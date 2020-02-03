Concept-Based Clinical Nursing Skills
1st Edition
Fundamental to Advanced
Description
Are you looking for a new way of learning skills? Do you want to learn how to problem solve and think conceptually? Stein and Hollen’s Concept-Based Clinical Nursing Skills: Fundamental to Advanced covers over 250 nursing skills in an innovative concept-based format with excellent illustrations, concise rationales, and current evidence. Unlike any other text, Stein and Hollen incorporate an overarching framework of seven critical concepts — accuracy, client-centered care, infection control, safety, communication, evaluation, and health maintenance — to drive home the importance of these key themes in performing nursing skills. Each section balances need-to-know narrative with step-by-step skills, and every chapter includes a detailed case study with a concept map to help you apply knowledge and use clinical judgement in clinical situations involving nursing skills.
Key Features
- Over 250 step-by-step nursing skills with over 900 photos and illustrations.
- Language and concepts reflect those used on the NCLEX.
- Concept-based approach to skills education pairs well with the Giddens framework.
- Accuracy, Client-Centered Care, Infection Control, Safety, Communication, Evaluation, and Health Maintenance are reinforced throughout as Critical Concepts to skills performance.
- Case studies with concept maps depict patients with problems that might be experienced in the clinical setting and are followed by a series of critical thinking questions with every chapter.
- Application of the QSEN competencies: A question that challenges you to apply a QSEN competency is provided within the critical thinking questions of each case study.
- Lessons from the Evidence boxes highlight and summarize current research that can contribute to evidence-based clinical practice; Lessons from the Courtroom boxes summarize actual court cases related to the skills in the chapter in order to help you understand legal implications; and Lessons from Experience boxes use a storytelling format to share the experiences of more experienced nurses with students.
- Application of the nursing process: Nursing diagnoses that include specific examples of client outcomes and nursing interventions are presented within each section of the chapters.
- Uses an easy-to-understand, conversational writing style.
- Organized to present fundamental skills first, then intermediate acute care skills, and finally advanced skills often performed in critical care.
- Critical concepts align with the quality and safety framework of the QSEN competencies.
- Emphasis on safety and client centered care.
- Expect the Unexpected boxes use a storytelling format to present unexpected situations that could occur and explore appropriate responses to them.
- Home Care, Lifespan, and Cultural Considerations provided in each chapter.
- Performing an Assessment chapter details physical assessment skills.
- Evolve site for students features skills video clips, skills checklists for all skills, and NCLEX-style review questions.
Table of Contents
PREFACE TO CRITICAL CONCEPTS FOR CLINICAL SKILLS
Section 1: Purpose of the book
Section 2: Critical Concepts
Accuracy
Client-Centered Care
Infection Control
Safety
Communication
Evaluation
Health Maintenance
Section 3: Organization of the Text
Section 4: Aligning with QSEN
Section 5: Integration of the Nursing Process
Section 6: Special Features of the Text
UNIT I: FUNDAMENTAL NURSING SKILLS
1. FOUNDATIONS OF SAFE CLIENT CARE
Section 1: Identifying the Client
Skill 1-2 Identifying the Client
Section 2: Preventing Infections
Skill 1-2 Performing Hand Hygiene with an Alcohol-based Agent
Skill 1-3 Performing Hand Hygiene with Soap and Water
Skill 1-4 Applying and Removing Clean Gloves
Skill 1-5 Applying and Removing Personal Protective Equipment
• Gown
• Mask
• Respirator
• Goggles or Face Shield
• Gloves
Section 3: Moving Clients Safely
Advocacy, Positioning Clients
Skill 1-6 Positioning Clients in Bed
Skill 1-7 Moving Clients Up in Bed
