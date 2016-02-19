Computers and Informatics in Developing Countries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408040174, 9781483103068

Computers and Informatics in Developing Countries

1st Edition

The First Generation

Authors: D.B. Arnold D.A. Duce
eBook ISBN: 9781483103068
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 14th March 1990
Page Count: 282
Description

ISO Standards for Computer Graphics: The First Generation discusses the expected standards in the quality of computer graphics; the aspects and examples of said standards; and the materials from the standards being described. The book is divided into six parts. Part 1 covers topics such as the applicability of first-generation ISO standards; software architecture; application program interface, device interface, metafile, archive, and language binding standards; and the ISO and its related bodies. Part 2 deals with topics such as output primitives and attributes, coordinate systems, and storage mechanisms. The third part talks about language bindings, encodings, and formal specifications. The fourth part tackles validation and testing; conformance testing of graphic standards; and the registration of graphical items. The book also discusses the status and future direction of ISO standards for computer graphics; it also presents in the last part the bibliography of the included topics, glossary on related bodies, and the formal specification of a part of GKS. The text is recommended for computer engineers, IT experts, and graphic designers who would like to know the ISO standards for computer graphics and its implications in their practice.

Table of Contents


Contents

Part 1 The Field

1 Introduction

1.1 Motivation

1.2 A Brief History of Graphics Standards Making

1.3 Applicability of First Generation ISO Standards

1.4 The Structure of the Book

2 Architectural Concerns

2.1 Evolution of Underlying Hardware Models

2.2 Software Architecture

2.3 Update, Deferral and Regeneration Control

2.4 Future Trends in Architectures

3 A Reference Model

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Fundamentals

3.3 Application Program Interface Standards

3.4 Metafile and Archive Standards

3.5 Device Interface Standards - CGI

3.6 Language Binding Standards

3.7 "Framework" Standards

4 The Process of Standardization

4.1 Standards Bodies

4.2 The ISO Process

4.3 National Bodies

4.4 Other Standardization Bodies

4.5 Summary

Part 2 The Players

5 Output Primitives and Attributes

5.1 Introduction

5.2 PreEditorial Board Output Primitives

5.3 Post Editorial Board Developments

5.4 GKS Output Primitives And Attributes

5.5 CGM/CGI Extensions to GKS Output Primitives

5.6 3D Extensions

6 Coordinate Systems

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Development of Coordinate Systems in GKS

6.3 Coordinate Systems and Transformations in GKS

6.4 The Computer Graphics Metafile (CGM)

6.5 The Computer Graphics Interface (CGI)

6.6 3D Coordinate Systems And Transformations

7 Storage Mechanisms

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Early Days

7.3 Virtual Level Storage

7.4 Application Level Storage

7.5 Physical Level Storage

8 Input Primitives and Modes

8.1 Introduction

8.2 History

8.3 The GKS Input Model

8.4 Realization Of The Model In GKS

8.5 GKS-3D

8.6 PHIGS

8.7 Computer Graphics Interface (CGI)

8.8 Shortcomings And Future Directions

Part 3 The Rules

9 Language Bindings

9.1 Introduction

9.2 GKS Language Bindings

9.3 GKS-3D and PHIGS Language Bindings

9.4 CGI

10 Encodings

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Character Encoding

10.3 Binary Encoding

10.4 Clear Text Encoding

10.5 Encodings For Other Standards

10.6 Private Encodings

11 Formal Specification

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Formal Description Techniques

11.3 Applications To Computer Graphics

11.4 Formal Descriptions Of Standards

Part 4 Refereeing

12 Validation and Testing

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Terminology

12.3 Conformance Testing of Graphics Standards

12.4 Conformance Testing Services

12.5 Current Status of Testing Services

13 Registration of Graphical Items

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Registration Procedures

13.3 Proposal Forms

13.4 Status of Registration

13.5 Examples of Proposals For Registration

Part 5 The Result

14 Current Status and Future Directions

14.1 Introduction

14.2 The Current State of SC24 Projects

14.3 Special Working Group On Future Planning

14.4 Study Periods and Special Rapporteur Groups

14.5 PHIGS Plus

14.6 GKS Review

Part 6 The Reserves

A Bibliography

A.1 Standards Bodies

A.2 Application Program Interface Standards

A.3 Metafile And Archive Standards

A.4 Device Interface Standards

A.5 Language Binding Standards

A.6 Framework Standards

A.7 Formal Specification

A.8 UIMS and Window Systems

A.9 Future Work

B Glossary

C Standardization Bodies

C.1 National Bodies

C.2 International Organizations

D Formal Specification

D.1 Overview

D.2 The Pipeline

D.3 Constructing Pipelines

D.4 State Control Operations

Index


282
English
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1989
Butterworth-Heinemann
9781483103068

D.B. Arnold

D.A. Duce

Rutherford Appleton Laboratory. Chilton, Didcot, Oxon, UK

