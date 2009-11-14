Concise Encyclopedia of Applied Linguistics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080965024, 9780080965031

Concise Encyclopedia of Applied Linguistics

1st Edition

Editors: Margie Berns
eBook ISBN: 9780080965031
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080965024
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th November 2009
Page Count: 571
Description

Concise Encyclopedia of Applied Linguistics formalizes, organizes and analyzes the relation of knowledge about language to decision-making in practice. It synthesizes research in psycholinguistics, educational linguistics and sociolinguistics, freely crossing subject fields to establish innovative and expert responses to some of the key debates in the field. Authored and compiled by leaders in their various specialties and collated and extensively re-edited from the award-winning Encyclopedia of Language and Linguistics, Second Edition, this collection will be an ideal one-stop desk reference solution for any linguistics professional and researcher interested in how language operates at the leading edge.

Key Features

  • Authoritative review of this dynamic field placed in an interdisciplinary context
  • Over 100 articles by leaders in the field
  • Compact and affordable single-volume format

Readership

Relevant to any department, institute or individual interested in the application of linguistics theory.

Details

No. of pages:
571
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780080965031
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080965024

About the Editors

Margie Berns Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, US