Skill 1-8 Transferring Clients Who Can Bear Weight from Bed to Chair
Skill 1-9 Using a Sling Lift To Move Clients
Skill 1-10 Using a Sit to Stand Lift
Skill 1-11 Transferring Clients Laterally (from Bed to Stretcher)
Skill 1-12 Moving Clients Who Have Special Precautions (Logrolling)
Section 4: Using Restraints Safely
Skill 1-13 Applying and Removing Restraints
• Elbow Restraints
• Limb Restraints
• Vest Restraint
• Belt Restraint
• Mitt Restraint
Skill 1-14 Applying a Mummy Restraint
2. PERSONAL CARE AND HYGIENE
Section 1: Bathing the Client
Skill 2-1 Assisting an Ambulatory Client with Bathing
Skill 2-2 Changing the Gown for a Client with an IV
Skill 2-3 Bathing an Adult in Bed
Skill 2-4 Providing Perineal care
Skill 2-5 Providing Foot Care
Skill 2-6 Providing Nail Care
Skill 2-7 Bathing an Infant
Skill 2-8 Diapering an Infant
Section 2: Assisting with Oral Hygiene
Skill 2-9 Assisting with Brushing & Flossing
Skill 2-10 Providing Oral Hygiene for an Unconscious Client
Skill 2-11 Removing, Cleaning and Inserting Dentures
Section 3: Providing Hair Care
Skill 2-12 Shampooing the Client’s Hair
Skill 2-13 Shampooing a Client With a Dry Shampoo Cap
Skill 2-14 Shaving a Client
Skill 2-15 Caring for the Client with Lice
Section 4: Providing Eye and Ear Care
Skill 2-16 Providing Eye Care for the Unconscious Client
Skill 2-17 Removing and Cleaning Contact Lens
Skill 2-18 Removing and Cleaning an Artificial Eye
Section 5: Assisting with Elimination
Skill 2-19 Assisting the Client Using the Urinal
Skill 2-20 Assisting the Client Using the Bedpan
Skill 2-21 Applying a Condom Catheter
Section 6: Making Beds
Skill 2-22 Changing an Unoccupied Bed
Skill 2-23 Making a Surgical Bed
Skill 2-24 Changing an Occupied Bed
3. VITAL SIGNS & VITAL MEASURMENTS
Section 1: Assessing Temperature
Skill 3-1 Measuring Temperature with an Electronic Thermometer
Skill 3-2 Measuring Temperature with a Glass Thermometer
Skill 3-3 Measuring Temperature with a Tympanic Membrane Thermometer
Skill 3-4 Measuring Temperature with a Temporal Artery Thermometer
Section 2: Regulating Temperature
Skill 3-5 Using a Conductive Heating or Cooling Blanket
Skill 3-6 Using an Infant Radiant Warmer
Section 3: Assessing Pulses
Skill 3-7 Palpating a Radial Pulse
Skill 3-8 Assessing Carotid Pulses
Skill 3-9 Assessing Peripheral Pulses
Skill 3-10 Using a Doppler Ultrasound to Hear Pulses
Skill 3-11 Obtaining an Apical Pulse
Skill 3-12 Obtaining an Apical/Radial Pulse
Section 4: Assessing Respiration
Skill 3-13 Obtaining a Respiratory Rate
Section 5: Assessing Blood Pressure
Skill 3-14 Palpating a Systolic Arterial Blood Pressure
Skill 3-15 Measuring a Systolic and Diastolic Blood Pressure by Auscultation
Skill 3-16 Measuring Blood Pressure with an Oscillometric Automatic BP Cuff
Skill 3-17 Using a Doppler Ultrasound to Hear Systolic Arterial Blood Pressure
Section 6: Assessing Oxygenation
Skill 4-18 Obtaining a Pulse Oximeter Measurement
Section 7: Assessing Blood Glucose
Skill 4-19 Obtaining Blood Glucose Measurements
4. HEALTH ASSESSMENT
Subjective Data: Components of a Health History; Conducting an Interview
Objective Data: Different Types of Objective Data, Techniques Used for Collecting Objective Data (Inspection, Auscultation,
Percussion, Palpation Techniques)
Section 1: Caring for the Client who Requires a Preliminary Health Assessment
Skill 4-1 Performing a Preliminary Health Survey
Section 2: Performing a Systematic or Focused Physical Assessment
Skill 4-2 Performing a Rapid Head to Toe Bedside Assessment
Skill 4-3 Assessing the Skin/Integument System
Skill 4-4 Assessing the Head and Neck (HEENT)
Skill 4-5 Assessing the Neurological System
Skill 4-6 Assessing the Thorax (Heart and Lungs)
Skill 4-7 Assessing the Abdomen
Skill 4-8 Assessing the Musculoskeletal System
Skill 4-9 Assessing the Genitourinary System
5. NUTRITION AND GASTROINTESTINAL TUBE THERAPY
Assimilation of Nutrients; Essential Nutrients, Micro and Macro Nutrients
National Guidelines for Nutritional Care; United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)
MyPlate.Gov; American Academy and Dietetics (ADA)
Disorders that Cause Nutritional Problems
Intake – Measurement of Volume, Food Intake, etc.
