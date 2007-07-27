Concepts and Applications in Environmental Geochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080465227, 9780080549736

Concepts and Applications in Environmental Geochemistry, Volume 5

1st Edition

Editors: Dibyendu Sarkar Rupali Datta Robyn Hannigan
eBook ISBN: 9780080549736
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080465227
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 27th July 2007
Page Count: 778
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
114.00
96.90
14000.00
11900.00
158.18
134.45
124.00
105.40
165.00
140.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
14000.00
11900.00
138.00
117.30
95.00
80.75
118.00
100.30
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

I. Today's Environmental Geochemistry--A Review of New Concepts and Innovative Practices; II. Geochemistry in Surface and Groundwater Research; III. Lithosphere-Hydrosphere Interactions: Applications of Geochemical Principles; IV. Geochemistry in Soils Research; V. Environmental Biogeochemistry--Concepts and Case Studies; VI. Application of Geochemical Principles in Environmental Quality and Remediation Research; VII. Applications of New Analytical and Quantitative Methods in Environmental Geochemistry Research

Description

This volume is for environmental researchers and government policy makers who are required to monitor environmental quality for their environmental investigators and remediation plans. It uses concepts and applications to aid in the exchange of scientific information across all the environmental science disciplines ranging from geochemistry to hydrogeology and ecology to biotechnology. Focusing on issues such as metals, organics and nutrient contamination of water and soils, and interactions between soil-water-plants-chemicals, the book synthesizes the latest findings in this rapidly-developing, multi-disciplinary field. Cutting-edge environmental analytical methods are also presented, making this a must-have for professionals tasked with monitoring environmental quality. These concepts and applications help in decision making and problem solving in a single resource.

Key Features

Integrative approach promotes the exchange of scientific information among different disciplines New concepts and case studies make the text unique among existing resources *Tremendous practical value in environmental quality and remediation with an emphasis on human health and ecological risk assessment

Readership

Environmental researchers and governmental policy makers in geology, geochemistry, hydrology, ecology, agronomy, chemistry, mineralolgy, microbiology, limnology, and biotechnology.

Details

No. of pages:
778
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080549736
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080465227

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Dibyendu Sarkar Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX, USA

Rupali Datta Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX, USA

Robyn Hannigan Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Arkansas University, State University, Arkansas, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.