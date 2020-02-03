Concept-Based Clinical Nursing Skills

PREFACE TO CRITICAL CONCEPTS FOR CLINICAL SKILLS

Section 1: Purpose of the book

Section 2: Critical Concepts

Accuracy

Client-Centered Care

Infection Control

Safety

Communication

Evaluation

Health Maintenance

Section 3: Organization of the Text

Section 4: Aligning with QSEN

Section 5: Integration of the Nursing Process

Section 6: Special Features of the Text

UNIT I: FUNDAMENTAL NURSING SKILLS

1. FOUNDATIONS OF SAFE CLIENT CARE

Section 1: Identifying the Client

Skill 1-2 Identifying the Client

Section 2: Preventing Infections

Skill 1-2 Performing Hand Hygiene with an Alcohol-based Agent

Skill 1-3 Performing Hand Hygiene with Soap and Water

Skill 1-4 Applying and Removing Clean Gloves

Skill 1-5 Applying and Removing Personal Protective Equipment

• Gown

• Mask

• Respirator

• Goggles or Face Shield

• Gloves

Section 3: Moving Clients Safely

Advocacy, Positioning Clients

Skill 1-6 Positioning Clients in Bed

Skill 1-7 Moving Clients Up in Bed

Skill 1-8 Transferring Clients Who Can Bear Weight from Bed to Chair

Skill 1-9 Using a Sling Lift To Move Clients

Skill 1-10 Using a Sit to Stand Lift

Skill 1-11 Transferring Clients Laterally (from Bed to Stretcher)

Skill 1-12 Moving Clients Who Have Special Precautions (Logrolling)