Types of Diets, Modified Consistency Diets Level I, II, and III, Special Diets
Section 1: Performing a Nutritional Assessment
Skill 5-1 Performing a Basic Nutritional Screening
Section 2: Assisting Clients with Oral Nutrition
Skill 5-2 Preparing the Client for Receiving a Meal
Skill 5-3 Assisting Clients who Have a Physical or Cognitive Impairment
Skill 5-4 Assisting Clients with Dysphagia or Aspiration Risk
Section 3: Providing Gastric Tube Therapy
Skill 5-5 Inserting a Large Bore Nasogastric (NG) Sump Tube
Skill 5-6 Providing Daily Care for a Client with a Large Bore NG Tube
Skill 5-7 Initiating and Managing Nasogastric (NG) Suction
Skill 5-8 Irrigating a Large Bore Nasogastric (NG) Sump Tube
Skill 5-9 Discontinuing a Nasogastric (NG) Sump Tube
Section 4: Providing Enteral Nutrition
Skill 5-10 Placement and Care of a Nasally Inserted Small Bore Feeding Tube
Skill 5-11 Providing Care for the Client with a Gastrostomy, Jejunostomy, or PEG
Skill 5-12 Administering a Bolus or Intermittent Enteral Tube Feeding
Skill 5-13 Administering a Continuous Enteral Tube Feeding
Skill 5-14 Discontinuing Enteral Feeding
6. COMFORT CARE
Section 1: Assessment of Pain and Discomfort
Skill 6-1 Performing a Pain Assessment
Section 1: Promoting Comfort and Relaxation
Skill 6-2 Enhancing the Client’s Environment
Skill 6-3 Assisting the Client with Guided Imagery
Skill 6-4 Assisting the Client with Controlled Breathing
Skill 6-5 Providing a Back Massage
Section 2: Using A TENS Unit To Promote Comfort
Skill 6-6 Applying a TENS Unit
Skill 6-7 Discontinuing TENS
Section 3: Using Heat or Cold Therapy To Promote Comfort
Skill 6-8 Using an Instant Disposable Cold Pack or Heat Pack
Skill 6-9 Using a Non-Disposable Cold Gel Pack
Skill 6-10 Using an Ice Bag
Skill 6-11 Using a Portable Sitz Bath
Skill 6-12 Using a Heat Lamp
Skill 6-13 Using Localized Circulating (Aqua) Heat/Cold Therapy
Section 4: Using Patient Controlled Analgesia (PCA) To Promote Comfort
Skill 6-14 Evaluating a Client for PCA Therapy
Skill 6-15 Initiating and Managing PCA Therapy
Skill 6-16 Teaching the Client and Family about PCA Therapy
Skill 6-17 Replacing or Changing a Vial During PCA Therapy
Skill 6-18 Discontinuing PCA Therapy
Section 5: Using An Epidural Catheter To Promote Comfort
Skill 6-19 Caring for the Client with an Epidural Catheter
Skill 6-20 Assisting with Removal of Epidural Catheter
7. SUPPORTING MOBILITY & IMMOBILIZATION
Section 1: Supporting Mobility
Skill 7-1 Performing Range of Motion Exercises
Skill 7-2 Assisting with Ambulation Using a Transfer Belt
Skill 7-3 Teaching the Client to Use a Cane
Skill 7-4 Teaching the Client to Use a Walker
Skill 7-5 Teaching the Client to Use Crutches
Section 2: Supporting Immobilization
Skill 7-6 Applying a Sling
Skill 7-7 Applying Bandages
• Spiral Bandage Around a Cylindrical Extremity
• Reverse Spiral Around an Extremity with Increasing Diameter
• Figure 8 Bandage Over a Joint
Skill 7-8 Providing Cast Care
Skill 7-9 Managing Traction
• Skin Traction
• Skeletal Traction
Skill 7-10 Providing Pin Site Care
Section 3: Supporting Cervical Immobilization
Skill 7-11 Applying a Cervical Collar
Skill 7-12 Managing Halo Traction
Section 3: Caring for the Client with an Amputation
Skill 7-13 Exercising and Positioning the Residual Limb Following Amputation
Skill 7-14 Applying a Compression Bandage and Commercial Shrinker to an Amputation Stump
8. END OF LIFE CARE
Section 1: Bereavement and Spiritual Care
Skill 8-1 Providing Care for the Client Who is Grieving
Skill 8-2 Providing Spiritual Care for the Client at the End of Life
Section 2: Assisting with Advance Care Planning
