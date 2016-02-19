Computers and Languages, Volume 4
1st Edition
Theory and Practice
Table of Contents
Introductory Background. The Birth of the Computers. The Birth of The Programming Languages. Towards Intelligent Applications. Topics of Artificial Intelligence.
Military Background. The Military Impact. Computer Controlled War and Peace.
Viewpoints of Language. Generative Linguistics and Parsing. BNF Programming, Analyzing, and Compiling. Formal Languages and Parsing Methods.
From Language Towards Intelligence. Towards Natural Language Understanding. Natural Language and Artificial Intelligence. Language: From Theory to Practice.
A Military - Industrial - Academic Complex? University Research and The Military. Literature. Index.
Description
A global introduction to language technology and the areas of computer science where language technology plays a role. Surveyed in this volume are issues related to the parsing problem in the fields of natural languages, programming languages, and formal languages.
Throughout the book attention is paid to the social forces which influenced the development of the various topics. Also illustrated are the development of the theory of language analysis, its role in compiler construction, and its role in computer applications with a natural language interface between men and machine. Parts of the material in this book have been used in courses on computational linguistics, computers and society, and formal approaches to languages.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 492
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1988
- Published:
- 1st July 1988
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483299426
Reviews
@from:C. Baker-Finch @qu:Those interested in formal languages or natural languages will get a lot of value from parts three and four, but I believe every computing professional would gain from reading at least the other three sections. I enjoyed it very much. @source:The Australian Computer Journal @qu:This work is an excellent introduction to computational linguistics and its neighbouring fields such as programming languages, artificial intelligence, machine translation and knowledge engineering. @source:Termnet News