Concise Encyclopedia of Materials Characterization

CONTENTS Editor's Preface – newly written Alphabetical List of Articles An Introduction to Investigation and Characterization of Materials Acoustic Microscopy

Adhesives: Tests for Mechanical Properties

Amorphous Materials: Electron Spin Resonance

Amorphous Materials: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance, Amorphous Materials: Nuclear Spin Relaxation

Amorphous Materials: Small-Angle Scattering

Amorphous Materials: Vibrational Spectroscopy

Amorphous Materials: X-ray Absorption Spectroscopy

Analytical Transmission Electron Microscopy

Anodization Microscopy

Art Forgeries: Scientific Detection

Atomic Force Microscopy

Auger Electron Microscopy

Auger Microscopy: Angular Distribution

Brittle Materials: Strength Testing

Ceramics, Cathodoluminescence Analysis of

Ceramics: Fracture Toughness Testing

Ceramic Powders: Packing Characterization

Channelling-Enhanced Microanalysis

Chemical Analysis of Solid Surfaces

Combinatorial Screening

Composite Materials: Nondestructive Evaluation

Compton Scattering

Confocal Optical Microscopy

Corrosion and Oxidation Study Techniques

Corrosion: Test Methods

Crack Growth Measurement

Creep by Indentation

Creep, Creep Rupture and Stress Relaxation Testing Creep-Fatigue Interaction Testing

Dating Archaeological Materials

Deep Level Transient Spectroscopy

Depth Profiling

Diffusion: Novel Measurement Methods

*Diffusion Multiple Screening: Phase Diagram Mapping and Related Studies

Dislocations: Experimental Observation

Elastic Modulus Measurement

Elastomers: Spectroscopic Characterization

Elastomers: Tests for Mechanical Properties

Electron Diffraction

Electron Diffraction, Low-Energy

Electron Energy Loss Spectrometry

Electron Microscope Analysis of Defect Clusters, Voids and Bubbles

Electron Microscopy, High-Voltage

Electron Spectroscopy for Chemical Analysis

Electron Spin Resonance

Electron Tunnelling Spectroscopy

Electronic Raman Spectroscopy

Ellipsometry EMSAT, p. 2755 Fatigue(Multiaxial) Testing

Fatigue Testing

Fatigue Testing: Thermal and Thermomechanical

Field-Ion Microscopy

Field-Ion Microscopy: Atom Probe Microanalysis

Field-Ion Microscopy: Observation of Radiation Effects Fractal Analysis

Fracture of Polymeric Materials

Fracture Toughness Testing of Metallic Materials Gamma Radiography

Gamma-Ray Diffraction

Gas and Liquid Chromatography

Grain-Boundary Geometry: Measurement

Grain-Size: Nondestructive Evaluation

Hardness Testing

High-Resolution Electron Micrsocopy

High-Resolution Electron Microscopy of Interfaces Hydrogen as a Metallurgical Probe

Infrared Spectroscopy

Impact Testing

In-Reactor Creep Testing: Techniques

Ion Backscattering Analysis

Ion Chromatography

Junction Transient Spectroscopy

Kerr Microscopy

Laser Microprobe Mass Spectrometry

Laser Sampling Inductively Coupled Mass Spectrometry Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry

Luminescence Imaging of Ceramics

Low-Energy Electron Diffraction

Magnetic Force Microscopy

Magnetic Materials: Measurements

Magnetic Materials: Transmission Electron Microscopy

Magnetic Measurements: Pulse Field

Magnetic Measurements: Quasistatic and AC

Magnetic Recording Measurements

Magnetic Systems: De Haas van Alphen Studies of Fermi Surface

Magnetism: Applications of Synchrotron Radiation Mechanical Properties Microprobe

Mechanical Testing at High Strain Rates

Mechanical Testing Methods of Fibers and Composites Mechanical Testing of Ceramics