Section 4: Using Restraints Safely

Skill 1-13 Applying and Removing Restraints

• Elbow Restraints

• Limb Restraints

• Vest Restraint

• Belt Restraint

• Mitt Restraint

Skill 1-14 Applying a Mummy Restraint

2. PERSONAL CARE AND HYGIENE

Section 1: Bathing the Client

Skill 2-1 Assisting an Ambulatory Client with Bathing

Skill 2-2 Changing the Gown for a Client with an IV

Skill 2-3 Bathing an Adult in Bed

Skill 2-4 Providing Perineal care

Skill 2-5 Providing Foot Care

Skill 2-6 Providing Nail Care

Skill 2-7 Bathing an Infant

Skill 2-8 Diapering an Infant

Section 2: Assisting with Oral Hygiene

Skill 2-9 Assisting with Brushing & Flossing

Skill 2-10 Providing Oral Hygiene for an Unconscious Client

Skill 2-11 Removing, Cleaning and Inserting Dentures

Section 3: Providing Hair Care

Skill 2-12 Shampooing the Client’s Hair

Skill 2-13 Shampooing a Client With a Dry Shampoo Cap

Skill 2-14 Shaving a Client

Skill 2-15 Caring for the Client with Lice

Section 4: Providing Eye and Ear Care

Skill 2-16 Providing Eye Care for the Unconscious Client

Skill 2-17 Removing and Cleaning Contact Lens

Skill 2-18 Removing and Cleaning an Artificial Eye

Section 5: Assisting with Elimination

Skill 2-19 Assisting the Client Using the Urinal

Skill 2-20 Assisting the Client Using the Bedpan

Skill 2-21 Applying a Condom Catheter

Section 6: Making Beds

Skill 2-22 Changing an Unoccupied Bed

Skill 2-23 Making a Surgical Bed

Skill 2-24 Changing an Occupied Bed

3. VITAL SIGNS & VITAL MEASURMENTS

Section 1: Assessing Temperature

Skill 3-1 Measuring Temperature with an Electronic Thermometer

Skill 3-2 Measuring Temperature with a Glass Thermometer

Skill 3-3 Measuring Temperature with a Tympanic Membrane Thermometer

Skill 3-4 Measuring Temperature with a Temporal Artery Thermometer

Section 2: Regulating Temperature

Skill 3-5 Using a Conductive Heating or Cooling Blanket

Skill 3-6 Using an Infant Radiant Warmer

Section 3: Assessing Pulses

Skill 3-7 Palpating a Radial Pulse

Skill 3-8 Assessing Carotid Pulses

Skill 3-9 Assessing Peripheral Pulses

Skill 3-10 Using a Doppler Ultrasound to Hear Pulses

Skill 3-11 Obtaining an Apical Pulse

Skill 3-12 Obtaining an Apical/Radial Pulse

Section 4: Assessing Respiration

Skill 3-13 Obtaining a Respiratory Rate

Section 5: Assessing Blood Pressure

Skill 3-14 Palpating a Systolic Arterial Blood Pressure

Skill 3-15 Measuring a Systolic and Diastolic Blood Pressure by Auscultation

Skill 3-16 Measuring Blood Pressure with an Oscillometric Automatic BP Cuff

Skill 3-17 Using a Doppler Ultrasound to Hear Systolic Arterial Blood Pressure

Section 6: Assessing Oxygenation

Skill 4-18 Obtaining a Pulse Oximeter Measurement

Section 7: Assessing Blood Glucose

Skill 4-19 Obtaining Blood Glucose Measurements

4. HEALTH ASSESSMENT

Subjective Data: Components of a Health History; Conducting an Interview

Objective Data: Different Types of Objective Data, Techniques Used for Collecting Objective Data (Inspection, Auscultation,

Percussion, Palpation Techniques)

Section 1: Caring for the Client who Requires a Preliminary Health Assessment

Skill 4-1 Performing a Preliminary Health Survey

Section 2: Performing a Systematic or Focused Physical Assessment

Skill 4-2 Performing a Rapid Head to Toe Bedside Assessment

Skill 4-3 Assessing the Skin/Integument System

Skill 4-4 Assessing the Head and Neck (HEENT)

Skill 4-5 Assessing the Neurological System

Skill 4-6 Assessing the Thorax (Heart and Lungs)

Skill 4-7 Assessing the Abdomen

Skill 4-8 Assessing the Musculoskeletal System

Skill 4-9 Assessing the Genitourinary System

5. NUTRITION AND GASTROINTESTINAL TUBE THERAPY

Assimilation of Nutrients; Essential Nutrients, Micro and Macro Nutrients

National Guidelines for Nutritional Care; United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)

MyPlate.Gov; American Academy and Dietetics (ADA)

Disorders that Cause Nutritional Problems

Intake – Measurement of Volume, Food Intake, etc.

