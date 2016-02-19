Concerning Amines - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080119120, 9781483181059

Concerning Amines

1st Edition

Their Properties, Preparation and Reactions

Authors: David Ginsburg
Editors: Robert Robinson
eBook ISBN: 9781483181059
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 208
About the Author

David Ginsburg

Affiliations and Expertise

James V Neel Distinguished University Professor, Departments of Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, and Communicable Diseases, and Human Genetics, Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, Michigan

About the Editor

Robert Robinson

Affiliations and Expertise

Recently retired from editorship of Canadian Security magazine

