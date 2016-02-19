Computers in the Service of Society
1st Edition
Description
Computers in the Service of Society examines the role of computers in contemporary society. Based on a seminar series given in the spring of 1969 and co-sponsored by The American University, the book discusses the different societal problems that may be ameliorated by the application of computer technology. The focus of the book is on man’s response to computers, whether the multiple roles of the computer can be comprehended by the decision makers of our times, and whether the vast potential as well as limitations of automatic data processing can be conveyed to the public at large. The book consists of 10 chapters and begins with an overview of the evolution and impact of systems methodology and computer technology; their application to the management of information; and Congress’s increasing awareness of the potential of systems technology, especially the electronic computer. The text then turns its attention to the development of policies for national scientific and technical information systems; systems management in government; how computers help the government in serving society; and acceptance and use of computer technology by corporate management. The possibility of computer-utility services evolving as regulated services is also considered. The book concludes by assessing where the computer is likely to take us in the last third of the 20th century, paying particular attention to the possibility of applying computer technology to the operations of Congress and the legislative process. The text will be of interest to planners, decision makers, professionals, and students working in the field of computer technology.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Rational Change: The Promise and the Process
Chapter 2 The Quest for National Policies for Information Systems
Comments
Chapter 3 Systems Management and Government
Chapter 4 Management, Technology, and Urban Problems
Comments
Chapter 5 Some Social and Individual Implications of Augmented Man
Chapter 6 Computers in the Business of the Government
Comments
Chapter 7 Management Acceptance and Use of Computer Technology
Chapter 8 The Possibility of the Computer Utility as a Regulated Utility
Comments
Chapter 9 Some Reflections Concerning the Future of Society, Computers and Education
Chapter 10 Prognostications Regarding the Growth and Diversification of Computers in the Service of Society: The Congressional Role
Comments
Biographies of Guest Speakers
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483147437