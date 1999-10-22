Concise Encyclopedia of Grammatical Categories
1st Edition
Description
Complementing Brown & Miller's recent Concise Encyclopedia of Syntactic Theories (1996), to which this is a companion volume, this encyclopedia is a collection of articles drawn from the highly successful Encyclopedia of Language and Linguistics. It presents a collection of 79 articles, all of which have been revised and updated. It also provides a number of newly commissioned articles, one of which has been substantially updated and extended. The volume is alphabetically organised and includes an introduction and a glossary. The Concise Encyclopedia of Grammatical Categories will provide a uniquely comprehensive and authoritative overview of the building blocks of syntax: word classes, sentence/clause types, functional categories of the noun and verb, anaphora and pronominalisation, transitivity, topicalisation and work order.
Readership
For linguistics departments, institutional libraries and individual linguistics researchers.
Table of Contents
Editor's Foreword. Introduction. Adjectives (R.M.W. Dixon). Adverbs and adverbials (J. van der Auwera). Agreement (G.G. Corbett). Anaphora (P. Sells, T. Wasow). Apposition (N. Burton-Roberts). Aspect: basic principles (O. Dahl). Aspect: further developments (J. Miller). Aspectual type(s) (C. Lehmann). Auxiliaries (S. Steele). Binding (I. Crookston). Case (J.M. Anderson). Categories, linguistic (G.K. Pullum). Classifier languages (C.A. Craig). Comparative constructions (I. Crookston). Concessive clauses (E. König). Conditionals (F. Veltman). Conditionals, grammatical (J. Haiman). Connectives (J. Caron). Constituent structure (P. Jacobson). Control (E. Jaworska). Converb (M. Haspelmath). Coordination (C. Grover). Conference (R.A. Muskens). Counterfactuals (F. Veltman). Definiteness (C. Lyons). Deixis (S. Levinson). Determiners (J. van Eijck). Evidence and modality (D. Blakemore). Factivity (P.A.M. Seuren). Finiteness (M. Koptjevskaja-Tamm). Functional relations (R.D. Van Valin, Jr). Gender and gender systems (G.G. Corbett). Genericity (M. Krifka). Grammatical units (R.E. Longacre). Grammaticalization and lexicalization (E.C. Traugott). Head and modifier (L. Bauer). Head marking (A. Spencer). Honorifics (M. Shibatani). Indirect speech acts: inferring the illocutionary point (K. Allan). Information structure (W.A. Foley). Interjections (F.K. Ameka). Logophoricity and long-distance reflexives (L. Stirling). Mass expressions (M. Krifka). Modality (F. Kiefer). Mood and modality: basic principles (F.R. Palmer). Mood and modality: further developments (F.R. Palmer). Moods, clause types, and speech acts (K. Allan). Negation (P. Ramat). Nominalizations (P. Muysken). Noun incorporation (W.J. de Reuse). Nouns and noun phrases (J.R. Payne). Number and number systems (D.A. Cruse). Particles (D. Hartmann). Parts of speech (R.L. Trask). Passive and related constructions (I. Roberts). Perfect (O. Dahl). Performative clauses (K. Allan). Phrastic, neustic, tropic: hare's trichotomy (K. Allan). Polarity items (F. Zwarts). Possession (J.R. Taylor). Prepositions and prepositional phrases (E. Jaworska). Proper names: linguistic aspects (A. Lehrer). Reflexives and reciprocals (F. Lichtenberk). Relative clauses (N. Fabb). Resultatives (D.J. Napoli). Sentence types and clause subordination (R.D. Huddleston). Serial verbs (M. Sebba). Speech act verbs (J. Verschueren). Speech acts and grammar (K. Allan). Subordination and complementation (N. Vincent). Switch-reference and related phenomena (L. Stirling). Tense (B. Comrie). Topic and comment (J. van Kuppevelt). Topic, focus, and word order (R. Sornicola). Transitivity (T. Tsunoda). Valency changing alternations (R.L. Humphreys). Verbs and verb phrases (R. Cairns). Voice (M. Shibatani). Word order and linearization (A. Siewierska). Glossary. List of Contributors. List of Major Language and Linguistics journals. Name index. Subject index.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1999
- Published:
- 22nd October 1999
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080431642
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080502793
About the Editor
K. Brown
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Cambridge, UK
J. Miller
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Edinburgh, UK
Reviews
@from:Professor Nigel Vincent, The University of Manchester @qu:Like the companion Concise Encyclopedia of Syntactic Theories, the Concise Encyclopedia of Grammatical Categories is a lucid and informative collection of articles, many of them written by leading scholars in the field. It not only provides an excellent introduction for the beginning or for the interested outsider, but is full of original and thought provoking insights that will stimulate even seasoned researchers in the field. I particularly like the way many of the entries range widely over a number of different languages, and thus reveal the richness and variety of the grammatical structures attested in the languages of the world and integrate them into a general picture of the phenomenon in question. Very valuable too are the detailed and up-to-date bibliographies that accompany each article. This is a must for every departmental and reference library. @source: