Concise Encyclopedia of Software Engineering, Volume 1
1st Edition
Description
This Concise Encyclopedia of Software Engineering is intended to provide compact coverage of the knowledge relevant to the practicing software engineer. The content has been chosen to provide an introduction to the theory and techniques relevant to the software of a broad class of computer applications. It is supported by examples of particular applications and their enabling technologies. This Encyclopedia will be of value to new practitioners who need a concise overview and established practitioners who need to read about the "penumbra" surrounding their own specialities. It will also be useful to professionals from other disciplines who need to gain some understanding of the various aspects of software engineering which underpin complex information and control systems, and the thinking behind them.
Readership
For the practicing software engineer.
Table of Contents
Selected articles: Abstract data types. Algorithms for graphs. Algorithms: theoretical basis. Artificial intelligence: applications. Artificial intelligence: methods. Code generation. Communication protocols in control systems. Compatibility and standards for software. Compiler compilers. Concurrency. Concurrent programming. Control system architecture. Cryptology. Data structure and algorithms. Databases, intelligent. Design methodologies. Diagnostic software. Embedded systems. Examination and measurement of software. Fault tolerance of software. File access methods. Functional programming. Hardware: logic design software. Image processing in control. Impact analysis and hierarchical inference. Information structuring by hypertext. Knowledge engineering. Language theory. Lifecycles. Logic programming. Maintenance of software. Modularization of software. Neural networks. Numerical control software. Object-oriented programming. Operating systems. Parallel algorithms. Petri nets: an introduction. Petri nets: application issues. Procedural programming languages. Protection of software. Real-time control software. Real-time software: validation and verification. Requirements capture. Safety and security of software. Simulation languages: taxonomy. Software engineering environments. Software metrics. Specification languages. Systolic algorithms for VLSI. Testing of systems using software. Time concepts in software. Validation and verification of software. Virtual machines. List of acronyms.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1993
- Published:
- 14th December 1992
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483286846
About the Editor
Derrick Morris
Reviews
@from:R.M. McKeag @qu:...pithy, well organized and well written. @source:The Computer Journal