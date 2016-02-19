Computing Methods in Optimization Problems
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Conference Held at University of California, Los Angeles January 30-31, 1964
Computing Methods in Optimization Problems deals with hybrid computing methods and optimization techniques using computers. One paper discusses different numerical approaches to optimizing trajectories, including the gradient method, the second variation method, and a generalized Newton-Raphson method. The paper cites the advantages and disadvantages of each method, and compares the second variation method (a direct method) with the generalized Newton-Raphson method (an indirect method). An example problem illustrates the application of the three methods in minimizing the transfer time of a low-thrust ion rocket between the orbits of Earth and Mars. Another paper discusses an iterative process for steepest-ascent optimization of orbit transfer trajectories to minimize storage requirements such as in reduced memory space utilized in guidance computers. By eliminating state variable storage and control schedule storage, the investigator can achieve reduced memory requirements. Other papers discuss dynamic programming, invariant imbedding, quasilinearization, Hilbert space, and the computational aspects of a time-optimal control problem. The collection is suitable for computer programmers, engineers, designers of industrial processes, and researchers involved in aviation or control systems technology.
Preface
List of Contributors
Variational Theory and Optimal Control Theory
On the Computation of the Optimal Temperature Profile in a Tubular Reaction Vessel
Several Trajectory Optimization Techniques
Part I, Discussion
Part II, Application
A Steepest Ascent Trajectory Optimization Method Which Reduces Memory Requirements
Dynamic Programming, Invariant Imbedding and Quasi-Linearization: Comparisons and Interconnections
A Comparison Between Some Methods for Computing Optimum Paths in the Problem of Bolza
Minimizing Functionals on Hilbert Space
Computational Aspects of the Time-Optimal Control Problem
An On-Line Identification Scheme for Multivariable Nonlinear Systems
Method of Convex Ascent
Study of an Algorithm for Dynamic Optimization
The Application of Hybrid Computers to the Iterative Solution of Optimal Control Problems
Synthesis of Optimal Controllers Using Hybrid Analog-Digital Computers
Gradient Methods for the Optimization of Dynamic System Parameters by Hybrid Computation
- No. of pages:
- 338
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483223155