Types of Diets, Modified Consistency Diets Level I, II, and III, Special Diets

Section 1: Performing a Nutritional Assessment

Skill 5-1 Performing a Basic Nutritional Screening

Section 2: Assisting Clients with Oral Nutrition

Skill 5-2 Preparing the Client for Receiving a Meal

Skill 5-3 Assisting Clients who Have a Physical or Cognitive Impairment

Skill 5-4 Assisting Clients with Dysphagia or Aspiration Risk

Section 3: Providing Gastric Tube Therapy

Skill 5-5 Inserting a Large Bore Nasogastric (NG) Sump Tube

Skill 5-6 Providing Daily Care for a Client with a Large Bore NG Tube

Skill 5-7 Initiating and Managing Nasogastric (NG) Suction

Skill 5-8 Irrigating a Large Bore Nasogastric (NG) Sump Tube

Skill 5-9 Discontinuing a Nasogastric (NG) Sump Tube

Section 4: Providing Enteral Nutrition

Skill 5-10 Placement and Care of a Nasally Inserted Small Bore Feeding Tube

Skill 5-11 Providing Care for the Client with a Gastrostomy, Jejunostomy, or PEG

Skill 5-12 Administering a Bolus or Intermittent Enteral Tube Feeding

Skill 5-13 Administering a Continuous Enteral Tube Feeding

Skill 5-14 Discontinuing Enteral Feeding

6. COMFORT CARE

Section 1: Assessment of Pain and Discomfort

Skill 6-1 Performing a Pain Assessment

Section 1: Promoting Comfort and Relaxation

Skill 6-2 Enhancing the Client’s Environment

Skill 6-3 Assisting the Client with Guided Imagery

Skill 6-4 Assisting the Client with Controlled Breathing

Skill 6-5 Providing a Back Massage

Section 2: Using A TENS Unit To Promote Comfort

Skill 6-6 Applying a TENS Unit

Skill 6-7 Discontinuing TENS

Section 3: Using Heat or Cold Therapy To Promote Comfort

Skill 6-8 Using an Instant Disposable Cold Pack or Heat Pack

Skill 6-9 Using a Non-Disposable Cold Gel Pack

Skill 6-10 Using an Ice Bag

Skill 6-11 Using a Portable Sitz Bath

Skill 6-12 Using a Heat Lamp

Skill 6-13 Using Localized Circulating (Aqua) Heat/Cold Therapy

Section 4: Using Patient Controlled Analgesia (PCA) To Promote Comfort

Skill 6-14 Evaluating a Client for PCA Therapy

Skill 6-15 Initiating and Managing PCA Therapy

Skill 6-16 Teaching the Client and Family about PCA Therapy

Skill 6-17 Replacing or Changing a Vial During PCA Therapy

Skill 6-18 Discontinuing PCA Therapy

Section 5: Using An Epidural Catheter To Promote Comfort

Skill 6-19 Caring for the Client with an Epidural Catheter

Skill 6-20 Assisting with Removal of Epidural Catheter

7. SUPPORTING MOBILITY & IMMOBILIZATION

Section 1: Supporting Mobility

Skill 7-1 Performing Range of Motion Exercises

Skill 7-2 Assisting with Ambulation Using a Transfer Belt

Skill 7-3 Teaching the Client to Use a Cane

Skill 7-4 Teaching the Client to Use a Walker

Skill 7-5 Teaching the Client to Use Crutches

Section 2: Supporting Immobilization

Skill 7-6 Applying a Sling

Skill 7-7 Applying Bandages

• Spiral Bandage Around a Cylindrical Extremity

• Reverse Spiral Around an Extremity with Increasing Diameter

• Figure 8 Bandage Over a Joint

Skill 7-8 Providing Cast Care

Skill 7-9 Managing Traction

• Skin Traction

• Skeletal Traction

Skill 7-10 Providing Pin Site Care

Section 3: Supporting Cervical Immobilization

Skill 7-11 Applying a Cervical Collar

Skill 7-12 Managing Halo Traction

Section 3: Caring for the Client with an Amputation

Skill 7-13 Exercising and Positioning the Residual Limb Following Amputation

Skill 7-14 Applying a Compression Bandage and Commercial Shrinker to an Amputation Stump

8. END OF LIFE CARE

Section 1: Bereavement and Spiritual Care

Skill 8-1 Providing Care for the Client Who is Grieving

Skill 8-2 Providing Spiritual Care for the Client at the End of Life

Section 2: Assisting with Advance Care Planning

Skill 8-3 Assisting with Advance Directives and DNR Orders

Section 3: Physical Care at the End of Life

Skill 8-4 Providing Physical Care for the Client at the End of Life

Section 4: Care of the Client After Death

Skill 8-5 Providing Care After Death: Post-Mortem Care

UNIT II: INTERMEDIATE NURSING SKILLS

9. AIRWAY & BREATHING

Section 1: Optimizing Gas Exchange

Skill 9-1 Instructing the Client in Deep Breathing and Coughing Exercises

Skill 9-2 Instructing the Client to Use Incentive Spirometry

Skill 9-3 Performing Chest Physiotherapy

• Percussion

• Vibration

• Postural Drainage

Section 2: Administering Oxygen

Skill 9-4 Using a High Pressure Oxygen Cylinder

Skill 9-5 Using an Oxygen Flow Meter

Skill 9-6 Placing a Client on Oxygen by Nasal Cannula

Skill 9-7 Placing a Client on Oxygen by Face Mask

• Simple Face Mask

• Venturi Mask

• Non-Rebreather Masks

• Face Tent

• Tracheostomy Collar Mask

Skill 9-8 Placing a Client on Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Section 3: Caring for the Client with an Artificial Airway

