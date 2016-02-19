Concise Encyclopedia of Software Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080362144, 9781483286846

Concise Encyclopedia of Software Engineering, Volume 1

1st Edition

Editors: Derrick Morris
eBook ISBN: 9781483286846
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 14th December 1992
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
270.00
202.50
189.00
202.50
216.00
202.50
202.50
216.00
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This Concise Encyclopedia of Software Engineering is intended to provide compact coverage of the knowledge relevant to the practicing software engineer. The content has been chosen to provide an introduction to the theory and techniques relevant to the software of a broad class of computer applications. It is supported by examples of particular applications and their enabling technologies. This Encyclopedia will be of value to new practitioners who need a concise overview and established practitioners who need to read about the "penumbra" surrounding their own specialities. It will also be useful to professionals from other disciplines who need to gain some understanding of the various aspects of software engineering which underpin complex information and control systems, and the thinking behind them.

Readership

For the practicing software engineer.

Table of Contents

Selected articles: Abstract data types. Algorithms for graphs. Algorithms: theoretical basis. Artificial intelligence: applications. Artificial intelligence: methods. Code generation. Communication protocols in control systems. Compatibility and standards for software. Compiler compilers. Concurrency. Concurrent programming. Control system architecture. Cryptology. Data structure and algorithms. Databases, intelligent. Design methodologies. Diagnostic software. Embedded systems. Examination and measurement of software. Fault tolerance of software. File access methods. Functional programming. Hardware: logic design software. Image processing in control. Impact analysis and hierarchical inference. Information structuring by hypertext. Knowledge engineering. Language theory. Lifecycles. Logic programming. Maintenance of software. Modularization of software. Neural networks. Numerical control software. Object-oriented programming. Operating systems. Parallel algorithms. Petri nets: an introduction. Petri nets: application issues. Procedural programming languages. Protection of software. Real-time control software. Real-time software: validation and verification. Requirements capture. Safety and security of software. Simulation languages: taxonomy. Software engineering environments. Software metrics. Specification languages. Systolic algorithms for VLSI. Testing of systems using software. Time concepts in software. Validation and verification of software. Virtual machines. List of acronyms.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483286846

About the Editor

Derrick Morris

Reviews

@from:R.M. McKeag @qu:...pithy, well organized and well written. @source:The Computer Journal

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.