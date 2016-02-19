Concerning Amines
1st Edition
Their Properties, Preparation and Reactions
Description
Concerning Amines: Their Properties, Preparation and Reactions attempts to describe the accumulated knowledge on the properties of amines. This text first discusses nitrogen atom contained in amines, along with the basicity, geometry, nomenclature, occurrence, reaction, and preparation of these derivatives of ammonia. This book then explains the stereochemistry of the amino group and of quaternary ammonium compounds. Amine salts; absolute configuration of asymmetric amines; and influence of amino group are also tackled. This text also looks into the amino group in heterocyclic aromatic systems. This book concludes by explaining the syntheses of heterocyclic amines, enamines, and further reactions of carbonyl compounds with amines, including the Eschweiler, Vilsmeyer, and von Braun reactions. This publication will be invaluable to those interested in studying the properties of amines, such as chemists and students of chemistry.
Table of Contents
Preface
Editorial Preface
The Nitrogen Atom
Types of Amines
Basicity of Amines
Geometry of Amines and Ammonium Compounds
Nomenclature of Amines
Physical Properties of Amines
Occurrence of Amines in Nature
Preparation of Amines
Laboratory and Industrial Synthesis
Biosynthesis
Practical Considerations in Preparation of Amines
Reduction of Nitro Compounds
Alkylation of Ammonia
Alkylation of the Phthalimide Anion (Gabriel Synthesis)
Reductive Alkylation
The Leuckart Reaction
The Ritter Reaction
Reduction of Oximes
Reduction of Cyanides
Various Rearrangements Leading to Amines
The Hofmann Reaction
The Curtius Reaction
The Schmidt Reaction
The Lossen Rearrangement
Summary of Preparative Methods
Reactions of Amines
Basicity
Alkylation of Amines
Cyclic Immonium Intermediates
Formation of Quaternary Ammonium Salts
Formation of Quaternary Ammonium Hydroxides
The Hofmann Exhaustive Methylation and Degradation Reaction
Oxidation of Amines
Acylation of Amines
The Hinsberg Reaction
Reaction of Amines with Nitrous Acid
Aliphatic Amines
Primary Aromatic Aminesâ€”Diazonium Salts
The Sandmeyer Reaction
Action of Iodide Ion on Diazonium Salts
The Schiemann Reaction
Replacement of Diazonium Group by Hydroxyl
Replacement of Diazonium Group by Alkoxyl
Reduction of Diazonium Salts
Coupling Reaction
Secondary and Tertiary Amines
Stereochemistry of the Amino Group
Stereochemistry of Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
Amine Saltsâ€”Resolution of Racemates of Asymmetric Carbon Compounds
Absolute Configuration of Asymmetric Amines
Directive Influence of Amino Group in Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
Nitration of Aromatic Amines
Sulphonation of Aromatic Amines
The Sulphonamides
Halogenation of Aromatic Amines
Preparation of Aromatic Amines via a Benzyne Intermediate
Preparation of Diphenylamine and Triphenylamine
Rearrangements Producing Aromatic Amino Derivatives
The Amino Group in Heterocyclic Aromatic Systems
Syntheses of Heterocyclic Amines
Pyrroles
Fischer Indole Synthesis
Pyridines
Skraup Synthesis
Bischler-Napieralski Reaction
Enamines
Further Reactions of Carbonyl Compounds with Amines
The Eschweiler Reaction
The Vilsmeyer Reaction
The Von Braun Reaction
The Mannich Reaction
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483185903