Skill 9-9 Inserting a Nasopharyngeal Airway

Skill 9-10 Inserting an Oropharyngeal Airway

Skill 9-11 Performing Oropharyngeal and Nasopharyngeal Suctioning

Skill 9-12 Suctioning an Artificial Airway

• Open Suctioning

• Closed (In-line) Suctioning

Skill 9-13 Obtaining a Sputum Sample when Suctioning an Artificial Airway

Skill 9-14 Cleaning a Tracheostomy (Trach Care)

Skill 9-15 Securing the Tracheostomy

• Twill Ties

• Velco Ties

10. STERILE TECHNIQUE

Section 1: Preparing the Sterile Field

Skill 10-1 Opening a Sterile Pack

Skill 10-2 Applying and Removing Sterile Gloves

Skill 10-3 Opening a Sterile Barrier and Setting up a Sterile Field

Skill 10-4 Adding Sterile Items to a Sterile Field and Draping a Sterile Field

Skill 10-5 Pouring a Sterile Liquid

Section 2: Preparing to Enter a Sterile Surgical Suite

Skill 10-6 Performing a Surgical Handrub

Skill 10-7 Performing a Surgical Handscrub

Skill 10-8 Performing Closed Surgical Gloving

Skill 10-9 Performing Surgical Gowning

11. MEDICATION ADMINISTRATION

Section 1: Administration of Oral Medications

Skill 11-1 Administering Oral Medications (Tablets, Capsules, and Liquids)

Section 2: Administration of Enteral Medications

Skill 11-2 Administering a Medication Through a Nasogastric (NG) Tube

Skill 11-3 Administering Medication Through Gastrostomy, Jejunostomy or PEG

Section 3: Administering Mucous Membrane Applications

Skill 11-4 Instilling Nose Drops

Skill 11-5 Administering Sublingual or Buccal Medications

Skill 11-6 Administering Inhaled Medications

• Using a Metered-dose Inhaler Without a Spacer

• Using a Metered-dose Inhaler with a Spacer

• Using a Dry-powder, Breath-activated Diskhaler

Skill 11-7 Administering Nebulized Medications

Skill 11-8 Administering Rectal Suppositories

Skill 11-9 Administering Vaginal Medications

Section 4: Administering Topical Medications

Skill 11-10 Applying a Transdermal Patch

Skill 11-11 Instilling Eye Drops

Skill 11-12 Applying Eye Ointment

Skill 11-13 Irrigating the Eyes

Skill 11-14 Instilling Ear Drops

Section 5: Administering Parenteral Medications

Skill 11-15 Preparing a Medication from a Vial

Skill 11-16 Preparing a Medication from an Ampule

Skill 11-17 Preparing a Medication that Requires Reconstitution

Skill 11-18 Administering an Intradermal Injection

Skill 11-19 Administering a Subcutaneous Injection

Skill 11-20 Administering an Intramuscular Injection

• Deltoid Site

• Vastus Lateralis Site

• Ventrogluteal Site

• Z-track Method of Intramuscular Injection

Skill 11-21 Preparing and Administering an Insulin Injection

Skill 11-22 Caring for the Client with a Subcutaneous Insulin Pump

12. VENOUS ACCESS: Fluids, Medications, and Blood

Section 1: Collecting Venous Blood Specimens

Skill 12-1 Selecting a Vein

Skill 12-2 Obtaining Venous Blood Specimens

Section 2: Initiating, Dressing and Discontinuing a Peripheral Intravenous Catheter

Skill 12-3 Inserting and Dressing a Peripheral Intravenous Catheter

Skill 12-4 Changing a PIV Dressing

Skill 12-5 Discontinuing a Peripheral Intravenous Catheter

Section 3: Administering Intravenous Fluids

Skill 12-6 Managing a Saline Lock

Skill 12-7 Preparing a Primary Intravenous Infusion

Skill 12-8 Replacing an Intravenous Infusion Fluid

Section 4: Administering Intravenous Medications

Skill 12-9 Administering Intermittent Intravenous Medication via Secondary Line

Skill 12-10 Administering Intravenous Medication via IV Push

Section 5: Administering a Blood Transfusion?

