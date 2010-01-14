Concise Encyclopedia of Brain and Language - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080964980, 9780080964997

Concise Encyclopedia of Brain and Language

1st Edition

Editors: Harry Whitaker
eBook ISBN: 9780080964997
Paperback ISBN: 9780081014516
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th January 2010
Page Count: 632
Description

This volume descibes, in up-to-date terminology and authoritative interpretation, the field of neurolinguistics, the science concerned with the neural mechanisms underlying the comprehension, production and abstract knowledge of spoken, signed or written language. An edited anthology of 165 articles from the award-winning Encyclopedia of Language and Linguistics 2nd edition, Encyclopedia of Neuroscience 4th Edition and Encyclopedia of the Neorological Sciences and Neurological Disorders, it provides the most comprehensive one-volume reference solution for scientists working with language and the brain ever published.

Key Features

  • Authoritative review of this dynamic field placed in an interdisciplinary context
  • Approximately 165 articles by leaders in the field
  • Compact and affordable single-volume format

Readership

Relevant to any department, institute or individual interested in the area of neurolinguistics

Details

No. of pages:
632
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780080964997
Paperback ISBN:
9780081014516

About the Editors

Harry Whitaker Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Northern Michigan University, Marquette, USA

