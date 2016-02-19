Computers and Informatics in Developing Countries
ISO Standards for Computer Graphics: The First Generation discusses the expected standards in the quality of computer graphics; the aspects and examples of said standards; and the materials from the standards being described. The book is divided into six parts. Part 1 covers topics such as the applicability of first-generation ISO standards; software architecture; application program interface, device interface, metafile, archive, and language binding standards; and the ISO and its related bodies. Part 2 deals with topics such as output primitives and attributes, coordinate systems, and storage mechanisms. The third part talks about language bindings, encodings, and formal specifications. The fourth part tackles validation and testing; conformance testing of graphic standards; and the registration of graphical items. The book also discusses the status and future direction of ISO standards for computer graphics; it also presents in the last part the bibliography of the included topics, glossary on related bodies, and the formal specification of a part of GKS. The text is recommended for computer engineers, IT experts, and graphic designers who would like to know the ISO standards for computer graphics and its implications in their practice.
Table of Contents
Contents
Part 1 The Field
1 Introduction
1.1 Motivation
1.2 A Brief History of Graphics Standards Making
1.3 Applicability of First Generation ISO Standards
1.4 The Structure of the Book
2 Architectural Concerns
2.1 Evolution of Underlying Hardware Models
2.2 Software Architecture
2.3 Update, Deferral and Regeneration Control
2.4 Future Trends in Architectures
3 A Reference Model
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Fundamentals
3.3 Application Program Interface Standards
3.4 Metafile and Archive Standards
3.5 Device Interface Standards - CGI
3.6 Language Binding Standards
3.7 "Framework" Standards
4 The Process of Standardization
4.1 Standards Bodies
4.2 The ISO Process
4.3 National Bodies
4.4 Other Standardization Bodies
4.5 Summary
Part 2 The Players
5 Output Primitives and Attributes
5.1 Introduction
5.2 PreEditorial Board Output Primitives
5.3 Post Editorial Board Developments
5.4 GKS Output Primitives And Attributes
5.5 CGM/CGI Extensions to GKS Output Primitives
5.6 3D Extensions
6 Coordinate Systems
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Development of Coordinate Systems in GKS
6.3 Coordinate Systems and Transformations in GKS
6.4 The Computer Graphics Metafile (CGM)
6.5 The Computer Graphics Interface (CGI)
6.6 3D Coordinate Systems And Transformations
7 Storage Mechanisms
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Early Days
7.3 Virtual Level Storage
7.4 Application Level Storage
7.5 Physical Level Storage
8 Input Primitives and Modes
8.1 Introduction
8.2 History
8.3 The GKS Input Model
8.4 Realization Of The Model In GKS
8.5 GKS-3D
8.6 PHIGS
8.7 Computer Graphics Interface (CGI)
8.8 Shortcomings And Future Directions
Part 3 The Rules
9 Language Bindings
9.1 Introduction
9.2 GKS Language Bindings
9.3 GKS-3D and PHIGS Language Bindings
9.4 CGI
10 Encodings
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Character Encoding
10.3 Binary Encoding
10.4 Clear Text Encoding
10.5 Encodings For Other Standards
10.6 Private Encodings
11 Formal Specification
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Formal Description Techniques
11.3 Applications To Computer Graphics
11.4 Formal Descriptions Of Standards
Part 4 Refereeing
12 Validation and Testing
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Terminology
12.3 Conformance Testing of Graphics Standards
12.4 Conformance Testing Services
12.5 Current Status of Testing Services
13 Registration of Graphical Items
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Registration Procedures
13.3 Proposal Forms
13.4 Status of Registration
13.5 Examples of Proposals For Registration
Part 5 The Result
14 Current Status and Future Directions
14.1 Introduction
14.2 The Current State of SC24 Projects
14.3 Special Working Group On Future Planning
14.4 Study Periods and Special Rapporteur Groups
14.5 PHIGS Plus
14.6 GKS Review
Part 6 The Reserves
A Bibliography
A.1 Standards Bodies
A.2 Application Program Interface Standards
A.3 Metafile And Archive Standards
A.4 Device Interface Standards
A.5 Language Binding Standards
A.6 Framework Standards
A.7 Formal Specification
A.8 UIMS and Window Systems
A.9 Future Work
B Glossary
C Standardization Bodies
C.1 National Bodies
C.2 International Organizations
D Formal Specification
D.1 Overview
D.2 The Pipeline
D.3 Constructing Pipelines
D.4 State Control Operations
Index