ABO and Rh Compatibility, Rights of Blood Administration

Possible Complications and Reactions to Blood Transfusions

Skill 12-11 Administering a Blood Transfusion (PRBCs)

Skill 12-12 Administering Platelets

13. CENTRAL VENOUS ACCESS

Section 1: Caring for the Client with a CVAD

Skill 13-1 Assisting with Insertion

Skill 13-2 Flushing a CVAD

Skill 13-3 Changing the Central Line Dressing/PICC Line Dressing

Skill 13-4 Changing the Access Caps

Skill 13-5 Collecting Blood/Blood Cultures

Skill 13-6 Measuring CVP

Skill 13-7 Discontinuing a Central Line

Skill 13-8 Managing Subcutaneous Ports

Section 2: Infusing Fluids in a CVAD

Skill 13-9 Infusing IV fluids

Skill 13-10 Infusing TPN

Skill 13-11 Infusing Lipids

14. BOWEL ELIMINATION

Section 1: Developing Bowel Regimen

14-1 Performing Digital Stimulation & Evacuation

14-2 Inserting Rectal Tubes

14-3 Applying a Fecal Collection Pouch

14-4 Setting up a Fecal Management Systems

Section 2: Administering Enemas

Skill 14-5 Administering a Cleansing Enema

• Large Volume

• Small Volume

• Soap Suds Enema

• Return Flow Enema

Skill 14-6 Administering a Commercially Prepared Enema

Section 3: Collecting Specimens

Skill 14-7 Collecting a Stool Specimen

Skill 14-8 Obtaining a Stool Specimen for Occult Blood

Section 4: Caring for the Client with a Bowel Diversion

Skill 14-9 Pouching a Stoma

Skill 14-10 Irrigating a Stoma

15. URINARY ELIMINATION

Section 1: Collecting Urine Measurements & Specimens

Measurements

Skill 15-1 Measuring and Recording Output

Skill 15-2 Measuring Urine Volume with a Portable Bladder Scanner

Specimens

Skill 15-3 Obtaining a Urine Specimen from a Closed Urinary Drainage System

Skill 15-4 Obtaining a Urine Specimen Using the Clean-Catch Method

Skill 15-5 Obtaining a 24-hour Urine Specimen

Skill 15-6 Obtaining a Bagged Urine Specimen from an Infant or Child

Section 2: Caring for the Client with a Transurethral Catheter

Skill 15-7 Inserting and Removing a Straight Catheter in a Female

Skill 15-8 Inserting and Removing a Straight Catheter in a Male

Skill 15-9 Inserting an Indwelling Foley Catheter in a Female

Skill 15-10 Inserting an Indwelling Foley Catheter in a Male

Skill 15-11 Removing an Indwelling Foley Catheter

Skill 15-12 Managing an Indwelling Foley Catheter

Section 3: Performing Urinary Irrigation and Instillation of Medications

Skill 15-13 Performing Intermittent Closed Bladder Irrigation

Skill 15-14 Performing Continuous Closed Bladder Irrigation

Section 4: Caring for the Client with a Urinary Diversion

Skill 15-15 Providing Suprapubic Catheter Care

Skill 15-16 Changing an Ileal Conduit Pouch and Wafer

Skill 15-17 Catheterizing a Urostomy

16. WOUND CARE

Section 1: Providing Wound Care

Skill 16-1 Dressing Change for a Primary Intention Wound

Skill 16-2 Collecting Wound Specimens

Skill 16-3 Removing Sutures and Staples

Skill 16-4 Dressing a Partial or Full Thickness Wound

Section 2: Monitoring and Maintaining Wound Drainage

Skill 16-5 Monitoring and Maintaining a Penrose Drain

Skill 16-6 Emptying a Jackson Pratt or Hemovac