Skill 8-3 Assisting with Advance Directives and DNR Orders
Section 3: Physical Care at the End of Life
Skill 8-4 Providing Physical Care for the Client at the End of Life
Section 4: Care of the Client After Death
Skill 8-5 Providing Care After Death: Post-Mortem Care
UNIT II: INTERMEDIATE NURSING SKILLS
9. AIRWAY & BREATHING
Section 1: Optimizing Gas Exchange
Skill 9-1 Instructing the Client in Deep Breathing and Coughing Exercises
Skill 9-2 Instructing the Client to Use Incentive Spirometry
Skill 9-3 Performing Chest Physiotherapy
• Percussion
• Vibration
• Postural Drainage
Section 2: Administering Oxygen
Skill 9-4 Using a High Pressure Oxygen Cylinder
Skill 9-5 Using an Oxygen Flow Meter
Skill 9-6 Placing a Client on Oxygen by Nasal Cannula
Skill 9-7 Placing a Client on Oxygen by Face Mask
• Simple Face Mask
• Venturi Mask
• Non-Rebreather Masks
• Face Tent
• Tracheostomy Collar Mask
Skill 9-8 Placing a Client on Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Section 3: Caring for the Client with an Artificial Airway
Skill 9-9 Inserting a Nasopharyngeal Airway
Skill 9-10 Inserting an Oropharyngeal Airway
Skill 9-11 Performing Oropharyngeal and Nasopharyngeal Suctioning
Skill 9-12 Suctioning an Artificial Airway
• Open Suctioning
• Closed (In-line) Suctioning
Skill 9-13 Obtaining a Sputum Sample when Suctioning an Artificial Airway
Skill 9-14 Cleaning a Tracheostomy (Trach Care)
Skill 9-15 Securing the Tracheostomy
• Twill Ties
• Velco Ties
10. STERILE TECHNIQUE
Section 1: Preparing the Sterile Field
Skill 10-1 Opening a Sterile Pack
Skill 10-2 Applying and Removing Sterile Gloves
Skill 10-3 Opening a Sterile Barrier and Setting up a Sterile Field
Skill 10-4 Adding Sterile Items to a Sterile Field and Draping a Sterile Field
Skill 10-5 Pouring a Sterile Liquid
Section 2: Preparing to Enter a Sterile Surgical Suite
Skill 10-6 Performing a Surgical Handrub
Skill 10-7 Performing a Surgical Handscrub
Skill 10-8 Performing Closed Surgical Gloving
Skill 10-9 Performing Surgical Gowning
11. MEDICATION ADMINISTRATION
Section 1: Administration of Oral Medications
Skill 11-1 Administering Oral Medications (Tablets, Capsules, and Liquids)
Section 2: Administration of Enteral Medications
Skill 11-2 Administering a Medication Through a Nasogastric (NG) Tube
Skill 11-3 Administering Medication Through Gastrostomy, Jejunostomy or PEG
Section 3: Administering Mucous Membrane Applications
Skill 11-4 Instilling Nose Drops
Skill 11-5 Administering Sublingual or Buccal Medications
Skill 11-6 Administering Inhaled Medications
• Using a Metered-dose Inhaler Without a Spacer
• Using a Metered-dose Inhaler with a Spacer
• Using a Dry-powder, Breath-activated Diskhaler
Skill 11-7 Administering Nebulized Medications
Skill 11-8 Administering Rectal Suppositories
Skill 11-9 Administering Vaginal Medications
Section 4: Administering Topical Medications
Skill 11-10 Applying a Transdermal Patch
Skill 11-11 Instilling Eye Drops
Skill 11-12 Applying Eye Ointment
Skill 11-13 Irrigating the Eyes
Skill 11-14 Instilling Ear Drops
Section 5: Administering Parenteral Medications
Skill 11-15 Preparing a Medication from a Vial
Skill 11-16 Preparing a Medication from an Ampule
Skill 11-17 Preparing a Medication that Requires Reconstitution
Skill 11-18 Administering an Intradermal Injection
Skill 11-19 Administering a Subcutaneous Injection
Skill 11-20 Administering an Intramuscular Injection
• Deltoid Site
• Vastus Lateralis Site
• Ventrogluteal Site
• Z-track Method of Intramuscular Injection
Skill 11-21 Preparing and Administering an Insulin Injection
