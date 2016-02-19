Computers and Informatics in Developing Countries

ISO Standards for Computer Graphics: The First Generation discusses the expected standards in the quality of computer graphics; the aspects and examples of said standards; and the materials from the standards being described. The book is divided into six parts. Part 1 covers topics such as the applicability of first-generation ISO standards; software architecture; application program interface, device interface, metafile, archive, and language binding standards; and the ISO and its related bodies. Part 2 deals with topics such as output primitives and attributes, coordinate systems, and storage mechanisms. The third part talks about language bindings, encodings, and formal specifications. The fourth part tackles validation and testing; conformance testing of graphic standards; and the registration of graphical items. The book also discusses the status and future direction of ISO standards for computer graphics; it also presents in the last part the bibliography of the included topics, glossary on related bodies, and the formal specification of a part of GKS. The text is recommended for computer engineers, IT experts, and graphic designers who would like to know the ISO standards for computer graphics and its implications in their practice.