with the context and perspectives necessary to appreciate why some avenues have been pursued, while others have not. This is valuable for the development both of the more generally accepted approaches, and of others now being revived or introduced.

The editors' extensive introduction gives an excellent overview of the theories covered and of the issues involved, and places each article in its historical and theoretical context. The reader is supported by the inclusion of a substantial Glossary and name and subject indexes. The Concise Encyclopedia of Syntactic Theories will be an invaluable reference work, not only for those studying specific theories, but also for those with a wider interest in matters of linguistic theory.