Skill 11-22 Caring for the Client with a Subcutaneous Insulin Pump
12. VENOUS ACCESS: Fluids, Medications, and Blood
Section 1: Collecting Venous Blood Specimens
Skill 12-1 Selecting a Vein
Skill 12-2 Obtaining Venous Blood Specimens
Section 2: Initiating, Dressing and Discontinuing a Peripheral Intravenous Catheter
Skill 12-3 Inserting and Dressing a Peripheral Intravenous Catheter
Skill 12-4 Changing a PIV Dressing
Skill 12-5 Discontinuing a Peripheral Intravenous Catheter
Section 3: Administering Intravenous Fluids
Skill 12-6 Managing a Saline Lock
Skill 12-7 Preparing a Primary Intravenous Infusion
Skill 12-8 Replacing an Intravenous Infusion Fluid
Section 4: Administering Intravenous Medications
Skill 12-9 Administering Intermittent Intravenous Medication via Secondary Line
Skill 12-10 Administering Intravenous Medication via IV Push
Section 5: Administering a Blood Transfusion?
ABO and Rh Compatibility, Rights of Blood Administration
Possible Complications and Reactions to Blood Transfusions
Skill 12-11 Administering a Blood Transfusion (PRBCs)
Skill 12-12 Administering Platelets
13. CENTRAL VENOUS ACCESS
Section 1: Caring for the Client with a CVAD
Skill 13-1 Assisting with Insertion
Skill 13-2 Flushing a CVAD
Skill 13-3 Changing the Central Line Dressing/PICC Line Dressing
Skill 13-4 Changing the Access Caps
Skill 13-5 Collecting Blood/Blood Cultures
Skill 13-6 Measuring CVP
Skill 13-7 Discontinuing a Central Line
Skill 13-8 Managing Subcutaneous Ports
Section 2: Infusing Fluids in a CVAD
Skill 13-9 Infusing IV fluids
Skill 13-10 Infusing TPN
Skill 13-11 Infusing Lipids
14. BOWEL ELIMINATION
Section 1: Developing Bowel Regimen
14-1 Performing Digital Stimulation & Evacuation
14-2 Inserting Rectal Tubes
14-3 Applying a Fecal Collection Pouch
14-4 Setting up a Fecal Management Systems
Section 2: Administering Enemas
Skill 14-5 Administering a Cleansing Enema
• Large Volume
• Small Volume
• Soap Suds Enema
• Return Flow Enema
Skill 14-6 Administering a Commercially Prepared Enema
Section 3: Collecting Specimens
Skill 14-7 Collecting a Stool Specimen
Skill 14-8 Obtaining a Stool Specimen for Occult Blood
Section 4: Caring for the Client with a Bowel Diversion
Skill 14-9 Pouching a Stoma
Skill 14-10 Irrigating a Stoma
15. URINARY ELIMINATION
Section 1: Collecting Urine Measurements & Specimens
Measurements
Skill 15-1 Measuring and Recording Output
Skill 15-2 Measuring Urine Volume with a Portable Bladder Scanner
Specimens
Skill 15-3 Obtaining a Urine Specimen from a Closed Urinary Drainage System
Skill 15-4 Obtaining a Urine Specimen Using the Clean-Catch Method
Skill 15-5 Obtaining a 24-hour Urine Specimen
Skill 15-6 Obtaining a Bagged Urine Specimen from an Infant or Child
Section 2: Caring for the Client with a Transurethral Catheter
Skill 15-7 Inserting and Removing a Straight Catheter in a Female
Skill 15-8 Inserting and Removing a Straight Catheter in a Male
Skill 15-9 Inserting an Indwelling Foley Catheter in a Female
Skill 15-10 Inserting an Indwelling Foley Catheter in a Male
Skill 15-11 Removing an Indwelling Foley Catheter
Skill 15-12 Managing an Indwelling Foley Catheter
Section 3: Performing Urinary Irrigation and Instillation of Medications
Skill 15-13 Performing Intermittent Closed Bladder Irrigation
Skill 15-14 Performing Continuous Closed Bladder Irrigation
Section 4: Caring for the Client with a Urinary Diversion
Skill 15-15 Providing Suprapubic Catheter Care
Skill 15-16 Changing an Ileal Conduit Pouch and Wafer
Skill 15-17 Catheterizing a Urostomy
16. WOUND CARE
Section 1: Providing Wound Care
Skill 16-1 Dressing Change for a Primary Intention Wound
