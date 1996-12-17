Concise Encyclopedia of Syntactic Theories
1st Edition
Description
Syntactic description and theoretical syntax are central concerns in linguistics. For thirty years, the search for a single formal model of syntax has been the central task in the field; many theories have been proposed, some discarded, none universally adopted, and the problem continues to challenge linguists.
The award-winning Encyclopedia of Language and Linguistics included many excellent articles on all major syntactic theories, current or past, written either by their originators or by eminent practitioners. These articles are now collected here in a single volume. All have been thoroughly updated; several entirely new articles have been added, while others have been significantly revised or extended.
This collection gives a full and fascinating picture of the evolution of linguists' attempts to wrestle with syntax. The comprehensive inclusion of less popular theories alongside more current ones provides the researcher with the context and perspectives necessary to appreciate why some avenues have been pursued, while others have not. This is valuable for the development both of the more generally accepted approaches, and of others now being revived or introduced.
The editors' extensive introduction gives an excellent overview of the theories covered and of the issues involved, and places each article in its historical and theoretical context. The reader is supported by the inclusion of a substantial Glossary and name and subject indexes. The Concise Encyclopedia of Syntactic Theories will be an invaluable reference work, not only for those studying specific theories, but also for those with a wider interest in matters of linguistic theory.
Readership
For faculty and graduate students in departments related to linguistics (linguistics, applied linguistics, artificial intelligence, psychology, anthropology, and modern language departments). All those with a wider interest in matters of linguistics theory.
Table of Contents
Introduction (E.K. Brown, J.E. Miller). American Structuralism (J.G. Fought). Applicational Grammar (J. Miller). Autolexical Syntax (J.M. Sadock). Case Grammar (J.M. Anderson). Categorial Grammar (M. Steedman). Chomsky and Pragmatics (A. Kasher). Chomsky's Philosophy of Language (F.J. Newmeyer). Cognitive Grammar (R.W. Langacker). Constituent Structure (P. Jacobson). Construction Grammar (A. Goldberg). Dependency Grammar (N.M. Fraser). Descriptive Grammar and Formal Grammar (F. Stuurmann). Firth and the London School (F.R. Palmer). Functional Grammar (S.C. Dik). Functional Grammar: Martinet's Model (A. Martinet). Functional Relations (R.D. Van Valin, Jr). Functionalism, Axiomatic (S.G.J. Hervey). Generalized Phrase Structure Grammar (A.R. Warner). Generative Grammar: Principles and Parameters (R. Freidin). Generative Grammar: The Minimalist Program (M. Atkinson). Generative Grammar: Transformational Grammar (S.J. Harlow). Generative Semantics (J.D. McCawley). Glossematics (Hjelmslev) (E.C. Fudge). Grammatical Units (R.E. Longacre). Grammatilization and Lexicalization (E.C. Traugott). Greenberg Universals (B.G. Hewitt). Head-driven Phrase Structure Grammar (R.P. Cooper). Iconicity (J. Haiman). Information Structure (W.A. Foley). Language Acquisition: Formal Models and Learnability Theory (M. Atkinson). Language Acquisition: Grammar (H. Tager-Flusberg). Lexical Functional Grammar (C. Neidle). Lexicase (S. Starosta). Lexicon in Formal Grammar (R.L. Humphreys). Lexicon Grammar (M. Gross). New Developments in Lexical Functional Grammar (L. Sadler). Prague School Syntax and Semantics (E. Hajičová). Relational Grammar (B.J. Blake). Role and Reference Grammar (R.D. Van Valin, Jr.). Stratificational Grammar (D.C. Bennett). Syntax and Phonology (A.M. Zwicky). Syntax and Pragmatics (R. Carston). Syntax and Semantics (P.A.M. Seuren). Systemic Functional Grammar (M.A.K. Halliday). Tagmemics (L.K. Jones). Topic, Focus, and Word Order (R. Sornicola). Typological and Areal Issues in Grammar (L. Campbell). Typology and Grammar (W. Croft). Typology and Word Order Change (K.O.L. Burridge). Universals of Language (J.R. Payne). Valency and Valency Grammar (D.J. Allerton). Word Grammar (R.A. Hudson). Word Order and Linearization (A. Siewierska). X-bar Syntax (R. Cann). Glossary (M. Dareau). Name Index. Subject Index.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1997
- Published:
- 17th December 1996
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080427119
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080885698
About the Author
K. Brown
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Cambridge, UK
J. Miller
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Edinburgh, UK
Reviews
@from:Professor Nigel Vincent, The University of Manchester @qu:Like the companion Concise Encyclopedia of Syntactic Theories, the Concise Encyclopedia of Grammatical Categories is a lucid and informative collection of articles, many of them written by leading scholars in the field. It not only provides an excellent introduction for the beginner or for the interested outsider, but is full of original and thought provoking insights that will stimulate even seasoned researchers in the field. I particularly like the way many of the entries range widely over a number of different languages, and thus reveal the richness and variety of the grammatical structures attested in the languages of the world and integrate them into a general picture of the phenomenon in question. Very valuable too are the detailed and up-to-date bibliographies that accompany each article. This is a must for every departmental and reference library. @source: @from:Michael A. Covington, University of Georgia @qu:[This] useful volume ... makes it obvious just how much linguistic research has been done during the past three or four decades. Linguists of all ages - those who remember the developments chronicled and those who don't - will enjoy browsing through [this volume] and filling gaps in their knowledge. @source:Language