Mechanical Testing: Overview

Microengineering of Materials: Characterization

Microstructural Evolution: Computer Simulation

Microtextural Analysis

Mössbauer Spectrometry

Nanoindentation Techniques

Nanometer-Scale Evaluation of Advanced Materials by Using Positrons

Neutron Activation Analysis

Neutron Diffraction

Neutron Radiography

Neutron Reflectometry for the Study of Absorption from Solution at Solid Surfaces, Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy

Optical Calorimetry

Optical Emission Spectroscopy

Optical Microscopy

Organic Mass Spectrometry

Oxide Surfaces by STM, Study of

Paper and Paperboard: Destructive Mechanical Testing

Paper and Paperboard: Nondestructive Evaluation

Paper Surfaces: Subjective Evaluation

Particle-Induced X-Ray Emission

Perturbed Angular Correlations (PAC)

Phase Diagrams and Phase Stability: Calculations Photoelasticity

Photoelectron Diffraction

Pole Figures and Orientation Distribution Functions Polymer Dielectric Properties: Test Methods

Polymers: Electron Micsocopy

Polymers: Light Microscopy

Polymers: Molecular Weight and its Distribution

Polymers: Neutron Scattering

Polymers: Raman Spectroscopy

Polymers: Tests for Degradation and Stabilisation Polymers: Tests for Flammability

Polymers: Tests for Mechanical Properties

Polymers: Tests for Thermal Properties

Polymers: Thermal Analysis

Polymers: X-Ray Scattering

Porosity: Characterization and Investigation

Positron Annihilation Spectroscopy of Defects in Metals

Positron-Annihilation Techniques, Advanced, for Materials Research Powder Characterization

Powder Mechanics

Raman Spectroscopy and Microscopy

Reflection Electron Microscopy Concise, p. 409 Residual Stresses: Measurement by Diffraction

Residual Stresses: Measurement by Raman Shift

Residual Stresses: Measurement using Magnetoelastic Effects

Residual Stresses: Measurement using Neutron Diffraction

Scanning Electron Microscopy

Scanning SQUID Microscope

Scanning Tunneling Microscopy and Spectroscopy

Secondary–Ion Mass Spectrometry

Semiconductor Materials: Characterization by Etching

Semiconducting Materials: Electron Microscopy

Semiconductors, Electrical Evaluation of

Semiconductors, Local Vibrational Mode Spectroscopy Semiconductors, Raman Spectroscopy of

Semiconductors, Scanning Photoluminescence

Semicrystalline Polymers: Lamellar Morphology by SAXS

Single-Crystal X-Ray Diffraction

Small-Specimen Mechanical Testing

Solid-State Nuclear Track Detectors: Applications Solid State: Study Using Muon Beams

Spark-Source Mass Spectrography

SQUIDS: Magnetic Microscopy EMSAT, p. 8787 SQUIDS: The Instrument

Stress Distribution: Analysis Using Thermoelastic Effect

Superconducting Materials: Measurements

Surface Chemistry: Electron Yield Spectroscopy

Surface Chemistry: EXAFS

Surface Evaluation by Atomic Force Microscopy

Surface Photochemistry

Thermal Transport Properties, Measurement of

Texture: Nondestructive Characterization

Thermal Analysis: An Overview

Thermal Analysis: More Recent Developments

Thermal Wave Imaging

Thermally Contracting Materials: Characterisation Thermodynamic Activity: Measurement

Thermoluminescence

Thermophysical Measurements, Subsecond

Thin Films: Characterization by X-Rays

Thin Films: In-Situ Stress Measurement of

Thin Films: Mechanical Testing

Thin Films: Stress Measurement Techniques

Transmission Electron Microscopy

Vibrothermography

Viscoelasticity/Anelasticity

Wood: Acoustic Emission and Acousto-Ultrasonic Characteristics

X-Ray Absorption Spectroscopy: EXAFS and XANES Techniques

X-Ray and Neutron Diffraction Studies of Amorphous Solids

X-Ray and Neutron Diffuse Scattering of Radiation-Induced Defects

X-Ray Diffraction, Time-Resolved

X-Ray Fluorescence Spectrometry

X-Ray Microanalysis, Quantitative

X-Ray Diffraction

X-Ray Powder Diffraction

X-Ray Topography