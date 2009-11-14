Concise Encyclopedia of Applied Linguistics
1st Edition
Concise Encyclopedia of Applied Linguistics formalizes, organizes and analyzes the relation of knowledge about language to decision-making in practice. It synthesizes research in psycholinguistics, educational linguistics and sociolinguistics, freely crossing subject fields to establish innovative and expert responses to some of the key debates in the field. Authored and compiled by leaders in their various specialties and collated and extensively re-edited from the award-winning Encyclopedia of Language and Linguistics, Second Edition, this collection will be an ideal one-stop desk reference solution for any linguistics professional and researcher interested in how language operates at the leading edge.
- Authoritative review of this dynamic field placed in an interdisciplinary context
- Over 100 articles by leaders in the field
- Compact and affordable single-volume format
Relevant to any department, institute or individual interested in the application of linguistics theory.
- 571
- English
- © Elsevier 2009
- 14th November 2009
- Elsevier
- 9780080965031
- 9780080965024
Margie Berns Editor
Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, US