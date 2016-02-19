Computers in Nonassociative Rings and Algebras provides information pertinent to the computational aspects of nonassociative rings and algebras. This book describes the algorithmic approaches for solving problems using a computer.

Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the concept of a symmetrized power of a group representation. This text then presents data structures and other computational methods that may be useful in the field of computational algebra. Other chapters consider several mathematical ideas, including identity processing in nonassociative algebras, structure theory of Lie algebra, and representation theory. This book presents as well an historical survey of the use of computers in Lie algebra theory, with specific reference to computing the coupling and recoupling coefficients for the irreducible representations of simple Lie algebras. The final chapter deals with how representations of semi-simple Lie algebras can be symmetrized in a straightforward manner.

This book is a valuable resource for mathematicians.