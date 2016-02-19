Computers in the Service of Society examines the role of computers in contemporary society. Based on a seminar series given in the spring of 1969 and co-sponsored by The American University, the book discusses the different societal problems that may be ameliorated by the application of computer technology. The focus of the book is on man’s response to computers, whether the multiple roles of the computer can be comprehended by the decision makers of our times, and whether the vast potential as well as limitations of automatic data processing can be conveyed to the public at large. The book consists of 10 chapters and begins with an overview of the evolution and impact of systems methodology and computer technology; their application to the management of information; and Congress’s increasing awareness of the potential of systems technology, especially the electronic computer. The text then turns its attention to the development of policies for national scientific and technical information systems; systems management in government; how computers help the government in serving society; and acceptance and use of computer technology by corporate management. The possibility of computer-utility services evolving as regulated services is also considered. The book concludes by assessing where the computer is likely to take us in the last third of the 20th century, paying particular attention to the possibility of applying computer technology to the operations of Congress and the legislative process. The text will be of interest to planners, decision makers, professionals, and students working in the field of computer technology.