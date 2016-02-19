Concerning Amines
1st Edition
Their Properties, Preparation and Reactions
Authors: David Ginsburg
Editors: Robert Robinson
eBook ISBN: 9781483181059
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 208
About the Author
David Ginsburg
Affiliations and Expertise
James V Neel Distinguished University Professor, Departments of Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, and Communicable Diseases, and Human Genetics, Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, Michigan
About the Editor
Robert Robinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Recently retired from editorship of Canadian Security magazine
