Computers and Informatics in Developing Countries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408036214, 9781483101101

Computers and Informatics in Developing Countries

1st Edition

Editors: Mohan Munasinghe
eBook ISBN: 9781483101101
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 20th March 1989
Page Count: 142
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
22.36
22.36
22.36
25.56
22.36
22.36
25.56
24.95
17.46
17.46
17.46
19.96
17.46
17.46
19.96
19.99
13.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Computers and Informatics in Developing Countries is a collection of papers documenting the conference of the Expert Group on Computers and Informatics for Development which investigates how the international scientific and development community can assist developing countries in using computer and informatics technology to promote progress and growth. The papers address the need for developing countries to formulate and apply computer and informatics policies for development, as well as the role of an International Centre for Computers and Informatics (ICCI) should play in the development process. The ICCI should be based on the network principle that links other regional and national computer centers. The advantages of the network principle are lower startup costs, avoidance of setting up a large organization, and localized services of needs. An international organization similar to ICCI can accelerate Third World developmental efforts following the identification of needs of developing countries as regards computer and informatics, setting of clear objectives of ICCI, and meeting with potential donors. The collection is suitable for heads of both non-government agencies and government departments involved in international aid, education, or development, and also to administrators of educational institutions and philanthropic organizations.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Acknowledgements

Contributors

1. Introduction

2. Computer and Informatics Policy and Issues for Third World Development

3. Scope for South-North Collaboration in the Area of Computers and Informatics

4. Review of Selected Donor Agency Policies on Computers and Informatics in Third World Countries

5. Application of Information Technology to Development

6. Educational Computing Technology Transfer: What ICCI Should Do

7. Networking and Development

8. International Data Communication and Third World Applications: The IDRC Experience

9. Computers and Informatics in Indonesia: Present and Future Prospects

Annex 1: Conference Programme

Annex 2: List of Participants and Contributors

Details

No. of pages:
142
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483101101

About the Editor

Mohan Munasinghe

Affiliations and Expertise

Munasinghe Institute of Development, Colombo, SRI LANKA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.