Concise Encyclopedia of Environmental Systems, Volume 4

Abiotic control mechanisms in terrestrial and freshwater environments. Aerosol chemical analysis. Aerosol particle size. Agricultural modelling. Agricultural soils: fate of toxic substances. Agricultural spraying systems. Air conditioning control systems. Air pollutants: automatic and continuous analysis. Air pollutants: deposition. Air pollution: monitoring systems. Air pollution: spline interpolation in pattern analysis. Air pollution: uncertainty of model predictions. Air quality modelling. Algal growth modelling. Automatic and adaptive control design. Bilinear equations in ecology. Biochemical oxygen demand. Bond graphs. Carbon cycle modelling. Catastrophe theory. Catastrophe theory in ecosystem analysis. Chaos theory. Chaotic dynamics. Chemical oxygen demand. Chemical stress in agriculture. Climatic data. Climatic variation. Component (structural) models of time series. Computer simulation. Computer technology in the water industry. Cost-benefit and cost-effectiveness analysis. Data analysis: an overview. Data analysis: physical modelling approach. Data-based mechanistic models. Data-based time-series models. Data compression. Dispersion in rivers and estuaries. Dispersion in the environment. Dispersion of toxic substances in freshwater systems. Dissolved oxygen. Earth-atmosphere system: identification of optical parameters. Ecological disturbance theory. Ecological modelling. Ecological modelling: aggregation errors. Ecological modelling, hierarchical. Ecological modelling: new perspectives. Ecological modelling, stochastic. Ecosystem compartmental modelling. Ecosystem networks: measures of structure. Energy resources, renewable. Energy systems in ecology. Environmental modelling and the scientific method. Environmental modelling, physically based. Environmental modelling with advanced computers. Eutrophication modelling in freshwater systems. Extrapolation, interpolation and smoothing of nonstationary time series. Finite-difference method. Finite-element method. Flood forecasting: data assimilation techniques. Flood warning, adaptive. Forecasting for agricultural management. Fractals. Fuzzy set theory in ecology. Gas chromatography. Gas chromatography-mass spectrometry. Geographical information systems. Glasshouse crops: control of environment. Glasshouse systems: automatic control. Greenhouse effect and global climate change. Hydrochemical models of acidification in catchments. Hydrological forecasting. Hydrological forecasting, real-time. INFOTERRA database. Infrared spectrometry. Interactive modelling and computer graphics. Intervention analysis. Ion-selective electrodes. Lake ecosystem modelling. Lake ecosystem modelling: uncertainty. Lake response time: one- and two-box models. Lakes: measurements of chemical processes. Lakes: measurements of physical processes. Land surface processes in climate models. Landsat imaging: removal of atmospheric effects. Laser spectroscopy in atmospheric analysis. Leslie population equations. Linear and nonlinear systems. Liquid chromatography. Logistic delay population model. Lotka-Volterra population equations. Mass spectrometry. Meteorological measurement techniques. Michaelis-Menten models. Mixing and reaction characteristics in freshwater ecosystems. Model order estimation. Multiobjective environmental planning. Multiobjective optimization: Pareto optimality. Multivariable stochastic models. Neural networks. Nitrification modelling in lotic systems. Nitrogen cycle modelling: nominal and perturbed dynamics in watersheds. Noise measurement. Odorous compounds in air. Order identification in time-series models. Organic chemicals in soil systems: behavior. Parameter estimation, time-variable. Photochemical smog formation. Physically based mechanistic models. Plume rise and dispersion. Pollutant dispersion in rivers: systems models. Population modelling. Populations: optimal impulsive control. Radioecological modelling. Radioecological modelling in agricultural food chains. Rainfall flow processes: systems models. Rainfall runoff modelling. Recursive estimation. Regional frequency studies using L-moments. Regional sensitivity analysis in environmental systems. Regression analysis, singular value decomposition and principal components. Remote sensing: an overview. Remote sensing and image processing methods in geology. Remote sensing: classification of multispectral images. Rheological measurements of geological materials. Risk analysis. River basins: effects of forestation. River basins: management of water quality. River basins: microcomputer modelling. Rivers and estuaries: finite-difference modelling. Scale invariance and multifractals in the atmosphere. Seasonal adjustment. Sensitivity analysis and simulation experimentation. Sensitivity analysis in ecological system models. Sensitivity techniques in input-output flow analysis. Simulation modelling: partial differential equations. Snow model systems: effects of climatic and enviromental change. Soils: solute transport. Spectral analysis, time-variable. Stability of complex ecosystems. Systems analysis for policy making. Systems analysis for policy making: a support system. Systems estimation in forestry and tree biology. Systems estimation in plant physiology. Temperature measurement: general aspects. Thermal environment. Thermal stratification in water bodies. Tides: mechanistic modelling. Tides: time-series modelling. Time-series analysis in the frequency domain. Time-series analysis in the time domain. Top-down modelling in ecology. Total organic carbon. Total oxygen demand. Toxic chemicals assessment: simulation modelling. Toxic substances: ecological effects. Toxic substances modelling: fugacity concepts. Trace gases and future climate. Transfer function models. Transport processes in heterogeneous materials: theory and measurement. Trophic state criteria. Trophic structures modelling. Uncertainty assessment by set-theoretic parameter estimation. Uncertainty, identifiability and predictability in environmental models. Validation of identified models. Validation of phytoplankton models. Validation of simulation models: general approach. Validation of simulation models: philosophy and statistical methods of confirmation. Validation of simulation models: Statistical approach. Volterra population equations. Wastewater treatment processes: modelling and control. Water bodies time scale estimation: mass concepts. Water pollution: chemical analysis. Water pollution: inorganic nitrogen compounds. Water pollution: organic nitrogen compounds. Water pollution: phosphorous. Water quality modelling: case study. Water quality modelling in lakes and reservoirs. Water quality: multivariable time-series models. Water quality: remote sensing. Water resources: systems engineering. Weather radar calibration: systems approach. Weather radar for rainfall measurement and forecasting. Wind velocity determination using optical lasers.