Skill 16-2 Collecting Wound Specimens
Skill 16-3 Removing Sutures and Staples
Skill 16-4 Dressing a Partial or Full Thickness Wound
Section 2: Monitoring and Maintaining Wound Drainage
Skill 16-5 Monitoring and Maintaining a Penrose Drain
Skill 16-6 Emptying a Jackson Pratt or Hemovac
Skill 16-7 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
Section 3: Caring for the Client with a Pressure, Venous or Diabetic Ulcer
Skill 16-8 Applying Compression Dressings or Una Boot
Skill 16-9 Performing a Foot Examination & Monofilament Testing (Semmes-Weinstein Test)
Skill 16-10 Measuring ABI
17. PERIOPERATIVE CARE
Section 1: Providing Preoperative Education & Care
Skill 17-1 Preparing the Client for the Surgical Experience
Skill 17-2 Instructing Client on Thrombosis Prevention
Section 2: Providing Intraoperative Care
Section 3: Providing Postoperative Care
Skill 17-3 Admitting a Post-operative Client
Skill 17-4 Applying Pressure Dressings to Control Bleeding
Skill 17-5 Applying and Removing Antiembolism Stockings
Skill 17-6 Applying and Maintaining Sequential Compression Devices
Skill 17-7 Applying and Using Continuous Passive Motion
UNIT III: ADVANCED NURSING SKILLS
18. GAS EXCHANGE AND ADVANCED RESPIRATORY CARE
Section 1: Caring for the Client with an Artificial Airway on Mechanical Ventilation
Skill 18-1 Caring for the Client on a Mechanical Ventilation
Section 2: Caring for the Client who Requires Arterial Blood Sampling
Skill 18-2 Obtaining Blood Gases by Arterial Line
Skill 18-3 Obtaining Direct Arterial Blood Gases
Section 3: Caring for the Client with Chest Tubes
Skill 18-4 Assisting with Chest Tube Insertion
Skill 18-5 Maintaining a Chest Tube and Performing Occlusive Dressing Change
Skill 18-6 Replacing a Chest Tube Drainage System
Skill 18-7 Assisting with Removal of a Chest Tube
19. PERFUSION AND ADVANCED CARDIOVASCULAR CARE
Section 1. Caring for the Client Who Requires Cardiac (ECG) Monitoring
Skill 19-1 Placing the Client on Continuous Electrocardiogram (ECG) Monitoring (Hardwire or Telemetry Units)
Skill 19-2 Performing a Diagnostic 12-lead ECG
Section 2. Caring for the Client Who Has Altered Cardiac Conduction
Skill 19-3 Assisting with Elective Synchronized Cardioversion
Section 3. Caring For the Client Who Requires a Pacemaker
Skill 19-4 Caring for the Client Who Has a Tranvenous Pacemaker
Skill 19-5 Caring for the Client Who Has a Subcutaneous Pacemaker
Section 4. Caring for the Client Who Has a Cardiac Emergency
Skill 19-6 Caring for the Client with Ischemic Chest Pain
Skill 19-7 Caring for the Client After a Cardiac Catheterization
Skill 19-8 Performing Emergency Defibrillation (Asynchronous)
Skill 19-9 Responding to a Client in Cardiac Arrest
20. ADVANCED NEUROLOGICAL CARE AND MAINTENANCE
Section 1: Caring for the Client who Requires Advanced Neurological Assessment
Skill 20-3 Performing a Neurologic Assessment on a Critically Ill Client
Skill 20-2 Using a Pupillometer
Skill 20-3 Assisting with a Lumbar Puncture
Section 2: Caring for the Client with Increased Intracranial Pressure
Skill 20-4 Caring for the Client who Has an External Ventriculostomy
Skill 20-5 Using an Intracranial Pressure Monitor
Section 3: Caring for the Client Who Has an Acute Neurological Emergency
Skill 20-6 Caring for the Client Who is Having a Seizure
Skill 20-7 Caring for the Client Who is Having an Acute Stroke
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1024
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 3rd February 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323625609
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323625579