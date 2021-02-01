Concise Clinical Embryology: an Integrated, Case-Based Approach
1st Edition
Description
Written by the authors of the renowned embryology textbooks The Developing Human and Before We Are Born, Concise Clinical Embryology: An Integrated, Case-Based Approach offers essential, high-yield information and high-quality clinical cases to illustrate key principles of embryology and their relevance to everyday practice. Ideally tailored to the needs of today’s medical students and medical courses, this concise text clearly explains how embryology relates to other medical disciplines and its importance in safe, effective clinical practice. Abundant illustrations throughout help you grasp highly visual concepts quickly and easily.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 128
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323696159
About the Authors
Mark Torchia
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Director of Development, Department of Surgery, Associate Professor, Department of Human Anatomy and Cell Sciences, Director, Centre for the Advancement of Teaching and Learning, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
T. V. N. Persaud
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus and Former Head, Department of Human Anatomy and Cell Science; Professor of Pediatrics and Child Health; Associate Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada; Professor of Anatomy, St. George’s University, Grenada, West Indies
