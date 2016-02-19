Computers in the Service of Society - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080163321, 9781483147437

Computers in the Service of Society

1st Edition

Editors: Robert Lee Chartrand
eBook ISBN: 9781483147437
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 208
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Computers in the Service of Society examines the role of computers in contemporary society. Based on a seminar series given in the spring of 1969 and co-sponsored by The American University, the book discusses the different societal problems that may be ameliorated by the application of computer technology. The focus of the book is on man’s response to computers, whether the multiple roles of the computer can be comprehended by the decision makers of our times, and whether the vast potential as well as limitations of automatic data processing can be conveyed to the public at large. The book consists of 10 chapters and begins with an overview of the evolution and impact of systems methodology and computer technology; their application to the management of information; and Congress’s increasing awareness of the potential of systems technology, especially the electronic computer. The text then turns its attention to the development of policies for national scientific and technical information systems; systems management in government; how computers help the government in serving society; and acceptance and use of computer technology by corporate management. The possibility of computer-utility services evolving as regulated services is also considered. The book concludes by assessing where the computer is likely to take us in the last third of the 20th century, paying particular attention to the possibility of applying computer technology to the operations of Congress and the legislative process. The text will be of interest to planners, decision makers, professionals, and students working in the field of computer technology.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1 Rational Change: The Promise and the Process

Chapter 2 The Quest for National Policies for Information Systems

Comments

Chapter 3 Systems Management and Government

Chapter 4 Management, Technology, and Urban Problems

Comments

Chapter 5 Some Social and Individual Implications of Augmented Man

Chapter 6 Computers in the Business of the Government

Comments

Chapter 7 Management Acceptance and Use of Computer Technology

Chapter 8 The Possibility of the Computer Utility as a Regulated Utility

Comments

Chapter 9 Some Reflections Concerning the Future of Society, Computers and Education

Chapter 10 Prognostications Regarding the Growth and Diversification of Computers in the Service of Society: The Congressional Role

Comments

Biographies of Guest Speakers

Bibliography

Index


Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483147437

About the Editor

Robert Lee Chartrand

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.