Computers and Languages, Volume 4

Introductory Background. The Birth of the Computers. The Birth of The Programming Languages. Towards Intelligent Applications. Topics of Artificial Intelligence.

Military Background. The Military Impact. Computer Controlled War and Peace.

Viewpoints of Language. Generative Linguistics and Parsing. BNF Programming, Analyzing, and Compiling. Formal Languages and Parsing Methods.

From Language Towards Intelligence. Towards Natural Language Understanding. Natural Language and Artificial Intelligence. Language: From Theory to Practice.

A Military - Industrial - Academic Complex? University Research and The Military. Literature. Index.