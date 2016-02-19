Computing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444880970, 9780444536952

Computing, Volume 3

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas Coffman
eBook ISBN: 9780444536952
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444880970
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 26th November 1992
Description

The chapters in this volume can be grouped into three parts. Part I provides an introductory course in the design and operation of computers and computer systems. It conveys a knowledge of the basic principles of computer systems along with perspectives on the history and future of computers. The study of algorithmics is contained in Part II including matrix computations, fundamental algorithms and data structures, design and analysis of efficient algorithms, and computational complexity. Part III brings out the relation between computer systems and operations research applications. This volume was designed and written for use in the operations research and management science community. Apart from the background provided by the first five chapters, the emphasis is on the computational tools, algorithms, languages, and systems that assist the problem solver.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444536952
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444880970

About the Authors

Thomas Coffman Author

Thomas M. Coffman, M.D., is an Associate Professor of Medicine in Durham, North Carolina.

Affiliations and Expertise

Duke University and Durham Veterans Administration Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, U.S.A.

