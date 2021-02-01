Written by the authors of the renowned embryology textbooks The Developing Human and Before We Are Born, Concise Clinical Embryology: An Integrated, Case-Based Approach offers essential, high-yield information and high-quality clinical cases to illustrate key principles of embryology and their relevance to everyday practice. Ideally tailored to the needs of today’s medical students and medical courses, this concise text clearly explains how embryology relates to other medical disciplines and its importance in safe, effective clinical practice. Abundant illustrations throughout help you grasp highly visual concepts quickly and easily.