Concise Clinical Embryology: an Integrated, Case-Based Approach - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323696159

Concise Clinical Embryology: an Integrated, Case-Based Approach

1st Edition

Authors: Mark Torchia T. V. N. Persaud
Paperback ISBN: 9780323696159
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 128
Description

Written by the authors of the renowned embryology textbooks The Developing Human and Before We Are Born, Concise Clinical Embryology: An Integrated, Case-Based Approach offers essential, high-yield information and high-quality clinical cases to illustrate key principles of embryology and their relevance to everyday practice. Ideally tailored to the needs of today’s medical students and medical courses, this concise text clearly explains how embryology relates to other medical disciplines and its importance in safe, effective clinical practice. Abundant illustrations throughout help you grasp highly visual concepts quickly and easily.

About the Authors

Mark Torchia

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor and Director of Development, Department of Surgery, Associate Professor, Department of Human Anatomy and Cell Sciences, Director, Centre for the Advancement of Teaching and Learning, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

T. V. N. Persaud

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus and Former Head, Department of Human Anatomy and Cell Science; Professor of Pediatrics and Child Health; Associate Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada; Professor of Anatomy, St. George’s University, Grenada, West Indies

