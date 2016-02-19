Computers and Languages - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444704634, 9781483299426

Computers and Languages, Volume 4

1st Edition

Theory and Practice

Authors: A. Nijholt
eBook ISBN: 9781483299426
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st July 1988
Page Count: 492
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
43.96
43.96
72.95
58.36
58.36
43.99
35.19
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introductory Background. The Birth of the Computers. The Birth of The Programming Languages. Towards Intelligent Applications. Topics of Artificial Intelligence.

Military Background. The Military Impact. Computer Controlled War and Peace.

Viewpoints of Language. Generative Linguistics and Parsing. BNF Programming, Analyzing, and Compiling. Formal Languages and Parsing Methods.

From Language Towards Intelligence. Towards Natural Language Understanding. Natural Language and Artificial Intelligence. Language: From Theory to Practice.

A Military - Industrial - Academic Complex? University Research and The Military. Literature. Index.

Description

A global introduction to language technology and the areas of computer science where language technology plays a role. Surveyed in this volume are issues related to the parsing problem in the fields of natural languages, programming languages, and formal languages.

Throughout the book attention is paid to the social forces which influenced the development of the various topics. Also illustrated are the development of the theory of language analysis, its role in compiler construction, and its role in computer applications with a natural language interface between men and machine. Parts of the material in this book have been used in courses on computational linguistics, computers and society, and formal approaches to languages.

Details

No. of pages:
492
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1988
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483299426

Reviews

@from:C. Baker-Finch @qu:Those interested in formal languages or natural languages will get a lot of value from parts three and four, but I believe every computing professional would gain from reading at least the other three sections. I enjoyed it very much. @source:The Australian Computer Journal @qu:This work is an excellent introduction to computational linguistics and its neighbouring fields such as programming languages, artificial intelligence, machine translation and knowledge engineering. @source:Termnet News

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

A. Nijholt Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.