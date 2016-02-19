Computing Methods in Crystallography is a collection of lectures delivered at a Summer School, held in Oxford in August 1962. The book presents the underlying mathematics and computing methods in crystallography. The text covers topics on the algebra required for the fundamental operations of transformation of coordinates, interpolation, approximation of trigonometric and exponential functions, solution of linear equations and derivation of latent roots and vectors; methods for calculation of structure factors, least-squares adjustment, and Fourier series evaluation; the theory and practice of intensity scaling and symmetry determination; and methods of direct phase determination. Crystallographers, physicists, and students in allied fields will find the book very useful.