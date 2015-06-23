Conceptual Foundations - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323299930, 9780323310284

Conceptual Foundations

6th Edition

The Bridge to Professional Nursing Practice

Authors: Elizabeth Friberg Joan Creasia
Paperback ISBN: 9780323299930
eBook ISBN: 9780323310284
eBook ISBN: 9780323310246
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 23rd June 2015
Page Count: 392
Description

Best known for its conceptual approach to nursing practice, Conceptual Foundations: The Bridge to Professional Nursing Practice, 6th Edition gives you the foundation you need to prepare for your role as a professional nurse. Expert educators Elizabeth E. Friberg and Joan L. Creasia bring together the best minds of nursing for a unique in-depth look at the profession's major theories, practices, and principles. Complete with three all-new chapters and updated content throughout, this expanded sixth edition challenges you to think critically and conceptually. In addition, new Evolve resources mean you can do more online than ever before.

Key Features

  • Critical thinking exercises at the end of each chapter help you use and apply what you have learned.
  • Case studies throughout the text provide you with opportunities to develop your analytical skills.
  • Objectives at the beginning of each chapter provide a framework for study.
  • Profile in Practice scenarios at the beginning of each chapter introduce real-life situations that accompany the professional behaviors covered in the text.
  • Key points at the end of each chapter reinforce learning objectives and help you focus on important information.

Table of Contents

Part I: Context of Professional Nursing Practice
1. A Brief History of Professional Nursing in the United States
2. Pathways of Nursing Education
3. Beyond Professional Socialization
4. Professional Nursing Roles
5. Theories and Frameworks for Professional Nursing Practice
6. Health Policy and Practice and the Nursing Practice Environment
Part II: Dimensions of Professional Nursing Practice
7. Economic Issues in Nursing and Health Care
8. Effective Communication
9. Think Like a Nurse: Essential Thinking Skills for Professional Nurses
10. Teaching and Learning in the 21st Century
11. Legal Aspects of Nursing Practice
12. Ethical Dimensions of Nursing and Health Care
13. NEW! Information Management
14. Diversity in Health and Illness
Part III:Themes in Professional Nursing Practice
15. Health and Health Promotion
16. Genetics and Genomics in Professional Nursing
17. NEW! Global Rural Nursing Practice
18. Violence Against Women: An Epidemic and a Health Issue
19. NEW! Telehealth in Nursing Practice
20. Patient Safety

Elizabeth Friberg

Assistant Professor of Nursing, University of Virginia School of Nursing, Charlottesville, Virginia

Joan Creasia

Dean and Professor, College of Nursing, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

