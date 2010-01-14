Concise Encyclopedia of Brain and Language
1st Edition
Description
This volume descibes, in up-to-date terminology and authoritative interpretation, the field of neurolinguistics, the science concerned with the neural mechanisms underlying the comprehension, production and abstract knowledge of spoken, signed or written language. An edited anthology of 165 articles from the award-winning Encyclopedia of Language and Linguistics 2nd edition, Encyclopedia of Neuroscience 4th Edition and Encyclopedia of the Neorological Sciences and Neurological Disorders, it provides the most comprehensive one-volume reference solution for scientists working with language and the brain ever published.
Key Features
- Authoritative review of this dynamic field placed in an interdisciplinary context
- Approximately 165 articles by leaders in the field
- Compact and affordable single-volume format
Readership
Relevant to any department, institute or individual interested in the area of neurolinguistics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 632
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2009
- Published:
- 14th January 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080964997
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081014516
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Harry Whitaker Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Northern Michigan University, Marquette, USA