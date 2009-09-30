Concise Encyclopedia of Materials for Energy Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080964966, 9780080964973

Concise Encyclopedia of Materials for Energy Systems

1st Edition

Editors: John Martin
eBook ISBN: 9780080964973
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080964966
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th September 2009
Page Count: 818
Description

The Concise Encyclopedia of Materials for Energy Systems is a single-volume collection of articles that appear in the Encyclopedia of Materials Science and Technology. It presents a range of energy systems that cover thermal and gas turbines, renewable energy, fuel cells, nuclear power generation (fission and fusion), and the storage and transmission of energy generated. The book also encompasses the hydrogen economy, as well as the materials used in the design of batteries and in the energy-conversion process in a range of devices and actuators.

The present volume includes over 100 articles that discuss the applications of engineering materials to energy systems, with an emphasis on the generation of nuclear energy. The anthology helps readers understand the applications of materials of engineering importance, i.e., metals, ceramics, and polymers, to energy systems.

The book provides information about materials processing to engineering and materials science professionals, students, and beginners.

Key Features

  • A concise desk reference work for material scientists working with energy systems
  • Bridges the divide between materials science and engineering of complex system
  • Significantly more cost-effective than purchase of the main Encyclopedia of Materials: Science and Technology for departmental budgets

Readership

This volume is of interest to both professionals working with materials/energy in academia and also professionals within both the materials development and energy industries.

Table of Contents


Editor’s Preface

Alphabetical List of Articles

A

Actuator Materials for Small-scale Devices

Advanced Automotive Powertrains: Materials

Amorphous Semiconductor Solar Cells

Automotive Engine Materials

B

Batteries: Glassy Electrolytes

Batteries, Rechargeable

Battery Carbons

Burnable Poisons in Nuclear Fuels

C

Composites for Sensors and Actuators

Creep Design and Life Extension of Large-scale Plant

Creep-resistant Materials for Steam Turbines

D

Direct Borohydride Fuel Cell

DUPIC Fuel Cycle

E

Electrochemical Light Emitting Cells from Semiconducting Polymers

Electroluminescent Phosphors

Electrostrictive Ceramics for Sonar Projectors

F

Fast Breeder Reactors: Fuels

Fast Reactor Cores, Austenitic Steels for

Fast Reactor Cores, Ferritic–Martensitic Steels for

Fuel Cells: Electrochemical Reactions

Fuel Cells: Materials

Fuel Cells: Microsystems

Fusion Conditions: Radiation Damage Correlation

Fusion Reactors (Magnetically Confined)-Tokamaks: Materials

Fusion Reactors: Low-activation Structural Materials

G

GaN-based Optoelectronic Devices

H

Heavy Water Reactor Fuel Design and Performance

Hot Cells, Glove Boxes, and Shielded Facilities

Hydrogen–Metal Systems: Applications of Gas–Solid Reactions

Hydrogen–Metal Systems: Basic Properties (1)

Hydrogen–Metal Systems: Electrochemical Reactions (Fundamentals and Applications)

Hydrogen–Metal Systems: Fluorinated Metal Hydrides

Hydrogen–Metal Systems: Hydride Forming Alloys (Properties and Characteristics, Database Information)

Hydrogen–Metal Systems: Technological and Engineering Aspects

I

Inert Matrix Fuels

In-reactor Creep Testing: Techniques

J

Jet Engine Materials

L

Light Conversion: Organized Lanthanide-containing Molecular Systems

Light Emitting Diodes

Light Emitting Diodes from Molecular and Polymer Semiconductors

Light Water Reactor Fuel Design and Performance

M

Magnetic Fields: Thermoelectric Power

Magnetic Materials: Domestic Applications

Magnetic Micro-actuators (MAGMAS)

Magnetic Refrigerator: Design and Performance

Magnetostrictive Materials

Metal Amides: New Hydrogen Storage Systems

Micro Devices and Micro Systems, Materials for

Mixed Oxide (MOX) Fuel

Molecular Motors

Multilayer Ceramic Actuators

N

Nanoelectromechanical Systems: Experiments and Modeling

NDT for Non-Nuclear Power Generation: Pressure Vessels, Piping, and Turbines

NDT of Components in Nuclear Installations

Novel Nitride Phosphors

Nuclear Applications: Zirconium Alloys

Nuclear Fuel Cycles

Nuclear Fuel Reprocessing

Nuclear Fuels: Behavior at High Burnup

Nuclear Graphite and Radiation Effects

Nuclear Reactor Fuel Fabrication (Including Quality Control)

Nuclear Reactor Materials

Nuclear Reactor Materials: Irradiation Effects

Nuclear Reactors: Coolant Materials

Nuclear Reactors: Moderator and Reflector Materials

Nuclear Reactors: Pressure Vessel Steels

Nuclear Reactors: Shielding Materials

Nuclear Waste Management, Materials Aspects of

O

Organic Electrolytes and Electrodes for Batteries

Oxide Fuels, Nonaqueous Reprocessing of

P

Petroleum Industry: Corrosion

Photodetectors

Photovoltaic Devices from Organic Semiconductors

Photovoltaics: Advanced Inorganic Materials

Piezoelectric Thin Films for MEMS

Polymer-based Electrophosphorescent Devices

Polymer Light Emitting Diodes, Inkjet Printing of

Polysilicon and EDF Silicon (Shaped) for Solar Applications

Power Industry: Corrosion

Purex and Thorex Processes (Aqueous Reprocessing)

R

Radiation Damage Theory

Radiation Effects in Carbon–Carbon Composites

Radiation Effects in Polymers

Rare Earth Phosphors: Fundamentals and Applications

Rotary and Linear Machines

S

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

Spacecraft Materials

Stirling Engine: Micro-CHP System for Residential Application

Stress Coupled Phenomena: Piezoelectric Effect

Superconducting Machines: Energy Distribution Components

Superconducting Machines: Energy Storage

Superconducting Wires and Cables: High-field Applications

Superconducting Wires and Cables: Low-field Applications

Superconducting Wires and Cables: Materials and Processing

T

Targets for Inertial Confinement Fusion

Thermoelectric Devices: Refrigeration and Power Generations With No Moving Parts

Thermoelectric Materials: Principles, Structure, Properties, and Applications

Thin-film Materials for Solid-state Rechargeable Batteries

Thorium Fuel Cycles

Twin Cell Technology for Hydrogen Generation

Z

Zirconia Electrolyte-based Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

List of Contributors

Index




