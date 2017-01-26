Conceptual Care Mapping
1st Edition
Case Studies for Improving Communication, Collaboration, and Care
Description
Learn to prioritize patient care quickly and effectively! Conceptual Care Mapping: Case Studies for Improving Communication, Collaboration, and Care uses a ‘two books in one’ approach to guide you through the most important aspects of patient care and critical thinking. The first section explores the title’s three C’s of care, communication, and collaboration within the healthcare team. The second section includes case studies that progress from simple clinical conditions to the more complex. Conceptual Care Mapping provides the tools you need to understand and implement effective patient care plans. With mapping practice both online and in the text, this unique book is the ideal resource for any first-year nursing student!
Key Features
- Unique! Conceptual Care Mapping guides your care — using templates and an online, interactive conceptual care map creator — from the author team who developed this new method of organizing care information.
- Unique! 30 case studies focus on the patients you are most likely to see in clinical experience as a first-year student — and are organized from simple to complex, guiding you through prioritization and teaching you to think critically.
- Unique! Elsevier’s Conceptual Care Map (CCM) creator helps you create, update, manage, and submit care maps quickly and effectively.
- Unique! Answers and completed care maps are provided for selected cases to reinforce what you’ve learned.
- Unique! Improving Patient Care section not only provides an overview of care mapping, but also focuses on three key elements of patient care: care, communication (both with other healthcare professionals and with patients), and collaboration.
- Unique! Interprofessional Education (IPE) and collaboration are key elements in all of the case studies, helping you understand how you will work within the larger healthcare team.
- Full-color design makes it easier to match up your online care mapping with content in the text.
Table of Contents
Section I: Improving Patient Care
1. Introduction to Conceptual Care Mapping
2. Assessment
3. Communication
4. Collaboration
5. Critical Thinking
Section II: Case Studies
Case Study 1 – Ellen Halstead
Case Study 2 – Jamaal Samatar
Case Study 3 – Rachelle Wagner
Case Study 4 – Victoria Litchfield
Case Study 5 – Beatrice Keifer
Case Study 6 – Danielle Hammond
Case Study 7 – James Robertson
Case Study 8 – George Carlton
Case Study 9 – Vera Rose
Case Study 10 – Cora Jenkins
Case Study 11 – Helen Williams
Case Study 12 – Thomas Middleton
Case Study 13 – Manuel Rodriguez
Case Study 14 – Nicole Kaiser
Case Study 15 – Jack Weingart
Case Study 16 – Michael Mills
Case Study 17 – Ronald Bailey
Case Study 18 – William Ruby
Case Study 19 – Donald Bergman
Case Study 20 – Catherine Abbott
Case Study 21 – Alice Chung
Case Study 22 – Broderick Winston
Case Study 23 – Mark Summerfield
Case Study 24 – Sarah Laurent
Case Study 25 – Karen Woodruff
Case Study 26 – Edward Moore
Case Study 27 – Caleb Nguyen
Case Study 28 – Taylor Collins
Case Study 29 – Erika Pratt
Case Study 30 – Kenneth Ventura
Appendix A: NANDA Diagnoses and Definitions
Appendix B: Lab Information
Appendix C: Checklist
Appendix D: Abbreviations
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 26th January 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323482295
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323482318
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323480376