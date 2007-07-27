Concepts and Applications in Environmental Geochemistry, Volume 5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
I. Today's Environmental Geochemistry--A Review of New Concepts and Innovative Practices; II. Geochemistry in Surface and Groundwater Research; III. Lithosphere-Hydrosphere Interactions: Applications of Geochemical Principles; IV. Geochemistry in Soils Research; V. Environmental Biogeochemistry--Concepts and Case Studies; VI. Application of Geochemical Principles in Environmental Quality and Remediation Research; VII. Applications of New Analytical and Quantitative Methods in Environmental Geochemistry Research
Description
This volume is for environmental researchers and government policy makers who are required to monitor environmental quality for their environmental investigators and remediation plans. It uses concepts and applications to aid in the exchange of scientific information across all the environmental science disciplines ranging from geochemistry to hydrogeology and ecology to biotechnology. Focusing on issues such as metals, organics and nutrient contamination of water and soils, and interactions between soil-water-plants-chemicals, the book synthesizes the latest findings in this rapidly-developing, multi-disciplinary field. Cutting-edge environmental analytical methods are also presented, making this a must-have for professionals tasked with monitoring environmental quality. These concepts and applications help in decision making and problem solving in a single resource.
Key Features
Integrative approach promotes the exchange of scientific information among different disciplines New concepts and case studies make the text unique among existing resources *Tremendous practical value in environmental quality and remediation with an emphasis on human health and ecological risk assessment
Readership
Environmental researchers and governmental policy makers in geology, geochemistry, hydrology, ecology, agronomy, chemistry, mineralolgy, microbiology, limnology, and biotechnology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 778
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 27th July 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080549736
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080465227
About the Editors
Dibyendu Sarkar Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX, USA
Rupali Datta Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX, USA
Robyn Hannigan Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Arkansas University, State University, Arkansas, USA