Computing in Communication Networks gives an understanding, together with practical implementation skills, of the novel concepts and enabling technologies at the core of the paradigm shift from store and forward (dumb) to compute and forward (intelligent) in future communication networks and systems. It explains how to create virtualized large scale testbeds using well-established open source software, such as mininet and docker. It shows how and where to place disruptive techniques, such as machine learning, compressed sensing, or network coding, in a newly built testbed. In addition, this book provides a comprehensive overview of current standardization activities for readers that are practitioners or industry implementers.

With this book you will learn: