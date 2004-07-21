Concepts and Terminology in Organic Stereochemistry
1st Edition
Description
In the last quarter century there have been only two seminal contributions in the field of organic stereochemistry - both by Kurt Mislow and his coworkers - ones that have clarified the basic concepts of stereotopicity and chirotopicity. Not withstanding a few other sporadic contributions by others, to date there have been no systematic attempts to unify and develop the conceptual framework and terminology of organic stereochemistry. Existing terms are frequently misused or abused, needed terms - redundant, confusing or controversial - are invented randomly, and yet other needed terms have not seen the light of day.
This three-part work presents the elements of a simple, uniform and comprehensive language of the stereochemical underpinnings of organic chemistry. It is essential reading for industrial chemists, graduate students, university professors and industrial researchers in the field of Organic Stereochemistry.
Key Features
- Presents the elements of a simple, uniform and comprehensive language of organic stereochemistry.
- Presents concepts and classifications which are universal.
Table of Contents
Volume 1 - The Classification of Morphic Relationships, Morphizations, Topic Relationships and Topizations.
Chapter 1. On the Geometric Basis of Metric Relationships and Metrization Processes of Carbogenic Molecules. The HEDAN Classification.
Chapter 2. Systematic Classification of Morphic (& "Meric") Relationships and Morphizations (& "Merizations") in Carbogenic Molecules. Applications of the HEDAN Classification.
Chapter 3. On the Geometric Basis of Topic Relationships and Topization Processes of Carbogenic Molecules. The HEDAN Classification.
Chapter 4. Systematic Classification of Topic Relationships and Topization Processes in Carbogenic Molecules. Applications of the HEDAN Classification.
Chapter 5. Correlations of Morphic with Topic Relationships,and, Morphizations with Topizations in Carbogenic Molecules.
Chapter 6. Geometric Segmentation of Carbogenic Molecules. Geometric Origin of Molecular Stereogenicity. 1. Coplanar and Orthogonal Systems.
Chapter 7. Geometric Segmentation of Carbogenic Molecules. Geometric Origin of Molecular Stereogenicity. 2. Angular Systems I. Angularly-Linked Multiplexes.
Volume 2 - Selectivity in Junctive/Disjunctive and Ligogenic/Ligolytic Processes.
Chapter 8. Junctive/Disjunctive Processes in Organic Chemistry.
Chapter 9. Ligogenic/Ligolytic Processes in Organic Chemistry.
Chapter 10. Morphoselectivity.
Chapter 11. Situselectivity.
Chapter 12. Facioselectivity.
Chapter 13. Vectoselectivity.
Chapter 14. Anguloselectivity.
Volume 3 - The Stereochemical Classification of Organic Reactions.
Chapter 15. On the Prostereogenicity and Prochirotopicity of Bonded Atoms.
Chapter 16. Defining Stereogenization/Destereogenization, Chirogenization/Dechirogenization and Chirostereogenization/Dechirodestereogenization.
Chapter 17. Stereochemical Classification of Organic Reactions. 1.Stereotopoprocesses.
Chapter 18. Stereochemical Classification of Organic Reactions. 2. Chiropoprocesses.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 622
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2004
- Published:
- 21st July 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080445090
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080472317
About the Author
Moses K. Kaloustian
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Fordham University, Bronx, NY, USA
Reviews
@qu: "Supplemented by many figures, this advanced - level reading is for graduate students, university professors and industrial researchers in the field of Organic Sterochemistry. Concepts and Terminology in Organic Sterochemistry would be a good addition to the research library collections." @source: E-STREAMS Vol. 8, No. 5 - May 2005