Skill 16-7 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

Section 3: Caring for the Client with a Pressure, Venous or Diabetic Ulcer

Skill 16-8 Applying Compression Dressings or Una Boot

Skill 16-9 Performing a Foot Examination & Monofilament Testing (Semmes-Weinstein Test)

Skill 16-10 Measuring ABI

17. PERIOPERATIVE CARE

Section 1: Providing Preoperative Education & Care

Skill 17-1 Preparing the Client for the Surgical Experience

Skill 17-2 Instructing Client on Thrombosis Prevention

Section 2: Providing Intraoperative Care

Section 3: Providing Postoperative Care

Skill 17-3 Admitting a Post-operative Client

Skill 17-4 Applying Pressure Dressings to Control Bleeding

Skill 17-5 Applying and Removing Antiembolism Stockings

Skill 17-6 Applying and Maintaining Sequential Compression Devices

Skill 17-7 Applying and Using Continuous Passive Motion

UNIT III: ADVANCED NURSING SKILLS

18. GAS EXCHANGE AND ADVANCED RESPIRATORY CARE

Section 1: Caring for the Client with an Artificial Airway on Mechanical Ventilation

Skill 18-1 Caring for the Client on a Mechanical Ventilation

Section 2: Caring for the Client who Requires Arterial Blood Sampling

Skill 18-2 Obtaining Blood Gases by Arterial Line

Skill 18-3 Obtaining Direct Arterial Blood Gases

Section 3: Caring for the Client with Chest Tubes

Skill 18-4 Assisting with Chest Tube Insertion

Skill 18-5 Maintaining a Chest Tube and Performing Occlusive Dressing Change

Skill 18-6 Replacing a Chest Tube Drainage System

Skill 18-7 Assisting with Removal of a Chest Tube

19. PERFUSION AND ADVANCED CARDIOVASCULAR CARE

Section 1. Caring for the Client Who Requires Cardiac (ECG) Monitoring

Skill 19-1 Placing the Client on Continuous Electrocardiogram (ECG) Monitoring (Hardwire or Telemetry Units)

Skill 19-2 Performing a Diagnostic 12-lead ECG

Section 2. Caring for the Client Who Has Altered Cardiac Conduction

Skill 19-3 Assisting with Elective Synchronized Cardioversion

Section 3. Caring For the Client Who Requires a Pacemaker

Skill 19-4 Caring for the Client Who Has a Tranvenous Pacemaker

Skill 19-5 Caring for the Client Who Has a Subcutaneous Pacemaker

Section 4. Caring for the Client Who Has a Cardiac Emergency

Skill 19-6 Caring for the Client with Ischemic Chest Pain

Skill 19-7 Caring for the Client After a Cardiac Catheterization

Skill 19-8 Performing Emergency Defibrillation (Asynchronous)

Skill 19-9 Responding to a Client in Cardiac Arrest

20. ADVANCED NEUROLOGICAL CARE AND MAINTENANCE

Section 1: Caring for the Client who Requires Advanced Neurological Assessment

Skill 20-3 Performing a Neurologic Assessment on a Critically Ill Client

Skill 20-2 Using a Pupillometer

Skill 20-3 Assisting with a Lumbar Puncture

Section 2: Caring for the Client with Increased Intracranial Pressure

Skill 20-4 Caring for the Client who Has an External Ventriculostomy

Skill 20-5 Using an Intracranial Pressure Monitor

Section 3: Caring for the Client Who Has an Acute Neurological Emergency

Skill 20-6 Caring for the Client Who is Having a Seizure

Skill 20-7 Caring for the Client Who is Having an Acute Stroke

