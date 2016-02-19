Computers and Informatics in Developing Countries
1st Edition
Description
Computers and Informatics in Developing Countries is a collection of papers documenting the conference of the Expert Group on Computers and Informatics for Development which investigates how the international scientific and development community can assist developing countries in using computer and informatics technology to promote progress and growth. The papers address the need for developing countries to formulate and apply computer and informatics policies for development, as well as the role of an International Centre for Computers and Informatics (ICCI) should play in the development process. The ICCI should be based on the network principle that links other regional and national computer centers. The advantages of the network principle are lower startup costs, avoidance of setting up a large organization, and localized services of needs. An international organization similar to ICCI can accelerate Third World developmental efforts following the identification of needs of developing countries as regards computer and informatics, setting of clear objectives of ICCI, and meeting with potential donors. The collection is suitable for heads of both non-government agencies and government departments involved in international aid, education, or development, and also to administrators of educational institutions and philanthropic organizations.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Acknowledgements
Contributors
1. Introduction
2. Computer and Informatics Policy and Issues for Third World Development
3. Scope for South-North Collaboration in the Area of Computers and Informatics
4. Review of Selected Donor Agency Policies on Computers and Informatics in Third World Countries
5. Application of Information Technology to Development
6. Educational Computing Technology Transfer: What ICCI Should Do
7. Networking and Development
8. International Data Communication and Third World Applications: The IDRC Experience
9. Computers and Informatics in Indonesia: Present and Future Prospects
Annex 1: Conference Programme
Annex 2: List of Participants and Contributors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 142
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1989
- Published:
- 20th March 1989
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483101101
About the Editor
Mohan Munasinghe
Affiliations and Expertise
Munasinghe Institute of Development, Colombo, SRI LANKA