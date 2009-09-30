Concise Encyclopedia of Materials for Energy Systems
1st Edition
Description
The Concise Encyclopedia of Materials for Energy Systems is a single-volume collection of articles that appear in the Encyclopedia of Materials Science and Technology. It presents a range of energy systems that cover thermal and gas turbines, renewable energy, fuel cells, nuclear power generation (fission and fusion), and the storage and transmission of energy generated. The book also encompasses the hydrogen economy, as well as the materials used in the design of batteries and in the energy-conversion process in a range of devices and actuators.
The present volume includes over 100 articles that discuss the applications of engineering materials to energy systems, with an emphasis on the generation of nuclear energy. The anthology helps readers understand the applications of materials of engineering importance, i.e., metals, ceramics, and polymers, to energy systems.
The book provides information about materials processing to engineering and materials science professionals, students, and beginners.
Key Features
- A concise desk reference work for material scientists working with energy systems
- Bridges the divide between materials science and engineering of complex system
- Significantly more cost-effective than purchase of the main Encyclopedia of Materials: Science and Technology for departmental budgets
Readership
This volume is of interest to both professionals working with materials/energy in academia and also professionals within both the materials development and energy industries.
Table of Contents
Editor’s Preface
Alphabetical List of Articles
A
Actuator Materials for Small-scale Devices
Advanced Automotive Powertrains: Materials
Amorphous Semiconductor Solar Cells
Automotive Engine Materials
B
Batteries: Glassy Electrolytes
Batteries, Rechargeable
Battery Carbons
Burnable Poisons in Nuclear Fuels
C
Composites for Sensors and Actuators
Creep Design and Life Extension of Large-scale Plant
Creep-resistant Materials for Steam Turbines
D
Direct Borohydride Fuel Cell
DUPIC Fuel Cycle
E
Electrochemical Light Emitting Cells from Semiconducting Polymers
Electroluminescent Phosphors
Electrostrictive Ceramics for Sonar Projectors
F
Fast Breeder Reactors: Fuels
Fast Reactor Cores, Austenitic Steels for
Fast Reactor Cores, Ferritic–Martensitic Steels for
Fuel Cells: Electrochemical Reactions
Fuel Cells: Materials
Fuel Cells: Microsystems
Fusion Conditions: Radiation Damage Correlation
Fusion Reactors (Magnetically Confined)-Tokamaks: Materials
Fusion Reactors: Low-activation Structural Materials
G
GaN-based Optoelectronic Devices
H
Heavy Water Reactor Fuel Design and Performance
Hot Cells, Glove Boxes, and Shielded Facilities
Hydrogen–Metal Systems: Applications of Gas–Solid Reactions
Hydrogen–Metal Systems: Basic Properties (1)
Hydrogen–Metal Systems: Electrochemical Reactions (Fundamentals and Applications)
Hydrogen–Metal Systems: Fluorinated Metal Hydrides
Hydrogen–Metal Systems: Hydride Forming Alloys (Properties and Characteristics, Database Information)
Hydrogen–Metal Systems: Technological and Engineering Aspects
I
Inert Matrix Fuels
In-reactor Creep Testing: Techniques
J
Jet Engine Materials
L
Light Conversion: Organized Lanthanide-containing Molecular Systems
Light Emitting Diodes
Light Emitting Diodes from Molecular and Polymer Semiconductors
Light Water Reactor Fuel Design and Performance
M
Magnetic Fields: Thermoelectric Power
Magnetic Materials: Domestic Applications
Magnetic Micro-actuators (MAGMAS)
Magnetic Refrigerator: Design and Performance
Magnetostrictive Materials
Metal Amides: New Hydrogen Storage Systems
Micro Devices and Micro Systems, Materials for
Mixed Oxide (MOX) Fuel
Molecular Motors
Multilayer Ceramic Actuators
N
Nanoelectromechanical Systems: Experiments and Modeling
NDT for Non-Nuclear Power Generation: Pressure Vessels, Piping, and Turbines
NDT of Components in Nuclear Installations
Novel Nitride Phosphors
Nuclear Applications: Zirconium Alloys
Nuclear Fuel Cycles
Nuclear Fuel Reprocessing
Nuclear Fuels: Behavior at High Burnup
Nuclear Graphite and Radiation Effects
Nuclear Reactor Fuel Fabrication (Including Quality Control)
Nuclear Reactor Materials
Nuclear Reactor Materials: Irradiation Effects
Nuclear Reactors: Coolant Materials
Nuclear Reactors: Moderator and Reflector Materials
Nuclear Reactors: Pressure Vessel Steels
Nuclear Reactors: Shielding Materials
Nuclear Waste Management, Materials Aspects of
O
Organic Electrolytes and Electrodes for Batteries
Oxide Fuels, Nonaqueous Reprocessing of
P
Petroleum Industry: Corrosion
Photodetectors
Photovoltaic Devices from Organic Semiconductors
Photovoltaics: Advanced Inorganic Materials
Piezoelectric Thin Films for MEMS
Polymer-based Electrophosphorescent Devices
Polymer Light Emitting Diodes, Inkjet Printing of
Polysilicon and EDF Silicon (Shaped) for Solar Applications
Power Industry: Corrosion
Purex and Thorex Processes (Aqueous Reprocessing)
R
Radiation Damage Theory
Radiation Effects in Carbon–Carbon Composites
Radiation Effects in Polymers
Rare Earth Phosphors: Fundamentals and Applications
Rotary and Linear Machines
S
Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
Spacecraft Materials
Stirling Engine: Micro-CHP System for Residential Application
Stress Coupled Phenomena: Piezoelectric Effect
Superconducting Machines: Energy Distribution Components
Superconducting Machines: Energy Storage
Superconducting Wires and Cables: High-field Applications
Superconducting Wires and Cables: Low-field Applications
Superconducting Wires and Cables: Materials and Processing
T
Targets for Inertial Confinement Fusion
Thermoelectric Devices: Refrigeration and Power Generations With No Moving Parts
Thermoelectric Materials: Principles, Structure, Properties, and Applications
Thin-film Materials for Solid-state Rechargeable Batteries
Thorium Fuel Cycles
Twin Cell Technology for Hydrogen Generation
Z
Zirconia Electrolyte-based Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
List of Contributors
Index
- No. of pages:
- 818
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2009
- Published:
- 30th September 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080964973
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080964966
